Franklin/Unatego defeated Edmeston 4-2 in boys soccer Monday, with Franklin scoring goals in the first two minutes of both halves.
For Franklin, Matt Serrano scored a goal and provided two assists, David Clapper scored a goal and had one assist, and Brandon Gregory and Jacob Kingbury each scored a goal. For Edmeston, Kyle Ough and Gavin McEnroe each scored a goal, with an assist from Izek Richards.
Goalkeeper Aiden Ross saved seven shots for Franklin, and Bryce Bolton blocked eight shots for Edmeston.
Franklin/Unatego will host Charlotte Valley on Tuesday.
Milford/Laurens 3, Schenevus 0
Milford/Laurens defeated the Dragons in shutout fashion in Monday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
For M/L, Brock Mann led the scoring with two goals, Donta Sherwood scored one goal, and Riley Stevens and Nick Deboer provided assists.
Goalkeeper Ryan Spranger blocked four shots for Schenevus, and Braden Murphy saved two shots for M/L to complete the shutout.
Cooperstown 3, South Kortright 1
(Saturday)
The Hawkeyes took home the title at the Chic Walshe Tournament in Davenport with a 3-1 victory over South Kortright on Saturday.
Colby Diamond scored all three goals for Cooperstown en route to earning tournament MVP honors. Assisting on Diamond’s goals were Liam Spencer, Ollie Wasson, and Cooper Bradley. Eion Byrne scored the lone goal for the Rams.
Joining Diamond on the all-tournament team for Cooperstown were Spencer, Peter Kimberly, and Ethan Kukenberger. The all-stars for South Kortright were Byrne, Logan Firment, and Jayden Sturniolo.
Schenevus 7, Jefferson 2 (Saturday)
The Dragons rolled to a 7-2 victory over Jefferson on Saturday thanks to big games from Mekhi Regg and Daniel Gallagher.
Regg netted a hat trick in the victory while Gallagher finished with two goals and two assists. Wyndham Spooner and Cody Keator also found the back of the net for Schenevus.
Lucas Pochily and Kurt McMahon were the goal scorers for Jefferson, with both tallies coming in the second half.
The Schenevus goaltending duo of Ryan Spranger and Cody Keator combined to make five saves, while Jefferson’s Spencer Clareen finished with nine stops.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 6, Walton 0 (Saturday)
UV/GMU won its game against the Warriors on Saturday in shutout fashion 6-0.
Scoring four points for UV/GMU was Haywood Edwards with three goals and one assist.
Also scoring was Owen Hill with one goal and one assist, Trayson Murray with one goal and one assist, Josh Meade with one goal, Devon Hartwell with two assists, and Ben Gorell with one assist.
In the net for UV/GMU was Tucker Cattanach with one save while Jorge Deplino made 16 saves for the Warriors.
GOLF
Sidney 219, Greene 238
Sidney beat Greene 219-238 in their match at Genegantslet Golf Course on Monday.
Garrett Beckwith, Kyle Smith, and Caidyn Lambrecht all shot 42 for the Warriors. Anthony Conroy (46) and Colton Rose (47) also medaled for Sidney.
Playing for Greene, Parker Flanagan had the best score of the day with a 39. The other medalists for Greene were Lincoln Youngs (42), Austin DeHann (47), Clayton Leonard (49), and Maeric Barrows (51).
Delhi 283, Bainbridge-Guilford 385
Delhi defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in golf on Monday, with the day’s low round being earned by Delhi’s Libby Lamport with a 45.
Other notable scorers for Delhi included Cameron Winner (56) and Gavin Little (57).
Bainbridge-Guilford’s low scorer was Jack Winn with a 55. Other contributing teammates were Gavin Diecks (59), and Aiden Vermilyea (69).
Delhi is 1-10 and will play Oxford at home Wednesday.
South Kortright/Andes 229,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 239
South Kortright/Andes eked out a narrow 229-239 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Monday’s match at the College Course at Delhi.
Lance McClure led SK/A with a round of 51, while teammates Lee Marigliano (54), Jack Byrne (60), and Emerson Comer (64) joined him as medalists.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett’s Charlie Mulholland had the day’s low round with a 50, while Jason Hammel shot a 55.
South Kortright/Andes (4-4 overall, 3-2 league) will face Charlotte Valley at Delhi on Wednesday.
