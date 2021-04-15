The visiting Franklin/Unatego boys soccer team used a late second-half goal to defeat Charlotte Valley, 2-1 on Wednesday, April 14.
Franklin/Unatego’s Matt Serrao opened the scoring with a goal at 25:44 minutes on an unassisted nine-yard strike.
Charlotte Valley’s Dylan Waid tied the game off of a Joey Ontl cross from the right wing at 37:50.
With the score tied 1-1, Serrao scored at 37:34 on a David Clapper assist to give Franklin/Unatego the lead for good.
Franklin/Unatego outshot Charlotte Valley 13-8
Cole Ruff made five saves for Franklin/Unatego and Ryan Zuill made eight saves for Charlotte Valley.
Franklin/Unatego 2, Charlotte Valley 1
at Charlotte Valley – April 14
Franklin/Unatego …. 1 1 – 2
Charlotte Valley …. 1 0 – 1
Franklin/Unatego: Matt Serrao 2-0, David Clapper 0-1.
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 1-0, Joey Ontl 0-1.
Shots-Corners: Fr/U 13-0; CV 8-1.
Goalies: Cole Ruff (Fr/U) 5; Ryan Zuill (CV) 8.
ONEONTA 11, NORWICH 0
Eight different members of the Oneonta boys soccer team scored in the team’s 11-0 home victory versus rival Norwich on Wednesday, April 14.
Fin Oliver led the Yellowjackets with three goals and teammate Dylan Davi scored two goals.
The Yellowjackets, who outshot Norwich 34-7, also received goals from Matt Shultz, Lance Maben, CC Torres, Preston Withington, Kai Fideler and Peyton Mackey.
Shultz also led the team with three assists.
Quentin Davidson made 11 saves for Norwich and Quinn Hansen made four saves for Oneonta.
Oneonta 11, Norwich 0
at Oneonta – April 14
Norwich …. 0 0 – 0
Oneonta …. 8 3 – 11
Norwich: None.
Oneonta: Dylan Davi 2-0, Matt Shultz 1-3, Fin Oliver 3-1, Lance Maben 1-1, CC Torres 1-1, Preston Withington 1-0, Kai Fideler 1-0, Peyton Mackey 1-1, Nick Stalder 0-1, Aidan Mackey 0-1.
Shots-Corners: N 7-1; O 34-15.
Goalies: Quentin Davidson (N) 11; Quinn Hansen (O) 4.
CHERRY VALLEY-SPRINGFIELD 2, SHARON SPRINGS 1
The visiting Cherry Valley-Springfield boys soccer team narrowly edged Sharon Springs, 2-1 on Wednesday, April 14.
Andrew Oram scored two first-half goals to give the Patriots the lead.
Caleb Carpenter scored Sharon Springs lone goal in the first half, but the Patriots defense was able to hold the lead.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2, Sharon Springs 1
at Sharon Springs – April 14
Cherry Valley-Springfield …. 2 0 – 2
Sharon Springs: …. 1 0 – 1
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Andrew Oram 2-0.
Sharon Springs: Caleb Carpenter 1-0.
Shot-Corners: ?
Goalies: ?
GREENE 3, UNADILLA VALLEY/GILBERTSVILLE-MOUNT UPTON 0
The visiting Greene boys soccer team defeated Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 3-0 on Thursday, April 15.
Terriek Brown scored one goal in the first half and two in the second half to lead Greene.
Greene outshot Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 17-3.
Kolby Finch made three saves for Greene and Brandon Kneale made 17 saves for Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Greene 3, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton – April 15
Greene …. 1 2 – 3
UV/G-MU …. 0 0 – 0
Greene: Terriek Brown 3-0.
UV/G-MU: None.
Shots-Corners: G 17-5; UV/G-MU 3-3.
Goalies: Kolby Finch (G) 3; Brandon Kneale (UV/G-MU) 17.
GIRLS SOCCER
VOLLEYBALL
OXFORD 3, UNADILLA VALLEY 2
The Oxford girls volleyball team won the decisive fifth set 25-17 to defeat visiting Unadilla Valley, 3-2 on Wednesday, April 14.
Maddy Howe led Oxford with five aces, 10 kills and 15 digs.
Shannon Lloyd led Unadilla Valley with three aces and eight kills and teammate Kate Conway added three aces and 11 assists.
Oxford 3, Unadilla Valley 2
at Oxford – April 14
Game Scores: 25-20, 22-25, 25-13, 19-25, 25-17
Oxford: Maddy Howe 5 aces, 10 kills, 15 digs; Lillie Horton 4 aces, 6 kills; Olivia Kelsey 3 aces, 12 kills; Mallory Olsen Nichols 8 assists; Daysha Simpson 8 assists; Karissa Maricle 13 digs.
Unadilla Valley: Shannon Lloyd 3 aces, 8 kills; Kate Conway 3 aces, 11 assists; Maddi Sayles 6 kills; Makaylie Canfield 5 kills, 9 digs; Leah Gorrell 5 kills; Hudson Lyons 8 assists; Shannon Kelly 8 digs.
DELHI 3, GREENE 0
The Delhi girls volleyball team defeated visiting Greene, 3-0 on Thursday, April 15.
The Bulldogs outscored Greene 25-13, 25-18 and 25-16.
Lindsey Wright led Delhi with six aces.
Teammate Jessica Coleman added six digs.
Delhi 3, Greene 0
at Delhi – April 15
Game Scores: 25-13, 25-18, 25-16
Greene: Stats not provided.
Delhi: Lindsey Wright 6 aces; Abigail Kievit 3 kills; Anna Arehart 2 assists; Jessica Coleman 6 digs.
FIELD HOCKEY
NEWARK VALLEY 6, WALTON 3
The visiting Newark Valley field hockey team overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to defeat Walton, 5-3, on Wednesday, April 14.
Walton’s Katelynn Ostrander opened the scoring with 56 second remaining in the first quarter off of a Jacqlyn Gransbury pass, before Gransbury scored unassisted five minutes into the second quarter.
Newark Valley’s Emma Clark scored three third quarter goals to take the lead.
With no time left at the end of the third quarter Walton’s Ostrander scored her second goal of the game on a penalty corner to tie the score at 3-3.
In the fourth quarter, Newark Valley’s Chloe Yetter scored with eight minutes remaining and Amber Slavik added an insurance goal just over a minute later to put the game out of reach.
Kora Young made nine saves for Walton and Sandra Vaughn made four saves for Newark Valley.
Newark Valley 5, Walton 3
at Walton – April 14
Newark Valley …. 0 0 3 2 – 5
Walton …. 1 1 1 0 – 3
Newark Valley: Emma Clark 3-0, Chloe Yetter 1-0, Amber Slavik 1-0, Taylor Benjamin 0-2.
Walton: Katelynn Ostrander 2-0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 1-1, Abigial DelBalso 0-1.
Goals-Corners: ?
Goalies: Sandra Vaughn. (NV) 4; Kora Young (W) 9.
AFTON/HARPURSVILLE 1, SIDNEY 0
The visiting Afton/Harpursville field hockey team fell to Sidney, 1-0 on Thursday, April 15.
After a scoreless first half, Paige Jennings scored the lone goal of the game for Afton/Harpursville in the third quarter.
Afton/Harpursville outshot Sidney 10-4.
Jordan Nichols made three saves for Afton/Harpursville and Ky Phillips made nine saves for Sidney.
Afton/Harpursville 1, Sidney 0
at Sidney – April 15
Afton/Harpursville …. 0 0 1 0 – 1
Sidney …. 0 0 0 0 – 0
Afton/Harpursville: Paige Jennings 1-0.
Sidney: None.
Shots-Corners: A/H 10-11; S 4-6.
Goalies: Jordan Nichols (A/H) 3; Ky Phillips (S) 9.
