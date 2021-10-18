Franklin/Unatego, South Kortright boys win league titles

The Franklin/Unatego boys won a hard-fought contest against Milford/Laurens 2-1 on Saturday to win the Tri-Valley League championship.
Matt Serrao opened the scoring for Franklin/Unatego just five minutes into the game thanks to an assist by David Lamb. Milford/Laurens would tie things up before the half on a goal by Brock Mann that came off an assist by Adam Peddie.
Serrao would find the back of the net again for the winning tally, beating the Milford/Laurens keeper four minutes into the second half.
Franklin/Unatego keeper Aidan Ross was stout throughout, finishing with 10 saves in the victory. Chase Long made four stops for Milford/Laurens.
South Kortright 4, Margaretville 2
(Saturday)
The Rams beat the Blue Devils 4-2 on Saturday to capture the Delaware League championship.
South Kortright scored twice in the second half after the first half ended with the score tied 2-2.
Scoring for the Rams were Logan Firment, Jacob Morton, Jayden Sturniolo, and Conner Quarino each with one goal.
Margaretville’s goals came courtesy of Michael Gavette and Ryan McVitty.
In net for South Kortright was Adam Champlin with two saves and Cody Wayman had four saves for Margaretville.
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0 (Friday)
The Cooperstown boys beat Frankfort-Schuyler 3-0 in a soccer game on Friday.
Leading Cooperstown was Colby Diamond who had two goals, Luca Gardner-Olesen who had one goal and one assist, and Aidan Spencer and Ollie Wasson who each had one assist.
Finn Holohan had one save for Cooperstown and Brayden Mayos had 15 for Frankfort-Schuyler.
Franklin/Unatego 2, Milford/Laurens 1 (Saturday)
F/U: Matt Serrao 2-0, David Lamb 0-1
M/L: Brock Mann 1-0, Adam Peddie 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F/U 8-8, M/L 15-3
Goalies: Aidan Ross (F/U) 10, Chase Long (M/L) 4
South Kortright 4, Margaretville 2 (Saturday)
South Kortright: Logan Firment 1-0, Jacob Morton 1-0, Jayden Sternilo 1-0, Connor Quarino 1-0
Margaretville: Michael Gavette 1-0, Ryan McVitty 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SKt 8-2; M 4-3
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2; Cody Wayman (M) 4
Cooperstown 3, Frankfort-Schuyler 0 (Friday)
Cooperstown: Colby Diamond 2-0, Luca Gardner-Olsen 1-1, Aiden Spencer 0-1, Ollie Wasson 0-1
Frankfort Schuyler: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Cooperstown 35-5; Frankfort Schuyler 5-2
Goalies: Finn Holohan (C) 1; Brayden Mayos (FS) 15
FOOTBALL
Newark Valley 20, Delhi 7 (Saturday)
A pair of long touchdowns proved critical in Delhi’s 20-7 loss to Newark Valley on Saturday. The loss dropped the Bulldogs’ record to 4-2 on the season.
Joe Sherwood scored on a 70-yard reception in the second quarter and Landon Spoonhower found the end zone on the ground from 65 yards out in the third quarter to lift the Cardinals to victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Mike Wandell opened the scoring for Newark Valley with an 11-yard run that made it 6-0.
Delhi took a 7-6 lead later in the quarter on a three-yard scoring run by Owen Haight. But Wandell found Sherwood for a long TD to give the Cardinals a 14-7 halftime advantage.
Spoonhower’s long run in the third quarter made it a two-score game, and with neither team able to dent the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, Newark Valley held on for the win.
Logan Nealis was Delhi’s top passer and rusher, finishing with 90 yards and an interception through the air as well as 69 yards on 14 carries. Ryan Wilson added 51 yards on 13 runs.
Delhi will be at Sandy Creek on Friday.
Sidney 28, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
(Friday)
A balanced offense led by Alec Fogarty and a dominant defense helped Sidney blank Bainbridge-Guilford 28-0 on Friday.
Fogarty did a bit of everything for the Warriors, registering 117 passing yards and one touchdown, 71 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and catching three passes for 85 yards.
Fogarty scored on runs of 5 and 30 yards, and he also found Charlie Thiel for a 13-yard scoring strike. Chris Moreno added a 15-yard TD on the ground.
On the other side of the ball, Sidney held the Bobcats to just 137 yards of offense while forcing three turnovers.
B-G’s Ethan Beames led the way with 61 yards on 14 carries.
Sidney (1-5 overall, 1-4 league) will host Deposit-Hancock on Friday, while Bainbridge-Guilford (1-5, 0-5) will be at Tioga on Friday.
Newark Valley 20, Delhi 7 (Saturday)
NV … 0 14 6 0 — 20
DA … 0 7 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
NV — Mike Wandell 11 run (2-pt conversion failed)
DA — Owen Haight 3 run (Luke Schnabel kick is good)
NV — Joe Sherwood 70 catch from Mike Wandell (2-pt conversion Landon Spoonhower)
Third Quarter
NV — Landon Spoonhower 65 run (2-pt conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Delhi Rushing: L. Nealis 14-69, O. Haight 8-12-1, R. Wilson 13-51, S. Davis 2-5, T. Bracchy 1-1, K. Rasmussen 1-1
Delhi Passing: L. Nealis 4-8 90 0-1
Delhi Receiving: A. Krzyston 2-43, L. Schnabel 1-21, O. Haight 1-26
Sidney 28, Bainbridge-Guilford 0 (Friday)
S … 14 7 7 0 — 28
BG … 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
S — Alec Fogarty 5 run (Alec Fogarty kick good), 8:43
S — Charlie Thiel 13 pass from Alec Fogarty (Alec Fogarty kick good), 2:00
Second Quarter
S — Chris Moreno 15 run (Alec Fogarty kick good), 2:07
Third Quarter
S — Alec Fogarty 30 run (Alec Fogarty kick good), 10:16
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring
Sidney Rushing: A. Fogarty 15-70-2, C. Thiel 1-5, C. Moreno 14-65-1, D. Baker 40, A. Hawkins 2-12, C. Brigham 1-3, G. Oliver 2-12
Sidney Passing: A. Fogarty 7-10 117 1-0, D. Baker 2-4 49 0-2
Sidney Receiving: A. Fogarty 3-85, C. Thiel 4-44-1, C. Hingos 1-19, C. Pagillo 1-18
B-G Rushing: E. Beames 14-61, D. Marshfield 1-9, J. Matthews 2-2, J. Hogorian 1-4, D. Seymour 5-30, E. Gregory 7-22
B-G Passing: E. Beames 1-8 9 0-2
B-G Receiving: N. Patton 1-9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.