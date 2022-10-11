The Franklin/Unatego boys soccer team upset top-seeded Edmeston in the first round of the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Tuesday, winning on penalty kicks 4-2 after neither team was able to score in regulation or two overtime periods.
Both goalies were outstanding throughout: Aiden Ross had seven saves for Franklin/Unatego while Bryce Bolton stopped nine shots for Edmeston. After regulation and two overtime periods the score remained 0-0, resulting in penalty kicks.
Franklin/Unatego converted four of its opportunities, with Jacob Kingsbury, Chase Birdsall, David Clapper, and Xander Johnson all finding the back of the net. Scoring for Edmeston in the shootout were Gunner Schoellig and Gavin McEnroe.
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 1
Worcester defeated Richfield Springs 4-1 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League tournament on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Wolverines was Connor Fancher with two goals, Connor Land with one goal and one assist, and Ben Ballard and Juan Tovar-Zuniga each with one assist. The final goal was an own goal by Richfield Springs. Tyler Head made two saves for the Wolverines and Brogan Graves made 16 for the Indians.
Worcester will face Schenevus at home on Thursday for the second round of the tournament.
Schenevus 1, Laurens/Milford 0
Schenevus beat Laurens/Milford 1-0 in the first round of the Tri-Valley League Playoffs on Tuesday.
Despite his team being outshot in the game, Mekhi Regg managed to score the only goal for the Dragons.
In net for Schenevus was Ryan Spranger who had two saves while Chase Long had seven saves for Laurens/Milford.
Cooperstown 5,
Utica Academy of Science 0
The Cooperstown boys blanked Utica Academy of Science 5-0 in a non-league game on Tuesday.
Colby Diamond netted a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Hawkeyes. Also scoring in the win were Graham Abrams and Janak Pandit while Riley Diamond added an assist.
Charlie Lambert made three saves in net to earn the shutout.
Cooperstown (11-1-2 overall) will host Sauquoit Valley on Wednesday.
Walton/Downsville 3,
Susquehanna Valley 2, OT
The Walton/Downsville boys earned a dramatic overtime victory in a non-league contest against Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday.
Gavin Brunner scored the golden goal 44 seconds into the extra period on a direct free kick. Brunner also had an assist in the victory.
Walton/Downsville’s other goals came from Phillip Eggers and Chase Maberry while Kaden Cicio provided an assist. Keeper Peyton Tweedie was solid in net, stopping 10 shots.
Walton/Downsville’s overall record now stands at 12-0-3.
Margaretville 5,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
The Blue Devils rolled to a 5-0 victory over Windham-Ashland-Jewett in Delaware League play on Tuesday.
Lenny Cordero scored twice to lead Margaretville’s offense. Also scoring in the win were Ryan McVitty, Alex Bandham, and Connor Wayman, while Tristan McVitty and Isaac Hernandez each had an assist.
In goal, Cody Wayman made two saves for the shutout. Windham’s JP Klein finished with five stops.
Margaretville will face Walton/Downsville on Thursday in Delhi for a spot in the Delaware League title game on Saturday against South Kortright.
Franklin/Unatego 0, Edmeston 0
(Franklin/Unatego 4-2 on PKs)
F/U … 0-0-0-0-0
E … 0-0-0-0-0
F/U: none
E: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F/U 12-8, E 13-5
Goalies: Aiden Ross (F/U) 7, Bryce Bolton (E) 9
Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 1
W … 1-3-4
RS … 0-1-1
W: Connor Fancher 2-0, Connor Land 1-1, Ben Ballard 0-1, Juan Tovar-Zuniga 0-1
RS: Christian Stegan 1-0
Shots-Corner kicks: W 20-14; RS 2-1
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 2; Brogan Graves (RS) 16
Schenevus 1, Laurens/Milford 0
S … 1-0-1
L/M … 0-0-0
S: Mekhi Regg 1-0
L/M: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 9-1; L/M 11-4
Goalies: Ryan Spranger (S) 2; Chase Long (L/M) 7
Cooperstown 5, Utica Academy of Science 0
Coop … 3-2-5
UAS … 0-0-0
Coop: Colby Diamond 3-1, Graham Abrams 1-0, Janak Pandit 1-0, Riley Diamond 0-1
UAS: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 23-5, UAS 5-3
Goalies; Charlie Lambert (Coop) 3, Luismark Martinez (UAS) 7
Walton/Downsville 3, Susquehanna Valley 2, OT
W/D … 1-1-1-3
SV … 2-0-0-2
W/D: Gavin Brunner 1-1, Phillip Eggers 1-0, Chase Maberry 1-0, Kaden Cicio 0-1
SV: James O’Dell 1-0, Jordan Denney 1-0, Devyn Badia 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: W/D 8-2, SV 15-5
Goalies: Peyton Tweedie (W/D) 10, Dominic Lisr (SV) 2
Margaretville 5, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 0
M … 2-3-5
WAJ … 0-0-0
M: Lenny Cordero 2-0, Ryan McVitty 1-0, Alex Bandham 1-0, Connor Wayman 1-0, Tristan McVitty 0-1, Isaac Hernandez 0-1
WAJ: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 19-4, WAJ 7-1
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 2, JP Klein (WAJ) 5
GOLF
Aidan Gelbsman and Matthew Rigas represented the Oneonta golf team at the Southern Tier Athletic Conference Championship tournament at the Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira on Tuesday. Sixty-five players from 17 schools competed in the tournament.
Gelbsman earned a medal by placing seventh overall with an 18-hole score of 83. Rigas, meanwhile, shot a 98, to finish 45th overall.
Union-Endicott’s Dante Bertoni finished first with a round of 71 to help lead U-E to the team championship as well.
