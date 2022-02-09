Franklin, Worcester girls advance to Tri-Valley League title game

The Franklin girls put together a tremendous all-around performance to race past Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday 60-35 and advance to the Tri-Valley League Championship Game.
Kayla Campbell led the charge on offense for the Purple Devils with a game-high 32 points, 19 of which came in the first half. Marissa Campbell added 10 points while Meredith Shivers added eight.
On defense, Franklin held CV-S to just six points in the first quarter and four points in the fourth.
Morgan Huff led the Patriots with 14 points and was followed close behind by Joleen Lusk with 13 points.
Franklin will face Worcester in the Tri-Valley League Championship Game on Saturday in Laurens.
Worcester 42, Schenevus 33
Despite having no player score in double-digits, the Worcester girls were able to hold off Schenevus 42-33 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the Tri-Valley League Championship Game.
Iriyah Haley, Elizabeth Odell, and Hailey Shalor each scored nine points to lead the Wolverines while Anna Serdy added eight points and Sophia Adams finished with seven.
“So proud of this group’s ability to keep playing no matter the situation and to stay the course even when it’s a struggle,” Worcester coach Chris Kaltenbach said via email. “We head into Saturday’s game with nothing to lose.”
Autumn Burton led the Dragons with a game-high 13 points.
Cooperstown 64,
Sherburne-Earlville 37
Cooperstown rolled to victory over Sherburne-Earlville 64-37 in Wednesday’s contest that was a rescheduled game from the Sherburne-Earlville Tournament.
Gabby Woeppel and Danielle Seamon led Cooperstown with 12 points each, closely followed by Liana Williams with 11 points. Woeppel added four rebounds and four blocks while Seamon had nine rebounds and three steals.
Sherburne-Earlville was led by Chesnee Miller and Alexis James with seven points each.
The two sides will meet again on Friday with the Hawkeyes hosting.
Morris 55, Edmeston 47
Carissa Richards’ big night helped lead the Mustangs past the Panthers 55-47 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League playoff game.
Richards scored 27 points for Morris including four made three-pointers. Madison Aikins added 10 points in the win.
Leading the way for Edmeston were Abby Bateman and Molly Rifanburg who each scored 15 points.
Morris will be back in action Friday against the winner of Milford and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
South Kortright 46,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 36
South Kortright defeated Windham-Ashland-Jewett 46-36 in Wednesday’s Delaware League game.
Lacey Eckert scored a game-high 16 points for South Kortright, followed by Emily Andersen with 10 points.
WAJ had Amanda Nilsen and Ashtyn Hansen leading the way with 13 points each.
Franklin 60, Cherry Valley-Springfield 35
F … 18 14 17 11 — 60
CV-S … 6 12 13 4 — 35
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 2 4-4 10, Haylee Taggart 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 2 0-0 4, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0, Kayla Campbell 12 5-6 32, Zoe Warren 3 0-0 6, Meredith Shivers 4 0-0 8. Totals: 23 9-10 60
CV-S: Barnes 0 0-0 0, Bosc 1 1-2 3, West 0 0-0 0, Huff 6 0-4 14, E. Whiteman 1 0-0 3, L. Lusk 0 0-0 0, Dubben 0 2-2 2, J. Lusk 5 3-7 13, B. Whiteman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-15 35
Three-point baskets: F 5 (M. Campbell 2, K. Campbell 3); CV-S 3 (Huff 2, E. Whiteman)
Worcester 42, Schenevus 33
W … 10 6 11 15 — 42
S … 5 8 15 5 — 33
Worcester: Sophia Adams 2 3-6 7, Iriyah Haley 3 3-3 9, Elizabeth Odell 4 1-3 9, Hailey Shalor 3 2-6 9, Anna Serdy 3 1-1 8. Totals: 15 10-19 42
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Amber Burton 2 0-0 4, Autumn Burton 5 0-0 13, Cady Ritton 0 0-0 0, Liana Darling 2 0-0 5, Kayleigh Bryant 0 0-0 0, Samantha Osborne 2 0-0 6, Samantha Barrett 2 0-0 5. Totals: 13 0-0 33.
Three-point baskets: W 2 (Shalor, Serdy); S 7 (Au. Burton 3, Darling, Osborne 2, Barrett)
Cooperstown 64, Sherburne-Earlville 37
C … 18 15 16 15 — 64
S-E … 8 6 10 13 — 37
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 3, Gabrielle Woeppel 5 2-2 12, Liana Williams 3 3-4 11, Sarah Feik 3 0-0 6, Addison Lewis 2 0-0 4, Claire Jensen 4 0-0 8, Rory Nelen 1 0-0 2, Danielle Seamon 5 2-4 12, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kickby 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 9-12 64
S-E: Alexandra Grey 0 0-0 0, Chesnee Miller 3 0-2 7, Alyse Brown 3 0-2 6, Alexis James 3 1-2 7, Abigail Shaver 2 0-0 4, Hannah Todd-Roger 4 0-0 8, Trinity Thorten 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 2-8 37
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Williams 2, Niles), S-E 1 (Miller)
Morris 55, Edmeston 47
M … 16 14 17 8 — 55
E … 9 11 13 14 — 47
Morris: Carissa Richards 11 1-2 27, Hannah Wist 2 0-0 4, Madison Aikins 5 0-4 10, Maddie Coleman 1 4-6 6, Triana Hawkins 1 5-6 7, Hannah Swayer 0 1-2 1, Maiya King 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-20 55
Edmeston: Avery Bolton 1 1-2 4, Marissa Galley 2 0-0 4, Abby Bateman 7 1-2 15, Haylie Lund 1 0-0 2, Lena Greene 0 0-2 0, Brynn Rifanburg 0 0-0 0, Molly Rifanburg 6 1-4 15, Emma Dabreau 2 3-6 7. Totals: 19 6-16 47
Three-point baskets: M 4 (Richards 4); E 3 (Bolton, M. Rifanburg 2)
South Kortright 46, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 36
SK … 14 12 15 5 — 46
WAJ … 6 13 12 5 — 36
SK: Caley Thomas 1 0-0 3, Emily Andersen 3 3-4 10, Madison Coberly 1 1-4 3, Lacey Eckert 7 2-2 16, Addy Eckert 4 0-0 8, Marion Styber 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 6-10 46
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 5 2-5 13, Ashtyn Hansen 5 2-6 13, Emma Drum 2 0-2 5, Serena Beckman 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 4-13 36
Three-point baskets: SK 2 (Thomas, Coberly); WAJ 4 (Nilsen, Hansen, Drum, Beckman)
