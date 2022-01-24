Franklin's Campbell scores 41 in 67-35 win over Sidney

A huge performance by Kayla Campbell led the Franklin girls to a 67-35 victory over Sidney in a non-league game on Monday.
Campbell poured in 41 points for the Purple Devils, scoring 13 in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 11 in the third, and seven in the fourth.
Marissa Campbell also finished in double figures with 10 points while Lucia Temple added eight of her own.
Emma Simmons led Sidney with 18 points while Ava Cirigliano netted 11.
Franklin will visit Laurens on Thursday while Sidney will host Unatego on Wednesday.
Walton 35, Schenevus 27
Walton prevailed over Schenevus 35-27 in Monday's low-scoring non-league game.
Jacqlyn Gransbury led Walton with 15 points, followed by Makara MacGibbon with seven points. For Schenevus, Samantha Osborne led the way with seven points, followed by Cadence Ritten and Kayleigh Bryant each with six points.
Walton will travel to play Delhi on Friday.
South Kortright 49, Margaretville 21
The Rams beat the Blue Devils 49-21 in Monday’s Delaware League game.
Scoring in the double digits for the Rams was Lacey Eckert with a team-best 19 points. Emily Andersen added nine points in the win.
The Blue Devils were led by Netalia Herrera who scored 10 points.
Worcester 63, Stamford/Jefferson 50
Great three-point shooting and a strong fourth quarter helped the Worcester girls defeat Stamford/Jefferson 63-50 on Monday.
The Wolverines hit nine shots from beyond the arc and outscored Stamford/Jefferson 23-11 in the final eight minutes to pull away for the victory.
Four Worcester players finished in double-digits in scoring: Sophia Adams and Hailey Shalor each scored 16 points, Anna Serdy scored 15, and Iriyah Haley netted 14.
Stamford/Jefferson also had four players in double figures: McKenna Hoyt (15), Seneca Shafer (11), Tryhnati Donato (11), and Emily Clark (10).
Delhi 51, Harpursville 36
Delhi defeated Harpursville 51-36 in Monday's Midstate Athletic Conference game.
For the Bulldogs, Libby Lamport led the scoring with 15 points, followed by Julia Baxter with 11 points.
Harpursville was led by Chelsea Merrill with 12 points.
Delhi is 11-2 and will travel to play Bainbridge-Guilford on Wednesday.
Brookfield 55, Morris 52 (overtime)
Brookfield edged Morris 55-52 in overtime in a girls non-league game on Monday.
Scoring in double-digits for Brookfield was Lily Elliott with 11 points, Darcie Kain with 10 points, and Megan Kupris leading the way with 20 points.
Morris was led by Carissa Richards who scored 19 points, including four three-pointers, and Hannah Wist, who scored 12 points.
Morris will face Schenevus on Wednesday.
Cooperstown 58, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 41 (Saturday)
The Lady Hawkeyes earned a decisive 58-41 victory over Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Saturday.
Liana Williams led the way for Cooperstown with 16 points and five rebounds. Also pitching in were Gabby Woeppel with 15 points, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks, Dani Seamon with nine points and 10 rebounds, and Sarah Feik with four points, four steals, and three rebounds.
Sierra Kinne paced V-V-S with a team-best 12 points.
Walton 56, Bainbridge-Guilford 48 (Saturday)
The Walton girls improved to 8-5 on the season with a 56-48 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford on Saturday.
Jacqlyn Gransbury had a big game, leading the Warriors with 27 points. Elsewhere, Jillian Wright and MaKara MacGibbon each scored 11 points.
Celeste Baldwin led the Bobcats with 23 points. Taylor Kazmirski also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Walton honored Wright as its lone senior before the game.
Unadilla Valley 42, Sherburne-Earlville 31 (Saturday)
The Storm won a low-scoring contest against Sherburne-Earlville on Saturday by a score of 42-31.
Jaiden Schrag led UV with 13 points while Kadence York finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and Keona Courtright notched eight points and 10 rebounds.
Alexis James led Sherburne-Earlville with 11 points.
Franklin 62, Edmeston 33 (Friday)
The Purple Devils rolled to a big Tri-Valley League victory over the Panthers on Friday by a score of 62-33.
Kayla Campbell poured in a game-high 29 points for Franklin while also providing six assists. Marissa Campbell added 14 points while Zoe Warren finished with seven points and four assists.
Molly Rifanburg led Edmeston with 11 points while Arissa Bolton recorded nine points.
BOWLING
The bowling teams from Unadilla Valley and Hancock split their showdown at Fox Bowling Center on Monday with the UV girls winning 4-0 and the Hancock boys winning 3-1.
Phalen Hill led the Lady Storm with a series of 193-234-583. Hancock’s Regan Worzel posted a score of 182-524.
On the boys side, Tyler Allen (656), Ronnie Ellis (636), Anton Leonard (631), and Peyton Johnson (607) all had nice days for Hancock. Will Rumovicz led UV with a line of 210-224-603.
Girls: Unadilla Valley 4, Hancock 0
Unadilla Valley (2570): Phalen Hill 193-234-583, Kailee Figger 224, Pyper Kneale 201, Brynn Grant 193
Hancock (1697): Regan Worzel 182-524
Boys: Hancock 3, Unadilla Valley 1
Hancock (2875): Tyler Allen 203-254-656, Ronnie Ellis 249-209-636, Anton Leonard 259-631, Peyton Johnson 224-607
Unadilla Valley (2750): Will Rumovicz 210-224-603, Jacob Prentice 247, Blake Wright 214
