Franklin's Kayla Campbell scores 2,000th career point in win over G-MU

Franklin’s Kayla Campbell added another milestone achievement to her exceptional career on Tuesday night as the Purple Devils’ star scored her 2,000th career point in a 76-25 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.
Needing to score 10 points to reach number 2,000, Campbell did so in style, driving to the basket for a layup and drawing a foul in the second quarter. The Daily Star’s 2020 Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Campbell is believed to be just the 12th girl in Section IV history to score 2,000 career points and the first since Franklin’s own Jordan Beers accomplished the feat in 2014.
Campbell finished the game with 22 points, one behind her sister Marissa who scored a game-high 23. Shannon Kingsbury added 13 points of her own.
Leading the Raiders was Hannah Bonczkowski with 13 points.
Franklin will now wait to see who it will face to open the Section IV Tournament which begins on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Oneonta 54, Union-Endicott 50
(Monday)
Oneonta defeated Union-Endicott 54-50 in a close Southern Tier Athletic conference game on Monday.
For Oneonta, Ang McGraw led the way with a game-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals. Emma Peeters also had a nice game with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists while Abbie Platt finished with five points, 10 rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Union-Endicott was led by Ally Stank with 17 points, and was followed by Neroj Banwari with 14 points.
Oneonta will play their final game of the regular season against Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday.
Franklin 76, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 25
F … 21 28 11 16 — 76
G-MU … 5 10 10 0 — 25
Franklin: M. Campbell 7 5-8 23, H. Taggart 1 0-0 2, L. Temple 0 0-0 0, N. Utter 0 0-0 0, S. Kingsbury 6 0-0 13, D. Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, L. VanDyke 0 0-0 0, K. Campbell 9 2-3 22, Z. Warren 3 0-0 6, P. Rodriguez-Matias 0 0-0 0, M. Shivers 4 0-0 8. Totals: 31 7-11 76
G-MU: A. Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, H. Bonczkowski 4 4-4 13, A. Correll 0 0-0 0, E. Peck 0 0-0 0, K. Demmon 0 0-0 0, A. Marron 1 1-3 3, A. Palmer 0 0-0 0, L. Turnbull 0 0-0 0, M. Barnes 1 1-2 3, K. Hammond 0 0-0 0, T. Barnes 3 0-0 6, M. Perrine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-10 25
Three-point baskets: F 7 (M. Campbell 4, Kingsbury, K. Campbell 2); G-MU 1 (Bonczkowski)
Oneonta 54, Union-Endicott 50 (Monday)
OHS … 18 14 13 9 — 54
U-E … 13 14 10 13 — 50
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 2 2-2 6, Ang McGraw 8 4-4 22, Natalie VanZandt 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 2 2-3 8, Emma Peeters 4 2-2 13, Julia Joyner 0 0-0 0, Abbie Platt 1 3-6 5, Makenzie Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-17 54
U-E: Ali DiPietro 1 0-0 3, Imani Williams 2 1-2 7, Lauren Kneer 1 0-0 3, Celia Shafer 1 0-0 2, Olivia Guccia 2 0-0 4, Neroj Banwari 4 4-7 14, Ally Stank 6 2-2 17, Alessia Becker 0 0-0 0, Kendra Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-11 50
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Peeters 3, McGraw 2, Cleveland 2); U-E 6 (Stank 3, Banwari 2, DiPietro)
BOWLING
The Midstate Athletic Conference Bowling Championships were held at Fox Bowling Center on Tuesday. Finishing first overall in the team standings were the Unadilla Valley boys and the Greene/Oxford girls.
Owen Hill led the UV boys with a series of 659 that was good for third overall. Will Rumovicz (618) and Nate Rumovicz (614) also topped 600 for the Storm.
Second-place Hancock had the top two individual rollers in Tyler Allen (674) and Anton Leonard (672).
Finishing in third was Sidney as the Warriors were led by Caidyn Lambrecht (620) and Reece Yeomans (600).
On the girls side, Brianna Fowlston led the way for Greene/Oxford with a 598 series that was good for second overall. Halia Tallett (556) and Alexis Whitfield (519) also topped 500 individually.
Bryn Grant was the top individual girls roller for second-place Unadilla Valley with a series of 622. Cassie Cole, meanwhile, led third-place Sidney with a 577 that was third-best overall.
MAC Championships
Boys Team
1. Unadilla Valley 2985
2. Hancock 2943
3. Sidney 2795
Boys Individual
1. Tyler Allen, Hancock, 674
2. Anton Leonard, Hancock, 672
3. Owen Hill, Unadilla Valley, 659
Girls Team
1. Greene/Oxford 2585
2. Unadilla Valley 2573
3. Sidney 2543
Girls Individual
1. Bryn Grant, Unadilla, Valley, 622
2. Brianna Fowlston, Greene/Oxford, 598
3. Cassie Cole, Sidney, 577
