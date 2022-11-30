The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton boys basketball team edged Gilboa 41-37 in Wednesday’s non-league contest.
Devon Hartwell had the hot hand for G-MU, hitting five three-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points. Noah Pain added 11 points in the win.
For Gilboa, Michael Yepez and William Cipolla each finished with 10 points.
G-MU will be at Greene on Friday.
Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 OT (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown boys opened their season with a 68-61 overtime road victory against West Canada Valley on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert hit a mid-range jump shot with seven seconds left to send the game into overtime, where the Hawkeyes outscored West Canada 11-4.
Lambert had a tremendous all-around game, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Elsewhere, Ethan Kukenberger had eight points and 13 rebounds, Troy Davis scored 10 points, and Colby Diamond provided seven assists.
Cooperstown will visit Herkimer on Thursday.
Walton 58, Jefferson/Stamford 18 (Tuesday)
The Walton boys rolled to a 58-18 victory over Jefferson/Stamford on Tuesday as hosts of their Tip-Off Tournament.
Robert Conklin led a balanced Warriors offense with 14 points, while Meyer Little added 12 and Parker MacDonald scored eight. Walton hit eight three-pointers in the win.
Patrick Terk led Jefferson/Stamford with seven points.
Walton will face Susquehanna Valley next as the tournament continues on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 41, Gilboa 37
G-MU: Brennan Finch 0 0-0 0, Noah Pain 3 4-10 11, Latham Retz 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 8 4-7 25, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Jeffrey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Brian Wilson 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 9-10 41
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 1-2 1, Dakota Oliver 0 2-2 2, Michael Yepez 4 0-0 10, William Cipolla 3 3-4 10, Brandon Cross 1 0-0 3, Myles Uhalde 0 0-0 0, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 3 0-0 7, Joe Willie 2 0-2 4. Totals: 13 6-10 37
Three-point baskets: UV 6 (Hartwell 5, Pain); G 5 (Yepez 2, Cipolla, Cross, Strauch)
Cooperstown 68, West Canada Valley 61 OT (Tuesday)
Coop … 17 9 13 18 11 — 68
WCV … 9 15 17 16 4 — 61
Coop: Colby Diamond 1 0-2 2, Miles Nelen 2 1-2 5, Ethan Kukenberger 3 2-10 8, PJ Kiuber 2 1-2 5, Cooper Coleman 1 1-1 3, Troy Davis 5 0-0 10, Charlie Lambert 12 2-4 30, Colyn Criqui 2 0-0 5. Totals: 28 7-21 68
WCV: Shepardson 7 10-11 26, Smith 2 0-0 4, Grabowski 1 0-2 2, Burdick 1 3-4 5, Bartlett 2 2-4 6, Ludwig 6 3-6 15, Conover 0 3-6 3. Totals: 19 21-33 61
Three-point baskets: Coop 5 (Lambert 4, Criqui); WCV 2 (Shepardson)
Walton 58, Jefferson/Stamford 18 (Tuesday)
Walt … 18 16 12 12 — 58
J/S … 5 6 3 4 — 18
W: Zack Gardner 3 0-0 7, Aiden Quinn 1 0-0 2, David Gatchalian 2 0-0 5, Parker MacDonald 3 0-0 8, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Seth Hunter 3 0-0 6, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 5 0-0 12, Robert Conklin 6 0-1 14. Totals: 25 0-1 58
J/S: Jon Michael Leas 0 0-2 0, Patrick Terk 3 1-2 7, Jordan Anderson 0 1-2 1, Caleb Hardenbergh 1 0-0 3, Jacob Staroba 1 2-6 4, Brandon Narris 1 1-2 3, Nathan Lottermann 0 0-2 0. Totals: 6 5-16 18
Three-point baskets: W 8 (MacDonald 2, Little 2, Conklin 2, Gardner, Gatchalian); S/J 1 (Hardenbergh)
