Aidan Gelbsman’s dominant performance lifted the Oneonta baseball team to a 4-0 victory over Dryden Monday in the Section IV Class B Quarterfinals.
Gelbsman threw a one-hit shutout for the Yellowjackets, striking out 15 batters in the victory.
Owen Burnsworth led off Oneonta with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. He would later add an RBI single.
Kaden Halstead, Bruce Mistler and Cameron Sitts each had doubles for OHS with Sitts, Burnsworth and Nolan Stark each adding RBI singles. Bruce Mistler added two hits.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks in Wednesday’s semifinal contest.
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 2, Unatego/Franklin 0
Unatego/Franklin fell to Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class C Tournament at home Monday.
Braeden Johnson struck out 13 over seven innings while going 1-for-2 with a double and a walk at the plate for U/F.
Xander Johnson and Austin Wilde each tallied hits in the loss.
Afton 14, Southern Cayuga 1
Afton cruised to a 14-1 victory over Southern Cayuga in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D Tournament Monday.
Ryan Wright struck out 10 over four innings, while Justin Reeve struck out the side in the fifth inning while going 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI at the plate for Afton.
Wright and Carter Burns each tallied three hits in the win.
Afton will visit Deposit-Hancock for a semifinal matchup Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 6, Schenevus 0
Morris/Edmeston blanked Schenevus 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D Tournament Monday.
Asa Dugan struck out 13 over seven shutout innings in the win.
M/E scored five in the third inning led by a Gavin McEnroe grand slam.
Tim Green led the Schenevus offense, going 3-for-3 in the loss.
M/E will host Charlotte Valley Wednesday in the semifinals.
Charlotte Valley 6, South Kortright 5Charlotte Valley held off South Kortright 6-5 in the quarterfinals of the Section IV Class D Tournament Monday.
CV took the lead with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings and South Kortright scored in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to one, but Jamison Quigley was able to close out the win on the mound.
Quigley struck out 14 over seven innings, while Trevor Waid went 3-for-4 with a double in the win.
Adam Champlin struck out 10 over seven innings for SK, while Logan Reinshagen, Damon Pietrantoni and Jackson Hudson each doubled in the loss.
CV will visit Morris/Edmeston Wednesday for a semifinal matchup.
Cooperstown 9, Notre Dame 6Cooperstown defeated Notre Dame 9-6 at home Monday.
The Hawkeyes scored four in the second inning and three in the third to open a lead and were able to hold on for the victory.
Bryson Whitaker went 4-for-4 with a double, while Kalen Dempsey tripled and Ethan Kukenberger went 3-for-3 with four RBI in the win.
Brenin Dempsey tallied two hits for Cooperstown.
Oneonta 4, Dryden 0
D … 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
OHS … 110 002 X — 4 10 0
D: Danny Murphy (L), Cole Goggan (4), Colton Dowd (6) and Owen Stalenano
OHS: Aidan Gelbsman (W), Brady Carr (7) and Jameson Brown
HR: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
2B: Kaden Halstead (OHS), Bruce Mistler (OHS), Cameron Sitts (OHS)
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 2, Unatego/Franklin 0
WG/O-M … 000 200 0 — 2 3 0
U/F … 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
WG/O-M: Lewis (W), and Cannon
U/F: Braeden Johnson (L), and Xander Johnson
2B: Cannon (WG/O-M), Braeden Johnson (U/F)
Afton 14, Southern Cayuga 1
SC … 100 00 — 1 3 1
A … 230 9X — 14 16 1
SC: P. Cullen (L), J. Hauptfleisch (4), and I. Brozon
A: Ryan Wright (W), Justin Reeve (5), and Matthew Carman
2B: I. Brozon (SC), Justin Reeve (A)
Morris/Edmeston 6, Schenevus 0
S … 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
M/E … 005 010 X — 6 2 2
S: Mehki Regg (L), and Tim Green
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), and Kyle Ough
HR: Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
Charlotte Valley 6, South Kortright 5CV 100 122 0 — — 6 5 0
SK 201 001 1 — — 5 5 4
CV: Jamison Quigley (W), and Trevor Waid
SK: Adam Champlin (L), and Darren Dengler
2B: Trevor Waid (CV), Logan Reinshagen (SK), Damon Pietrantoni (SK), Jackson Hudson (SK)
Cooperstown 9, Notre Dame 6ND … 001 102 2 — 6 12 1
Coop … 043 200 X – 9 14 0
ND: Murnabe (L), Shevlian (5), Williams (7), and Watkins
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (W), Brenin Dempsey (6), Kalen Dempsey (7), and Jonathan Torres, Bryson Whitaker (6)
3B: Kalen Dempsey (Coop)
2B: Bryson Whitaker (Coop), Williams (ND), Sexton (ND), Murmansk (ND), Vance (ND)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.