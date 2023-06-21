Aidan Gelbsman tossed a no-hitter Wednesday as the Oneonta Green Wave defeated Vestal 5-0 in an American Legion baseball game.
Gelbsman struck out 16 batters while allowing just three walks in the victory. Owen Burnsworth preserved the no-hitter with a great play at second base to record the final out of the game.
It was the Green Wave’s second consecutive no-hitter as they also combined for one in Monday’s 5-0 win over Johnson City.
Jameson Brown led Oneonta’s offense with two hits and an RBI. The Green Wave scored twice in the first inning on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a wild pitch. They would add two more in the fourth thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Britten Zeh and a sacrifice fly by Asa Dugan.
Oneonta will visit Hillcrest at Chenango Forks High School Thursday.
Schenevus 11, Worcester 1
Schenevus defeated Worcester 11-1 in a Pony League baseball game Wednesday.
Allen Osborne was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over four and one third innings, while Brayden Poliseno struck out three in relief for Schenevus.
Osborne and Tim Green each doubled twice, while Dustin Comino, Sawyer Bridger and Mike Competilo all doubled in the win.
Oneonta 5, Vestal 0
Vestal 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Oneonta 200 201 X — 5 6 0
V: Nolan Grayson (L), Justin McIntyre (3), Austin Traver (6) and Luke Hughston
O: Aidan Gelbsman (W) and Jameson Brown; no-hitter 3 bb 16 so
Schenevus 11, Worcester 1
Worcester 100 00 XX — 1 1 3
Schenevus 155 0X XX — 11 11 0
S: Allen Osborne (W), Brayden Poliseno (5), and Owen Green
W: Conner Land (L), Josh Head (3), and Spencer Head
2B: Allen Osborne 2 (S), Tim Green 2 (S), Dustin Comino (S), Sawyer Bridger (S), Mike Competiello (S)
Seamon, Wist headline local All-State softball honorees
The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS) announced its 2023 All-State Softball teams Wednesday with five players from the local ranks earning All-State honors.
Section III Class C champion Cooperstown placed two players on the All-State list, as senior pitcher Dani Seamon was named to the Second Team and freshman catcher Katie Crippen earned a spot on the Third Team.
In Class D, Morris/Edmeston sophomore Hannah Wist was named to the second team as a pitcher, Charlotte Valley sophomore Natalie Amadon was selected as a shortstop on the Third Team and Laurens/Milford sophomore Brooke Mann was a Fourth Team pick as a pitcher.
Outlaws fall to Stallions 9-5 at home
The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Saugerties Stallions 9-5 Wednesday at Damaschke Field.
Saugerties opened up a 5-0 lead before the Outlaws cut it to 5-3 at the end of four innings, but they were never able to erase the deficit.
Dakota Britt and Bayram Hot each tallied two hits including a double in the loss.
Chirstopher Baillargeon, Gavin McAlonie and Ryan Leary each drove in a run for Oneonta.
Joseph Trombley was the starting pitcher for the Outlaws, striking out two over two and two thirds innings, while Christian Coombes, Jordan Goble, Albert Vargas, Christopher Ubner and Liam Blair combined to strike out seven over six and one third innings.
Oneonta will visit the Boonville Lumberjacks Thursday.
