Gelbsman's one-hitter leads OHS past Owego 2-0

The Oneonta baseball team won its Section IV Class B playoff opener at home against Owego Free Academy 2-0 on Monday thanks to a one-hitter tossed by starter Aidan Gelbsman.
Gelbsman retired the first 13 batters he faced, allowing a lone single in the fifth inning plus two walks en route to the victory. The junior finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
Bruce Mistler provided both runs for the Yellowjackets, hitting a two-out double in the second inning and an RBI single in the sixth. Liam Blair added two base hits.
Oneonta will face either Windsor or Greene/Oxford on Wednesday in the Class B Semifinals.
South Kortright 7, Schenevus 1
Patrick and Darren Dengler helped lead the Rams to a 7-1 victory over the Dragons in Monday’s Class D Quarterfinal game.
Patrick was the winning pitcher for SK, working six strong innings, while also hitting a triple and a double at the plate. Darren, meanwhile, hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs on the day.
Patrick Dengler and Logan Firment combined for 11 strikeouts on the mound while allowing no walks and just four hits. Adin Haynes added a double at the plate.
For Schenevus, Jordan Regg struck out six and allowed four walks and six hits in the loss.
South Kortright will host Afton on Wednesday in the Semifinal round.
Morris/Edmeston 13, Gilboa-Conesville 6
A strong offensive performance helped Morris/Edmeston defeat Gilboa-Conesville 13-6 on Monday in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Gavin McEnroe had a 3-for-4 day at the plate including a triple and a double to lead Morris/Edmeston. Ethan Franklin also had three hits including a double.
Asa Dugan earned the win out of the bullpen, striking out seven in four innings while allowing no walks.
For Gilboa-Conesville, Joe Willie hit a two-run home run while Sean Willie and William Cipolla each had a double.
Morris/Edmeston will visit top-seeded Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday in the Class D Semifinals.
Unatego/Franklin 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
A six-run third inning helped Unatego/Franklin defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 8-1 on Monday in the Class C Quarterfinals.
Braeden Johnson earned the victory for U/F, striking out 11 batters in six innings of work.
At the plate, Garrett Backus drove in four runs on two hits while Brandon Gregory and Xander Johnson also had two hits apiece.
Nolan Hawkins and Connor Davy combined for seven strikeouts for the Bobcats, while Ethan Beames drove in the team’s only run.
Afton 7, Charlotte Valley 4
The Crimson Knights scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in their 7-4 victory over the Wildcats in Monday’s Class D Quarterfinal game.
Michael Roach and Carter Burns each drove in two runs for Afton while Burns and Brady Buttice had two hits and a double apiece.
On the mound, Ryan Wright and Braydon Baciuska combined to strike out 11 batters.
Dyla Waid led Charlotte Valley with three hits while Nathan Amadon and Michael Camarata each drove in two runs.
TENNIS
Delhi 4, Margaretville 1
The Delhi tennis team defeated Margaretville 4-1 on Monday to advance to the finals of the Section IV Small School Team Tournament.
Tabor Reed and Risdon Reed each won in singles play for Delhi, while the Bulldogs received wins from the doubles teams of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows.
Tristan McVitty gave the Blue Devils their lone point in second singles.
Delhi will face Maine-Endwell in the finals on Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Sidney hosted its Warriors Pentathlon meet on Monday, with four boys and four girls competing in the 110 (boys) and 100 (girls) meter hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and 1500 (boys) and 800 (girls) meter runs.
Sidney’s Jalen Reardon was the top finisher among the boys with 2456 points, finishing first in every event except the 1500, which was won by Joshua Powell of Harpursville/Afton.
Isabelle Briggs of Sidney finished first among the girls with 1990 points. She took first in the 100 hurdles, long jump, and shot put.
Olivia Schiraldi of Norwich won the high jump while Madison Fleming of Harpursville/Afton took first in the 800.
GOLF
The Sidney and Unadilla Valley/Morris/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton golf teams competed in the Section IV Class C tournament at Maple Hill Golf Club in Marathon on Monday.
Sidney finished sixth as a team with a combined score of 489 while UV/M/GMU placed seventh with a 491.
Garrett Beckwith and Ben Miller led Sidney with matching rounds of 95. Leading UV/M/GMU was Scott Murphy with a 91.
