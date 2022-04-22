German drives in 8 runs in Roxbury's 26-1 win

Lacey German’s huge day at the plate led the Roxbury softball team to a 26-1 victory over Charlotte Valley on Friday.
German went 4-for-5 on the day with a home run, a triple, eight RBIs, and three runs scored to lead the Rockets’ offense. Bryanna Meehan also had a big day, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Brianna Cross added a triple while Ryleigh Goodchild and Leigha Lalosh each went 2-for-3.
On the mound, Meehan struck out 10 while allowing just two hits and one walk.
Roxbury is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Delaware League play.
Chenango Forks 7, Oneonta 6
A late rally by the Oneonta softball team fell short as the Yellowjackets lost to Chenango Forks 7-6 on Friday.
Trailing 7-3 entering the seventh inning, OHS was able to cut the deficit to one with a three-run inning but was unable to plate the tying run.
Abbie Platt led Oneonta’s offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Carly Erbe also drove in two runs while adding a double of her own. Sarah Brown, meanwhile, finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Maddie Denning finished the day with five strikeouts and zero walks on the mound. Oneonta will host Owego Apalachin on Monday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 22,
Margaretville 21
Windham-Ashland-Jewett won a wild contest against Margaretville on Friday in a game that saw the two teams combine for 29 runs in the final two innings alone.
After Margaretville scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to take a 21-15 lead into the bottom half, WAJ responded with seven runs of its own to complete the comeback victory.
Ashton Hanson led Windham’s offense with two triples and a double on the day. Hannah Mattice earned the win on the mound.
Margaretville’s Kayla Clark registered a double and a single. Bailee Herrel was charged with the loss.
Stamford/Jefferson 25,
South Kortright 10
A 14-run fifth inning propelled Stamford/Jefferson to a 25-10 victory over South Kortright in Delaware League action on Friday.
Annie Schulz went 3-for-5 for S/J while Tryhnati Donato finished 2-for-3 with five runs scored. Starting pitcher Chloe Mead went the distance, striking out five and allowing three walks and eight hits.
For South Kortright, Christina Chakar had three base hits while Lauren Dengler had two. Dengler, Caila Thomas, and Shelby Macaluso combined for five strikeouts on the mound.
Stamford/Jefferson (1-2 overall, 1-1 league) will host Worcester on Monday.
CV … 001 00X X — 1 2 5
R … 49(11) 2XX X — 26 16 1
CV: Brinlee Wright (L), and Abby Vroman
R: Bryanna Meehan (W), and Brianna Cross
HR: Lacey German (R)
3B: Lacey German (R), Brianna Cross (R)
2B: Bryanna Meehan (R)
OHS … 012 000 3 — 6 7 1
CF … 300 400 X — 7 6 3
OHS: Madie Denning (L), and Carly Erbe
CF: Stone (W), and Scott
3B: Nickensor (CF)
2B: Abbie Platt (OHS), Carly Erbe (OHS)
M … 001 803 9 — 21 9 3
WAJ … 101 12(10) 7 — 22 22 1
M: Bailee Herrel (L), and Netalia Herrera
WAJ: Hannah Mattice (W), and Hannah Tuttle
3B: Ashton Hanson 2 (WAJ)
2B: Ashton Hanson (WAJ), Kayla Clark (M)
SK … 401 23X X — 10 8 X
S/J … 316 1(14)X X — 25 6 X
SK: Lauren Dengler (L), Caila Thomas (3), Shelby Macaluso (5)
S/J: Chloe Mead (W)
2B: Caila Thomas (SK)
