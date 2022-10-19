Gilboa advanced in the Section IV Class D playoffs on Wednesday, defeating Gilboa 3-2 on penalties after the two teams played to a 2-2 draw.
Gilboa converted on three of its penalty kicks while Worcester was only able to score twice in PKs.
Scoring for Gilboa were Sean Willie and Brandon Cross with one goal each, with Dakota Oliver assisting twice.
Worcester had Derek Land and Alez Adams each score a goal, with Land and Connor Fancher assisting.
Gilboa will travel to South Cayuga on Saturday for a quarterfinal showdown.
Margaretville 2, Hunter-Tannersville 1
The Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 2-1 in their first round sectional matchup on Wednesday.
Jon Flores and Tristan McVitty each had one goal and one assist to secure the victory for Margaretville.
Scoring for the Wildcats was Jaydyn Dixon off an assist by Jerail McKinnen.
In net for Margaretville was Cody Wayman who made four saves while Thomas Hoilihan had five saves for Hunter-Tannersville.
Margaretville will be playing at Marathon on Saturday in the quarterfinal round.
G: Sean Willie 1-0, Brandon Cross 1-0, Dakota Oliver 0-2
W: Derek Land 1-1, Alex Adams 1-0, Connor Fancher 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 10-2, W 11-8
Goalies: Joe Wille (G) 8, Tyler Head (W) 9
M … 1-1-2
H-T … 0-1-1
M: Jon Flores 1-1, Tristan McVitty 1-1
H-T: Jaydyn Dixon 1-0, Jerail McKinnen 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 16-5; H-T 12-2
Goalies: Cody Wayman (M) 4; Thomas Houlihan (H-T) 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley 2, Oxford 1 OT (Tuesday)
Charlotte Valley defeated Oxford 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Cadence Losie scored the game-winner for the Wildcats with just under three minutes left in the first extra period. Natalie Amadon scored Charlotte Valley’s other goal on an assist by Jezz Zuill.
Scoring for Oxford was Kayla Figary off an assist by Hailey Fleury.
Charlotte Valley will be at Marathon on Friday in the quarterfinal round.
CV … 1-0-1-2
Ox … 0-1-0-1
CV: Natalie Amadon 1-0, Cadence Losie 1-0, Jess Zuill 0-1
Ox: Kayla Figary 1-0, Hailey Fleury 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 13-4, Ox 16-4
Goalies: Madison Long (Ox) 8, Cadence Santiago (CV) 15
