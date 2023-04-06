Joe and Sean Willie each had big two-way performances for the Gilboa baseball team on Thursday as the Wildcats defeated Roxbury 15-1.
Joe Willie earned the win on the mound, racking up 14 strikeouts while also going 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Sean Willie, meanwhile, had nine strikeouts and finished with four hits including a home run, two doubles, two RBI, and four runs scored.
William Cipolla went 2-for-3 with a double and four runs, Dakota Oliver was 3-for-4 with a double and Jamie Perry added another double.
Gilboa will face Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
Gilboa 15, Roxbury 1
R 001 000 0 — 1 3 7
G 344 211 X — 15 16 3
R: B. Bauer (L), M. Hamil (3), and T. Davis
G: Joe Willie (W), Sean Willie (5), and John DeWitt, William Cipolla
HR: Sean Willie (G)
2B: Joe Willie 2 (G), William Cipolla (G), Dakota Oliver (G), Jamie Perry (G)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 9, Middleburgh 9, 8 innings (Wednesday)
The Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs softball team tied 9-9 in its season opener in eight innings at Middleburgh on Wednesday in a game that was called early due to darkness.
Mia Dubben struck out five in the circle for CV-S/SS, while going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Lydia Lusk had a double, single, and scored three runs for CV-S/SS. Five other CV-S/SS players recorded hits in the game.
CV-S/SS will visit Laurens/Milford on Monday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 9, Middleburgh 9, 8 innings (Wednesday)
CV-S/SS 201 123 00 — 9 10 5
Midd 220 040 10 — 9 3 2
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
M: Payton Young (L), Olivia Skowtoe (4), and Sarah Schafroth
2B: Lydia Lusk (CV-S/SS), Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS), Olivia Skowtoe (M)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.