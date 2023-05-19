Strong pitching and baserunning allowed the Gilboa baseball team to defeat Laurens/Milford 4-2 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs Friday.
Sean Wille earned the win on the mound, striking out 11 batters while allowing just four hits. Gilboa finished the game with nine stolen bases, four of which came from Joe Wille.
William Cipolla’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth proved to be the go-ahead run for Gilboa, as Jacob Strauch also had a double in the win while Joe Wille had two hits.
Evan Clark pitched well in the loss for Laurens/Milford, registering 10 strikeouts and surrendering just four hits. Evan Clark had an RBI double at the plate.
Gilboa will visit Deposit-Hancock in Monday’s quarterfinal contest.
Gilboa 4, Laurens/Milford 2
L/M … 011 000 0 — 2 4 2
G … 020 011 X — 4 4 3
L/M: Evan Clark (L) and Jacob Virtell
G: Sean Wille (W) and William Cipolla
2B: William Cipolla (G), Jacob Strauch (G), Evan Clark (L/M)
Cooperstown 6, Unatego 5
The Cooperstown softball team edged Unatego 6-5 at home Friday in a non-league matchup.
Dani Seamon hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to score what proved to be the winning run.
Emmy Lippitt was the winning pitcher for the Lady Hawkeyes, striking out 10 batters in the circle. Brenna Seamon added a double at the plate for Cooperstown.
Jessica Partridge had four strikeouts while allowing five hits in the loss for Unatego. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Bailey McCoy had a double.
Cooperstown awaits its first opponent in the Section III playoffs.
Cooperstown 6, Unatego 5
Una … 002 030 0 — 5 7 3
Coop …120 210 X — 6 5 1
Una: Jessica Partridge (L) and Sarah Ostrander 4 ks
Coop: Emmy Lippitt (W) and Katie Crippen 10 ks
HR: Dani Seamon (Coop)
2B: Brenna Seamon (Coop), Bailey McCoy (U)
Laurens/Milford sweeps Tri-Valley League meet
The Laurens/Milford track and field teams swept the Tri-Valley League Championships in Sidney Thursday.
The L/M girls finished with 144 points while the boys tallied 141. Schenevus/Worcester placed second overall in the girls meet while South Kortright placed third. The Edmeston/Morris and South Kortright boys, meanwhile, finished second and third, respectively.
Five different Laurens/Milford girls earned first-place finishes: Kelsey Cox in the 800 meter run, Nicole Stanley in the 100 hurdles, Gabriella Saggese in the 400 hurdles, Allison Munson in the long jump and Jaidon Brodie in the triple jump.
Schenevus/Worcester swept the relay events, placing first in the 400, 800 and 1600 races. Lily Competiello, meanwhile, notched a pair of wins in the 100 and 200 meter runs.
Elsa Marigliano was a double-winner for South Kortright in the 3000 and 2000 steeplechase while teammate Nora Trimbell won the 1500.
Edmeston/Morris had a pair of winners in Jennadee Cotten (high jump) and Abigail White (shot put). Rounding out the winners for the girls were Franklin’s Valentina Temple (400) and Richfield Springs’ Camryn Marshall (discus).
Carter Stevens and Wendell Agustin led the way for the Laurens/Milford boys with three individual wins apiece. Stevens took first in the 800, 1600 and 3000 steeplechase while Agustin won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and long jump.
Justin LaPilusa had a great meet as well, notching victories in the 100 and 400.
Thomas Bennett and Collin McEnroe were both double-winners for Edmeston/Morris: Bennett won the shot put and discus and McEnroe took first in the high jump and triple jump. Edmeston/Morris also won the 400 relay.
South Kortright had a pair of winners in Declan McCracken (200) and Emerson Comer (3200).
Cherry Valley-Springfield won the 3200 relay while Gilbertsville-Mount Upton finished first in the 1600 relay.
GIRLS
1. Laurens/Milford 144, 2. Schenevus/Worcester 105, 3. South Kortright 80, 4. Edmeston/Morris 69, 5. Cherry Valley-Springfield 46, 5. Franklin 46, 7. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 16, 8. Richfield Springs 13
100: 1. Lily Competiello (Sch/Wor) 13.52, 2. M. Coberly (SK), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 200: 1. Lily Competiello (S/W) 28.46, 2. M. Coberly (SK), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 400: 1. Valentina Temple (Frank) 1:04.31, 2. M. Huff (CV-S), 3. L. Dengler (SK); 800: 1. Kelsey Cox (L/M) 2:46.76, 2. N. Trimbell (SK), 3. S. Adams (S/W); 1500: 1. Nora Trimbell (SK) 5:53.76, 2. M. Aramini (CV-S), 3. C. McCarthy (L/M); 3000: 1. Elsa Marigliano (SK) 11:43.07, 2. C. McCarthy (L/M), 3. A. Canary (CV-S); 100 hurdles: 1. Nicole Stanley (L/M) 18.57, 2. A. Serdy (S/W), 3. H. Taggart (Frank); 400 hurdles: 1. Gabriella Saggese (L/M) 1:14.68, 2. H. Bonczkowski (GM-U), 3. J. Rathbun (CV-S); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Elsa Marigliano (SK) 8:25.14, 2. E. White (E/M), 3. C. McCarthy (L/M); 400 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester, 55.98, 2. Laurens/Milford, 3. Franklin; 1600 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester 4:45.67, 2. South Kortright, 3. Franklin; 3200 relay: 1. Schenevus/Worcester 12:11.93, 2. Laurens/Milford, 3. Edmeston/Morris; High jump: 1. Jennadee Cotten (E/M) 4-06.03, 2. G. Saggese (L/M), 3. A. Serdy (S/W); Long jump: 1. Allison Munson (L/M) 15-04.00, 2. M. King (E/M), 3. N. Trimbell (SK); Triple jump: 1. Jaidon Brodie (L/M) 31-04.00, 2. S. Adams (S/W), 3. A. Munson (L/M); Discus: 1. Camryn Marshall (RS) 86-05.00, 2. H. Taggart (Frank), 3. A. John (L/M); Shot put: 1. Abigail White (E/M) 28-02.25, 2. H. Rifanburg (E/M), 3. M. Kenyon (L/M)
BOYS
1. Laurens/Milford 141, 2. Edmeston/Morris 122, 3. South Kortright 72, 4. Cherry Valley-Springfield 60, 5. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 58, 6. Franklin 33, 7. Schenevus/Worcester 15, 8. Stamford 10, 9. Richfield Springs 8
100: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 11.87, 2. M. Kutinsky (CV-S), 3. D. McCracken (SK); 200 1. Declan McCracken (SK) 24.52, 2. J. LaPilusa (L/M), 3. K. Stachura (G-MU); 400: 1. Justin LaPilusa (L/M) 54.28, 2. T. Cole (SK), 3. K. Stachura (G-MU); 800: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 2:06.25, 2. N. Pain (G-MU), 3. J. Sturniolo (SK); 1600: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 5:04.33, 2. T. Tissiere (CV-S), 3. N. Pain (G-MU); 3200: 1. Emerson Comer (SK) 9:35.37, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. I. Wright (Frank); 110 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 18.62, 2. F. O’Neill (CV-S), 3. H. Kovik (E/M); 400 hurdles: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 1:04.27, 2. F. O’Neill (CV-S), 3. H. Kovik (E/M); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 10:35.14, 2. I. Wright (Frank), 3. B. Finch (G-MU); 400 relay: 1. Edmeston/Morris 49.26, 2. South Kortright, 3. Laurens/Milford; 1600 relay: 1. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 3:45.21, 2. South Kortright, 3. Laurens/Milford; 3200 relay: 1. Cherry Valley Springfield 9:58.89, 2. Edmeston/Morris, 3. Laurens/Milford; High jump: 1. Collin McEnroe (E/M) 5-08.10, 2. L. Donato (Stam), 3. I. Richards (E/M); Long jump: 1. Wendell Agustin (L/M) 19-02.25, 2. I. Richards (E/M), 3. B. Murphy (L/M); Triple jump: 1. Collin McEnroe (E/M) 38-03.10, 2. I. Wright (Frank), 3. B. Murphy (L/M); Discus: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 119-04.00, 2. Josh Kehoe (S/W), 3. N. Troiano (E/M); Shot put: 1. Thomas Bennett (E/M) 42-04.00, 2. K. Burke (E/M), 3. N. Troiano (E/M)
