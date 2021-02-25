Ashlyn Marron scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls basketball team to a 50-31 victory over Unadilla Valley, on senior night.
G-MU took an early 17-6 lead, holding the Storm to just 11 points in the half to take a 15 point halftime lead.
Hannah Bonczkowski scored 11 points for the Raiders, while teammate Megan Perrine added seven.
G-MU continued its strong defensive effort in the second half limiting the Strom to six fourth quarter points.
Sophie Off made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for Unadilla Valley.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 50, Unadilla Valley 31
at G-MU
Unadilla Valley .... 6 5 14 6 – 31
G-MU .... 17 9 13 11 – 50
Unadilla Valley: Sophie Off 7 2-3 18, Kadence York 1 2-2 4, Emily Hill 1 1-2 3, Jaiden Schrag 1 0-0 2, Katrina Smith 1 0-0 2, Isabella Potter 0 1-2 1, Morgan Hodge 0 1-2 1, Maddie Sayles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 7-11 31.
G-MU: Ashlyn Marron 11 4-8 26, Hannah Bonczkowski 5 1-1 11, Megan Perrine 3 1-2 7, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Skye Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Pain 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-11 50.
3-point field goals: UV2 (Off 2); G-MU 0.
Delhi 53, Franklin 27
Sophia Wakin scored 16 points to help lead the Delhi girls basketball team to a road victory over Franklin, 53-27.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point first quarter lead that remained at halftime.
“Both teams played extremely hard tonight,” Franklin head coach Mike Dutcher said via email.
The Bulldogs held Franklin standout Kayla Campbell to just six points in the game.
“Delhi’s defense was smothering, and they did a great job of contesting key players,” Dutcher said. “A positive we bring from this is the point contributions from other important players on our team. Playing a team like Delhi will help us learn, grow, and continue to get better.”
Franklin received six points each from Zoe Warren and Meredith Shivers.
Delhi held the Purple Devils to four points in the third quarter to extend its lead to 17 points.
The Bulldogs received 10 points from Cella Schnabel and nine points from Libby Lamport.
Up Next:
Franklin will host Charlotte Valley on Saturday.
Delhi 53, Franklin 27
at Franklin
Delhi...15 10 10 18 – 53
Franklin...4 10 4 9 – 27
Delhi: Sophia Wakin 8 0-2 16, Cella Schnabel 5 0-0 10, Libby Lamport 3 0-0 9, Sylvia Liddle 3 0-0 6, Julie Baxter 1 2-3 4, Cadence Wakin 2 0-2 4, Abbie Leaky 0 0-0 0, Annaliese Taylor 0 0-0 0, Nat Vredenburg 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Viclya Samadrala 0 0-0 0, Ellie Wagner 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-7 53.
Franklin (3-1): Kayla Campbell 2 2-4 6, Zoe Warren 3 0-0 6, Meredith Shivers 3 0-0 6, Marissa Campbell 1 2-2 5, Paige Dutcher 2 0-0 4, Gretchyn Ackley 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 4-6 27.
3-point field goals: F 1 (M. Campbell); D 3 (Lamport 3).
Downsville 48, Deposit/Hancock 37
Olivia Brunner scored a game-high 27 points to lead Downsville to a home victory over Deposit/hancock, 48-37.
The Eagles held Deposit/Hancock to just five points in the second quarter to take a 10 point lead into halftime.
McKenzy Brown scored 15 points for the Eagles, while teammate Kerry Young added eight.
Downsville outscored Deposit/Hancock 17-13 in the third quarter to increase its lead to 14 points.
Kaitlyn Macumber led Deposit/Hancock with 11 points.
Downsville 48, Deposit/Hancock 37
at Downsville
Deposit/Hancock .... 9 5 13 10 – 37
Downsville .... 9 15 17 9 – 48
Deposit/Hancock: Kaitlyn Macumber 4 2-6 11, Madison Dawson 4 0-0 8, Haleigh Weyrauch 2 0-0 6, Olivia Carey 2 0-0 4, Madison Felter 1 0-0 2, Avery Ostrander 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Rivera 1 0-0 2, Ella Simmons 1 0-0 2, Laycee Drake 0 0-0 0, Payten Gill 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gotthardt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-8 37.
Downsville: Olivia Brunner 10 4-7 27, McKenzy Brown 6 1-4 15, Kerry Young 4 0-3 8, Courtney Murphy 1 0-0 2, Kiana Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Brianna Murphy 0 0-0 0, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Addie McGlore 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-14 48.
3-point field goals: D/H 3 (Weyrauch 2, Macumber); D 5 (Brunner 3, Brown 2).
Sidney 63, Walton 30
The visiting Sidney girls basketball team used an 11-4 fourth quarter run to squeak out a 36-30 victory over Walton on senior night.
After a tightly contested first half Walton grabbed a two point halftime lead.
Adrian Paternoster scored a team-high 11 points for the Warriors who received eight points apiece from Ava Cirigliano and Emma Simmons.
Sidney cut Walton’s lead to just one point with a 9-8 third quarter run, before the team put the game away with a big fourth quarter.
Walton received a game-high 13 points from Grance Rhinehart
Teammate Ellissa Beach scored eight points.
Up Next:
Sidney will host Walton on Saturday.
Sidney 36, Walton 30
at Walton
Sidney .... 10 6 9 11 – 36
Walton .... 8 10 8 4 – 30
Sidney (1-1): Adrian Paternoster 5 1-2 11, Ava Cirigliano 3 0-0 8, Emma Simmons 4 0-1 8, Kaitlyn Bookout 2 1-2 5, Sarah Bessett 1 0-0 2, Savanah Baldwin 1 0-0 2, Megan Wordan 0 0-0 0, Courtny Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-5 36.
Walton (1-3): Grace Rhinehart 5 2-2 13, Ellissa Beach 4 0-2 8, Makara MacGibbon 1 0-0 3, Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 3, Jillian Wright 0 1-2 2, Lauren Frank 1 0-0 2, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 0 0-0 0, Aryanna Gutierrez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-6 30.
3-point field goals: S 2 (Cirigliano 2); W 3 (MacGibbon, Rhinehart, Merwin).
Cooperstown 49, Edmeston 31
Gabby Woeppel scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Cooperstown girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Edmeston, 49-31, on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The two teams kept pace with each other early, ending the first quarter tied 7-7.
Addy Lewis scored six of her 11 points in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes build a one-point halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Cooperstown limited the Panthers to just six points to build its lead to 11.
Dani Seamon scored nine points for the Hawkeyes, who outscored the Panthers 16-9 in the fourth quarter to help seal the game.
Arissa Bolton made three 3-pointers to lead Edmeston with nine points.
Cooperstown 49, Edmeston 31
at Cooperstown – Feb. 24
Edmeston …. 7 9 6 9 – 31
Cooperstown …. 7 10 16 16 – 49
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 3 0-0 9, Bateman 3 1-2 7, DaBreau 2 0-2 4, Rifanburg 2 0-0 4, Lund 1 0-0 3, Bateman 1 0-0 2, Galley 1 0-0 2, Bolton 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Lund 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0, Bateman 0 0-0 0, Chapin 0 0-0 0, White 0 0-0 0, Schoonover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1-4 31.
Cooperstown: Gabby Woeppel 5 6-8 16, Addy Lewis 5 1-3 11, Dani Seamon 4 1-4 9, Anna Lambert 3 0-0 6, Melissa Schuermann 2 0-0 4, Lindsey Trosset 1 0-2 3, Sarah Feik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-17 49.
3-point field goals: E 4 (A. Bolton 3, Lund); C 1 (Trosset).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.