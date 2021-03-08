The Cooperstown girls basketball team used a strong first half to defeat visiting Richfield Springs, 56-28, on Monday.
Cooperstown took an early 21-12 lead.
Lindsey Trossett (15), Gabby Woeppel (12) and Dani Seamon (10) all scored in double figures to lead the Hawkeyes in scoring.
Cooperstown held the Indians to just four points in the second quarter to take a 23-point lead into halftime. In the second half, Cooperstown held the Indians to 12 points to put the game out of reach.
Jackie Hosford led Richfield Springs with nine points.
Cooperstown 56, Richfield Springs 28
at Cooperstown
Richfield Springs …. 12 4 2 10 – 28
Cooperstown …. 21 18 8 9 – 56
Richfield Springs: Jackie Hosford 4 1-2 9, Brooke Connolly 2 0-0 6, Maggie Worobey 2 0-0 4, Edith Garnsey 1 0-0 3, Sam O’Connor 1 0-0 3, Molly Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Amy Seamon 0 1-5 1, Natalie Teachout 0 0-0 0, Sydney Burdick 0 0-0 0, Ellie Garnsey 0 0-0 0, Kalie Evangelow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-7 28.
Cooperstown: Lindsey Trosset 6 0-2 15, Gabby Woeppel 5 0-0 12, Dani Seamon 5 0-0 10, Claire Jensen 3 0-2 6, Anna Lambert 2 0-0 5, Melissa Schuermann 2 0-0 4, Meg Niles 1 0-0 2, Sarah Feik 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 0-4 56.
3-point field goals: R 4 (Connolly 2, Ed. Garnsey, El. Garnsey); C 6 (Trosset 3, Woeppel 2, Lambert).
Unatego 79, G-MU 20
Unatego seniors Meg Perry, Morg Perry and Jenna Faulkner combined to score 50 points as the Unatego girls basketball team defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 79-20, on Friday, March 5.
Friday’s victory was the trio’s final game for the Spartans who had an overall record of 47-8 during the last three seasons.
Twin sisters Meg and Morg Perry, who scored 21 and 20 points respectively, finish with a combined 1,830 points for the Spartans.
Teammate Faulkner added nine points for Unatego.
The Spartans jumped on G-MU early outscoring them 24-5 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Spartans held the Raiders to just one point to take a 37-point lead into halftime.
The Spartans continued their first half success in the second holding the Raiders to single-digit scoring in the third and fourth quarters to secure the victory.
Megan Perrine scored 11 points to lead G-MU.
Unatego 79, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 20
at Unatego – March 5
G-MU …. 5 1 6 8 – 20
Unatego …. 24 19 25 11 – 79
G-MU: Megan Perrine 3 5-6 11, Olivia Held 2 0-0 4, Kendra Hammond 1 1-2 3, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 6-8 20.
Unatego: Meg Perry 9 2-2 21, Morg Perry 8 2-2 20, Jenna Faulker 4 0-0 9, Madie Wilsey 4 0-2 8, Kylie Mussaw 2 2-2 6, Bailey McCoy 2 0-0 5, Alexa Luna 2 0-0 4, Tatum Codington 1 0-0 3, Mckenna Gilbertson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Brandow 0 1-2 1, Natasha Swift 0 0-0 0. Totals: 33 7-10 79.
3-point field goals: G 0; U 6 (Mo. Perry 2, Me. Perry, McCoy, Faulkner, Codington).
Delhi 54, Cooperstown 33
Libby Lamport scored a game-high 23 points to lead the visiting Delhi girls basketball team to a 54-33 victory over Cooperstown on Friday, March 5.
Delhi grabbed a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter which the Bulldogs extended to five points at halftime after outscoring the Hawkeyes 15-11 in the second quarter.
Melissa Schuermann scored seven of her team-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Hawkeyes.
In the second half, the Bulldogs offense erupted outscoring Cooperstown 22-11 in the third quarter to take a 16-point lead.
Delhi held Cooperstown to just five points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Syliva Liddle and Cella Schnabel added 14 and 10 points respectively for Delhi.
Delhi 54, Cooperstown 33
at Delhi – March 5
Cooperstown …. 6 11 11 5 – 33
Delhi …. 7 15 22 10 – 54
Cooperstown: Melissa Schuermann 6 2-2 17, Gabby Woeppel 2 0-0 4, Dani Seamon 2 0-0 4, Addy Lewis 0 2-2 2, Lindsey Trosset 1 0-0 2, Anna Lambert 1 0-0 2, Sarah Fiek 1 0-0 2, Claire Jensen 0 0-0 0, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0, Meg Niles 0 0-0 0, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Delaney Merwin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-4 33.
Delhi: Libby Lamport 9 0-0 23, Sylvia Liddle 5 3-3 14, Cella Schnabel 4 2-3 10, Abby Leahy 2 0-0 4, Sophia Wakin 1 1-4 3, Anneliese Taylor 0 2-4 2, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Cadence Wakin 0 0-0 0, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Julia Baxter 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-12 54.
3-point field goals: C 3 (Schuermann 3); D 6 (Lamport 5, Liddle).
