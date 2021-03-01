Kayla Campbell scored a game-high 38 points to lead the visiting Franklin girls basketball team to a 57-40 victory over Downsville on Monday, March 1.
Downsville limited Franklin to just three points in the first quarter to take a seven-point advantage.
In the second quarter, the Purple Devils offense woke up, outscoring Downsville 18-13 to cut the Eagles lead to one-point at halftime.
Franklin opened the second half with a 22-11 third quarter run to take the lead for the first time.
In the fourth quarter, Franklin held the Eagles to just six points to put the game out of reach.
Zoe Warren added eight points for the Purple Devils.
Olivia Brunner led Downsville with 22 points, while teammate Mckenzy Brown added 13.
Franklin 57, Downsville 40
at Downsville
Franklin …. 3 18 22 14 – 57
Downsville …. 10 13 11 6 – 40
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 15 2-2 38, Zoe Warren 4 0-0 8, Marissa Campbell 2 0-0 5, Meredith Shiver 2 0-0 4, Jaritza Myers 1 0-0 2, Gretchen Ackley 0 0-0 0, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0, Nicketa utter 0 0-0 0, Leah Hyzep 0 0-0 0, Paige Dutcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 2-2 57.
Downsville: Olivia Brunner 9 4-5 22, Mckenzy Brown 5 2-3 13, Kerry Young 1 3-4 5, Kianah Rowlands 0 0-0 0, Brianna Murphy 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 0 0-0 0, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Addy McGlone 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 9-14 40.
3-point field goals: F 7 (K. Campbell 6, M. Campbell); D 1 (Brown).
Edmeston 47, Charlotte Valley 31
Logan Lund scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Edmeston girls basketball team to a road victory over Charlotte Valley, 47-31.
Edmeston jumped out to a 13-6 first quarter lead over the Wildcats.
The Panthers built on their first quarter success in the second, holding Charlotte Valley to just three points in the quarter, to take a 20-9 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Panthers held the Wildcats to just five points to put the game out of reach.
Molly Rifanburg scored 12 points for Edmeston, while teammate Abby Bateman scored eight.
Jenna Lubbers led Charlotte Valley with 12 points.
Edmeston 47, Charlotte Valley 31
at Charlotte Valley
Edmeston …. 13 7 11 16 – 47
Charlotte Valley …. 6 3 5 17 – 31
Edmeston: Logan Lund 5 3-3 16, Molly Rifanburg 5 2-2 12, Abby Batemann 3 2-4 8, Emma Dabreau 2 0-0 4, Lena Greene 1 1-2 3, Marissa Galley 1 0-0 2, Sydney Bateman 1 0-0 2, Avery Bolton 0 0-0 0, Quinn Schoonover 0 0-0 0, Maeve Robinson 0 0-0 0, Arissa Bolton 0 0-0 0, Haylie Lund 0 0-0 0, Michaela Bateman 0 0-4 0, Rylee Chapin 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-14 47.
Charlotte Valley: Jenna Lubbers 5 2-11 12, Jessica Zuill 3 0-0 7, Ella Gerster 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Gerster 1 1-1 3, Cadence Losie 1 0-0 2, Natalie Amadon 1 0-2 2, Kailey Whitbeck 0 0-0 0, Abigail Vroman 0 0-0 0, Laila Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Haley Stannard 0 0-0 0, Kayla Mace 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-16 31.
3-point field goals: E 3 (L. Lund); C 1 (Zuill).
Delhi 61, Walton 36
The visiting Delhi girls basketball team used a second quarter run to defeat Walton, 61-36.
Grace Rhinehart scored six of her team-high 10 points to help Walton take a 13-12 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Delhi caught fire behind 13 of Sylvia Liddle’s game-high 22 points to take a 13-point lead into halftime.
“Sylvia is a very smooth player, attacking the basket with skill and grace,” Walton head coach Gary Backus said via email.
In the third quarter, Delhi held Walton to just nine points, increasing the team’s lead to 17 and putting the game out of reach.
Grace Rhinehart led Walton with 10 points, while teammate Makara MacGibbon had seven and 10 rebounds.
Up Next:
Walton will host Delhi on Wednesday.
Delhi 61, Walton 36
at Walton
Delhi .... 12 21 13 15 – 61
Walton .... 13 7 9 7 – 36
Delhi (7-2): Sylvia Liddle 8 5-6 22, Libby Lamport 4 0-0 10, Julia Baxter 4 0-0- 8, Sophia Watkin 3 0-0 6, Abbie Leahy 3 0-0 6, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Cella Schnabel 2 0-2 4, Annalese Taylor 0 1-2 1, Amanda Nealis 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 0-0 0, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-10 61.
Walton ( 1-5): Grace Rhinehart 4 2-2 10, Jacqlyn Gransbury 3 2-4-8, Makara MacGibbon 2 2-2 7, Lauren Frank 1 2-2 5, Havyn Merwin 0 3-4 3, Jillian Wright 0 2-8 2, Aryanna Gutierrez 0 1-4 1, Ellissa Beach 0 0-2 0, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-24 36.
3-point field goals: D 3 (Lamport 2, Liddle); W 2 (Frank, MacGibbon).
JV: Delhi won, 47-25
