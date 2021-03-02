The Edmeston girls basketball team defeated visiting Richfield Springs, 32-22 behind a game-high 12 points from Logan Lund.
The Panthers were able to grab a three-point lead going into halftime after the two teams played a back-and-forth game in the first half.
“We played well as a team tonight,” Edmeston head coach Jennifer Bolton said.
“It was a team effort for sure,” she added
Edmeston went on a 12-5 third quarter run to open up a 10-point lead over the Indians.
In the fourth quarter, the Panthers held the Indians to just six points to secure the victory.
Molly Rifanburg added seven points for Edmeston.
Brooke Connelly led Richfield Springs with nine points.
Edmeston 32, Richfield Springs 22
at Edmeston
Richfield Springs …. 6 5 5 6 – 22
Edmeston …. 5 9 12 6 – 32
Edmeston: Logan Lund 4 2-2 12, Molly Rifanburg 3 1-1 7, Emma DaBreau 1 1-2 3, Sidney Bateman 1 0-0 2, Arissa Bolton 1 0-0 2, Merissa Galley 1 0-2 2, Abby Bateman 1 0-0 2, Lena Greene 1 0-2 2, Quinn Schoonover 0 0-0 0, Rylee Chapin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 32.
Richfield Springs: Brooke Connelly 3 0-0 9, Maggie Worobey 2 0-0 4, Samantha O’Conner 1 0-0 3, Kalie Evangelo 1 0-0 2, Molly Bobnick 1 0-0 2, Natalie Teachout 1 0-0 2, Amy Seamon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 0-0 22.
3-point field goals: R 4 (Connelly 3, O’Conner); E 2 (Lund 2).
Unadilla Valley 44, Afton 23
The Unadilla Valley girls basketball team held visiting Afton to single-digit scoring in every quarter on the way to securing a 44-23 victory.
Unadilla Valley grabbed a 9-7 first quarter lead.
The Storm held Afton to just five points in the second quarter to take a four-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Unadilla Valley outscored Afton 20-6 behind 10 of Kadence York’s game-high 14 points to take an 18-point lead.
Unadilla Valley held held Afton to five points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Jaiden Schrag scored ten points for Unadilla Valley, while teammate Emily Hill added eight.
Mallory Carman led Afton with eight points.
Unadilla Valley 44, Afton 23
at Unadilla Valley
Afton …. 7 5 6 5 – 23
Unadilla Valley …. 9 7 20 8 – 44
Afton: Mallory Carman 1 5-7 8, Oliviah Harris-Morris 2 1-2 5, Hunter Moffitt 2 0-0 4, Jordyn Adams 1 0-0 2, Savanne Adams 1 0-0 2, Hannah O’Leary 1 0-0 2, Logan Ives 0 0-0 0, Jordan Nichols 0 0-0 0, Grace Bergskang 0 0-0 0, Rosie Decker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 6-9 23.
Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 6 3-5 15, Jaiden Schrag 5 0-2 10, Emily Hill 4 0-2 8, Sophie Off 2 0-0 4, Morgan Hodge 2 0-2 4, Katrina Smith 1 0-0 3, Isabella Potter 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sayles 0 0-2 0. Totals: 20 3-13 44.
3-point field goals: A 1 (Carman); U 1 (Smith).
Oneonta 77, Cooperstown 32
Hannah Johnson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a 77-32 win over visiting Cooperstown on Monday, March 1.
The Yellowjackets outscored Cooperstown 14-10 in the first quarter to take a four-point lead.
Oneonta went on a 22-12 run in the second quarter behind nine of Ang McGraw’s 17 points to take a 14-point lead into halftime.
Oneonta held the Hawkeyes to just ten points in the second half to put the game out of reach.
Anika Buzzy added 12 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for the Yellowjackets.
Melissa Schuermann scored nine points to lead the Hawkeyes.
Oneonta 77, Cooperstown 32
at Oneonta
Cooperstown …. 10 12 6 4 – 32
Oneonta …. 14 22 22 19 – 77
Cooperstown: Melissa Schuermann 3 0-0 9, Gabby Woeppel 4 0-0 8, Addy Lewis 2 0-0 5, Dani Seamon 2 1-2 5, Lindsay Trosset 1 1-2 3, Anna Lambert 1 0-0 2, Maria Miller 0 0-0 0, Sarah Faik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-4 32.
Oneonta: Hannah Johnson 7 0-0 19, Ang McGraw 8 1-2 17, Ava Eichler 4 2-2 12, Anika Buzzy 3 6-8 12, Emma Peeters 2 0-0 5, Emily Zeh 2 1-2 4, Yuliah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Jenna Gaisford 1 0-0 3, Macky Catan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 10-14 77.
Sidney 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 35
Hannah Bonczkowski, Ashlyn Marron and Megan Perrine scored 10 points apiece for the Gilbertsville-Mount Upton girls basketball team as the Raiders fell to Sidney, 39-35 on Monday, March 1.
G-MU took an early 11-8 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Sidney outscored the Raiders 11-10 to cut G-MU’s lead to just two-points at halftime.
Savannah Baldwin scored a game-high 16 points for Sidney who held the Raiders to just six points in the third quarter to take a one-point lead.
Emma Simmons added 13 points for the Warriors who outscored the Raiders 12-8 in the fourth quarter to squeak out a four-point victory.
Sidney 40, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 35
at Sidney – March 1
G-MU …. 11 10 6 8 – 35
Sidney …. 8 11 9 12 – 39
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 3 2-5 10, Ashlyn Marron 4 2-2 10, Megan Perrine 5 0-0 10, Kendra Hammond 2 1-2 5, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Pain 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Tammy Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-9 35.
SIdney: Savannah Baldwin 6 0-0 16, Emma Simmons 4 5-8 13, Kaitlyn Bookhout 3 0-0 7, Adrianne Paternoster 2 0-04, Courtney Mondove 0 0-0 0, Sarah Bessett 0 0-0 0, Olivia DeMott 0 0-0 0, Anna Tomeo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-8 40.
3-point field goals: G 2 (Bonczkowski 2); S 5 (Baldwin 4, Bookhout).
Edmeston 37, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 28
Logan Lund scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Edmeston girls basketball team to a victory over visiting Gilbertsville-Mount Upon, 37-28 on Saturday, Feb. 28.
G-MU grabbed an early 7-6 lead in the game.
In the second quarter, the Raiders outscored Edmeston 9-6 to take a four-point lead into halftime.
Molly Rifanburg scored 12 points for Edmeston, as the team outscored G-MU 15-5 in the third quarter to take a six-point lead.
The Panthers outscored the Raiders again in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Hanah Bonczkowski made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Raiders, who received eight points from Ashlyn Marron.
Edmeston 37, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 28
at Edmeston – Feb. 28
G-MU …. 7 9 5 7 – 28
Edmeston …. 6 6 15 10 – 37
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 6 0-0 16, Ashlyn Marron 2 4-6 8, Tammy Barnes 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 1 0-0 2, Angelina Correll 0 0-0 0, Madeline Pain 0 0-0 0, Skye Wilson 0 0-0 0, Olivia Held 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Kendra Hammond 0 0-4 0. Totals: 10 4-10 28.
Edmeston: Logan Lund 7 1-2 17, Molly Rifanburg 5 0-0 12, Abby Bateman 1 4-6 6, Lena Greene 1 0-0 2, Sydney Bateman 0 0-0 0, Mauve Robinson 0 0-0 0, Arissa Bolton 0 0-0 0, Marissa Galley 0 0-0 0, Emma Debreau 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-8 37.
3-point field goals: G 4 (Bonczkowski); E 4 (Lund 2, Rifanburg 2).
