As November comes to an end and the nights get longer and colder, local student-athletes are ready to open the winter sports season. That means plenty of basketball, the occasional bowling, swim or indoor track meet for some schools, and wrestling as well.
In Oneonta, the boys wrestling team will have company on the mat this winter. For the first time, the Yellowjackets will have an all-girls wrestling team for the 2022-23 season.
Oneonta has had female wrestlers before, as have other schools in the area. But this year’s pilot program squad, coached by Rob Velasco, will compete exclusively against other all-girls teams, beginning with a season-opening tournament in Horseheads on Saturday.
“As soon as it came out that we had an all-girls team, the numbers have just taken off all over,” Velasco said.
Velasco, a former OHS wrestler himself, has been a coach for the Yellowjackets since 1999. He said that girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the country, a trend evidenced by the turnout for his team: the Yellowjackets will have 10 girls on varsity with another six competing in modified.
Velasco said the team’s background in the sport is a mix of those with years of experience like captains Leylani Wiltshire and Maia Woertendyke, and those who are new to wrestling but have competed in similar sports before.
“Our two captains have been with us for years now and then we have quite a few newcomers either from other similar sports, jiu-jitsu, things of that sort,” he said.
In addition to his work with the OHS boys and coaches John Nealis and Tom Marks, Velasco has also trained the girls who have wrestled for the Yellowjackets at the lower levels.
“Usually I was the only one who had the girls coming out for the modified programs, because pound-for-pound they could hold their own [against boys],” he explained. “Of course, once they get to high school age, the boys then pulled ahead. Usually they would end with me but over the past few years, especially last year, we had a couple who could hold their own and when they caught wind [of this team], they said, ‘Hey, let’s do this,’ and I said, ‘OK, if you guys wanna do it. You’re putting in the work.’”
Getting his team to work shouldn’t be a problem for Velasco. As far as his approach to coaching boys versus girls, he said there’s no difference; if anything, this job might be less demanding.
“They work harder than any boy I’ve ever seen and all they want to do is just prove that they belong, and they’ve got it,” he said. “It’s amazing to see how well they’re picking it up.”
Female wrestling isn’t just expanding at the high school level. Between the three NCAA divisions, NAIA, and junior colleges, more than 150 schools across the country feature women’s wrestling teams. Five of those are based in New York State: SUNY Stony Brook, Elmira, Columbia, RPI, and Nassau Community College.
“With the addition of D-I [schools] now picking up women’s wrestling, just the opportunities for that, it’s exploding for the girls. It’s amazing to see,” Velasco said. “As soon as we put out the offer for all-girls, the numbers are just… I never would’ve guessed we’d have 15, 16 girls coming out in the first year. I would’ve thought maybe six at most.”
Velasco has already shown his team clips of Elmira’s squad and has been in contact with the coaches there with the hopes of getting his team an in-person viewing experience to show them exactly how far they can go.
“A couple of our girls were very excited,” he said, adding that they said to themselves, “‘This is a possibility. I can wrestle in college.’ Most of the girls are in ninth, 10th grade. It’s a younger crew, but they don’t care; they’re going to go 100 percent. It’s amazing to see how hard they’re pushing at this.”
Velasco has already seen what these young women are capable of. Now he has the chance to see them do even more as part of a team of their own.
“I think it’s going to go really well and I’m hoping by next year we grow a decent program and just keep it going,” he said.
