The Hunter-Tannersville golf team defeated Gilboa 173-234 on Wednesday at Rip Van Winkle Country Club to open its 2022 season.

Grady Glennon shot an even-par 36 to lead H-T. Giden Glennon also had a great round, posting a 40, while Kate Smith had a 46 and Garrett Legg shot 51.

David Cammer led Gilboa with a 47.

Hunter-Tannersville will face South Kortright/Andes at the College Course at Delhi on Thursday.

South Kortright/Andes 217, Roxbury 240

South Kortright/Andes defeated Roxbury 217-240 on Wednesday in a Delaware League match at Shephard Hills Golf Course.

Lee Marigliano led all players with a round of 52. Also scoring for SK/A were Lance McClure (54), Jack Byrne (55), Boston Quarino (56).

Dennis Slauson and Blake Albano each shot 57 to lead Roxbury.

Hunter-Tannersville 173, Gilboa 234

At Rip Van Winkle Country Club

Par 36, Front 9

H-T: Grady Glennon 36, Gideon Glennon 40, Kate Smith 46, Garrett Legg 51

Gilboa: David Cammer 47, Matt Kyser 56, Sean O’Hara 65, Cody Cairavino 66

South Kortright/Andes 217, Roxbury 240

At Shephard Hills Golf Course

SK/A: Lee Marigliano 52, Lance McClure 54, Jack Byrne 55, Boston Quarino 56

Roxbury: Dennis Slauson 57, Blake Albano 57, Liam Bullock 60, George Proctor 66

Tags

Trending Video