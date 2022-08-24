The Hunter-Tannersville golf team defeated Gilboa 173-234 on Wednesday at Rip Van Winkle Country Club to open its 2022 season.
Grady Glennon shot an even-par 36 to lead H-T. Giden Glennon also had a great round, posting a 40, while Kate Smith had a 46 and Garrett Legg shot 51.
David Cammer led Gilboa with a 47.
Hunter-Tannersville will face South Kortright/Andes at the College Course at Delhi on Thursday.
South Kortright/Andes 217, Roxbury 240
South Kortright/Andes defeated Roxbury 217-240 on Wednesday in a Delaware League match at Shephard Hills Golf Course.
Lee Marigliano led all players with a round of 52. Also scoring for SK/A were Lance McClure (54), Jack Byrne (55), Boston Quarino (56).
Dennis Slauson and Blake Albano each shot 57 to lead Roxbury.
Hunter-Tannersville 173, Gilboa 234
At Rip Van Winkle Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 36, Gideon Glennon 40, Kate Smith 46, Garrett Legg 51
Gilboa: David Cammer 47, Matt Kyser 56, Sean O’Hara 65, Cody Cairavino 66
South Kortright/Andes 217, Roxbury 240
At Shephard Hills Golf Course
SK/A: Lee Marigliano 52, Lance McClure 54, Jack Byrne 55, Boston Quarino 56
Roxbury: Dennis Slauson 57, Blake Albano 57, Liam Bullock 60, George Proctor 66
