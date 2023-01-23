The Oneonta boys and girls wrestling teams competed in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) Championships on Friday at Owego Free Academy.
The boys team finished ninth overall out of 16 teams with 74 points. Horseheads was the overall winner with 194 points.
Mateo Goodhue won the championship at 189 pounds for OHS, improving his record to 29-1 this season. Jayden Zakala finished third at 215 pounds, Marshall Mahar was fifth at 110, and AlanMichael Rubin was sixth at 160.
Friday represented the first ever all-girls STAC Championship. Jay Karns and Maia Woertendyke each finished first overall in their respective classes for Oneonta, with Karns winning at 100 pounds and Woertendyke winning at 145. Leylani Wiltshire, meanwhile, was second at 165 and Val Caratenuto was third at 132.
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley on Thursday for a dual meet.
Oneonta 42, Seton Catholic 23 (Saturday)
The Oneonta girls shut down Seton Catholic in a 42-23 home victory on Saturday.
Jordan Bellinger was the leading scorer with 11 points, Abbie Platt finished with nine points, 17 rebounds, and nine steals, Megan Cleveland notched nine points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three blocks, and Natalie VanZandt pulled down six rebounds.
Oneonta will be at Homer on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Worcester 48, Laurens 35 (Saturday)
Hailey Shalor’s hot shooting helped Worcester top Laurens 48-35 on Saturday in a non-league contest.
Shalor hit seven of the Wolverines’ eight three-pointers for a game-high 24 points. Izzy Odell added seven points in the win.
Gabby Andrades poured in 22 points to lead Laurens.
Worcester will be at Milford on Tuesday while Laurens visits Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 55, Clinton 34 (Saturday)
Cooperstown defeated Clinton 55-34 on Saturday.
Dani Seamon helped lead the Hawkeyes with a game-high 21 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Savannah Kirby added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Abby Hemstrought led Clinton with 15 points.
Cooperstown will host Sauquoit Valley on Thursday.
Edmeston 50, Franklin 41 (Friday)
Edmeston defeated Franklin 50-41 in a Tri-Valley League contest on Friday.
Molly Rifanburg scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Panthers while Julia Vunk added seven points.
Shannon Kingsbury led the scoring for Franklin with 27 points.
Edmeston will host Madison on Wednesday while Franklin will host Charlotte Valley on Monday, Jan. 30.
Oneonta 42, Seton Catholic 23 (Saturday)
OHS … 7 12 12 11 — 42
SCC … 8 4 6 5 — 23
OHS: Jordan Bellinger 4 0-0 11, Natalie VanZandt 1 1-2 4, Sarah Brown 0 0-0 0, Megan Cleveland 3 3-4 9, Selene Wellman 2 0-0 5, Thalia Wellman 0 0-2 0, Abbie Platt 2 4-6 9, Isabelle Giacomelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-10 42
SCC: Alexandra Back 4 0-0 11, Anika Smith 0 0-0 0, Erin Derr 3 1-2 8, Mary Redmore 0 0-0 0, Emerald Cole 0 0-0 0, Marielle Searles 2 0-0 4. Totals: 9 1-2 23
Three-point baskets: OHS 6 (Bellinger 3, VanZandt, S. Wellman, Platt); SCC 4 (Back 4, Derr)
Worcester 48, Laurens 35 (Saturday)
W … 9 15 10 14 — 48
L … 8 3 12 12 — 35
W: Sophia Adams 2 0-0 4, Makenna Ventuleth 1 0-0 2, Izzy Odell 2 3-4 7, Hailey Shalor 8 1-2 24, Samantha Tompkins 3 0-0 6, Anna Serdy 1 2-2 5, Allison Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-8 48
L: Gabby Andrades 8 3-6 22, Emerson Allen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 0 0-2 0, Brooke Mann 3 0-0 7, Alea John 0 0-0 0, Allison Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kyrah Andrades 3 0-0 6, Nicole Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-8 35
Three-point baskets: W 8 (Shalor 7, Serdy); L 4 (G. Andrades 3, Mann)
Cooperstown 55, Clinton 34 (Saturday)
Coop … 9 15 20 11 — 55
Clint … 9 5 8 12 — 34
Coop: Meghan Niles 1 0-0 3, Tori France 0 0-0 0, Rory Nelen 2 2-2 6, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 4 0-0 8, Hannah Craig 2 0-0 5, Dani Seamon 8 3-3 21, Brenna Seamon 0 1-2 1, Savannah Kirkby 4 3-5 11. Totals: 21 9-12 55
Clint: Reilly Schenk 0 0-0 0, Georgia Deep 0 0-0 0, Nena Howe 0 0-0 0, Abby Hemstrought 6 3-3 15, Layla Pemic 1 0-0 2, Elise Mozloom 1 1-2 4, Alice Gaetano 1 0-0 2, Eva Gaetano 3 0-0 6, Chloe White 0 0-0 0, Allie Doggett 2 1-1 5. Totals: 13 5-6 34
Three-point baskets: Coop 4 (Niles, Craig, D. Seamon 2); Clint 1 (Mozloom)
Edmeston 50, Franklin 41 (Friday)
E … 13 5 15 17 — 50
F … 8 9 11 13 — 41
E: Kenna Buriello 1 0-0 2, Abby White 1 0-0 3, Haylie Lund 0 5-10 5, Molly Rifanburg 13 4-9 33, Julia Vunk 3 1-2 7. Totals: 18 10-21 50
F: Maddie Hyzer 2 1-2 5, Haylee Taggart 0 2-2 2, Sara Rosenbusch 1 0-0 2, Shannon Kingsbury 10 4-6 27, Lucas VanDyke 1 0-0 2, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 8-12 41
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Rifanburg 3, White); F 3 (Kingsbury 3)
Laurens/Milford 69, Worcester 46 (Saturday)
The Laurens/Milford boys cruised past Worcester 69-46 on Saturday in a Coaches vs. Cancer game in Laurens.
Cyller Cimko poured in a game-high 31 points to lead L/M. Braden Murphy and Christian Lawson, meanwhile, added nine points apiece.
Tyler Head led Worcester with 16 points while Matthew Sanders scored 11.
Laurens/Milford visits Windham-Ashland-Jewett on Tuesday while Worcester travels to Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday.
Charlotte Valley 49, Margaretville 38 (Friday)
Charlotte Valley defeated Margaretville 49-38 on Friday in Delaware League play.
Jamison Quigley led the Wildcats with 23 points, while Ezra Ontl added eight. Ryan McVitty was the leading scorer for Margaretville with 20 points.
Charlotte Valley will visit Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday.
Hunter-Tannersville 52, Roxbury 45 (Friday)
Hunter-Tannersville defeated Roxbury 52-45 in a Delaware League matchup on Friday.
Jevail McKinnie led the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points, while Grady Glennon added 12 points. Jordan Johnston led the Rockets with 17 points.
Laurens/Milford 69, Worcester 46 (Saturday)
L/M … 15 17 19 18 — 69
W … 10 10 13 13 — 46
L/M: Carter Stevens 2 1-1 6, Christian Lawson 4 0-1 9, Cyller Cimko 13 2-5 31, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 0 0-0 0, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Mike Virtell 1 0-0 2, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 4 1-2 9, Logan Conklin 3 0-0 6, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 0 1-2 1. Totals: 29 5-11 69
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 1 0-0 2, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 3 0-1 9, Remy Shafer 0 1-4 1, Ben Ballard 1 0-0 2, Joey Geiskopf 1 3-4 5, Tyler Head 6 4-10 16, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 5 1-5 11. Totals: 17 9-24 46
Three-point baskets: L/M 6 (Stevens, Cimko 3, Sherwood, Lawson); W 3 (Fancher 3)
Charlotte Valley 49, Margaretville 38 (Friday)
CV … 7 16 15 11 — 49
M … 9 6 9 14 — 38
CV: Ethan Barrett 2 0-1 4, Trevor Waid 2 3-4 7, Travis Pierce 0 1-2 1, Ezra Ontl 3 1-2 8, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 0 0-0 0, Simone Tunno 0 0-0 0, Jamison Quigley 8 6-10 23, Luke Montgomery 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 3 0-0 6, John Gonsalves 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 11-18 49
M: Hunter Balcom 0 0-0 0, Cody Wayman 1 0-0 2, Tristan McVitty 2 1-2 3, Ryan McVitty 8 0-3 20, Eli Bullock 2 0-2 4, Christian Bravo 2 0-0 6, Ryan Sanford 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 1-7 38
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Ontl, Quigley); 5 (R. McVitty 4, Sanford)
Hunter-Tannersville 52, Roxbury 45 (Friday)
H-T …13 13 13 13 — 52
R … 10 13 10 12 — 45
H-T: Nick Uhrik 1 0-0 3, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 8 2-5 18, Thomas Houlihan 1 1-4 3, Grady Glennon 5 0-2 12, Garrett Legg 3 3-4 9, Connor Schiefer 0 2-4 2, Jaedyn McKinnie 2 0-0 5, Leo Cruz 0 0-0 0, Shane Agusto 0 0-0 0, Chase Rimmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-18 52
R: Jordan Johnston 7 1-2 17, Julian Greico 0 0-0 0, Collin Ryke 0 0-0 0, Mason Hamil 3 0-3 9, Christopher Garofolo 4 0-3 8, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Talin Davis 0 0-0 0, Jack Leder 1 0-0 2, George Proctor 3 3-4 9, Skye Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-8 45
Three-point baskets: H-T 4 (Whrik, Glennon 2, Ja. McKinney); R 5 (Johnston 2, Hamil 3)
