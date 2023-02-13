Local wrestling teams were in action at the Section IV Class II Championships on Saturday in Binghamton.
Three local athletes claimed titles in their respective classes: Oneonta’s Mateo Goodhue at 189 pounds, and Darren Florance and Joey Florance of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville at 110 and 118 pounds, respectively. Darren Florance was also named the Outstanding Wrestler of the event.
Earning second-place finishes from the local ranks were Oneonta’s Jayden Zakala (215 pounds), Caleb Cole (110) of Unatego/Unadilla Valley, and Sidney’s Lucas Demott (138).
Wyatt Meade (138) of U/UV, Noah Sovocool (145) of Walton/Delhi, Trevor Harrington (172) of Sidney, and Hunter Page (189) of Greene/Oxford all finished third in their respective classes.
Finishing fourth were Abdeen Zaggout (145) of U/UV and Jose Bivar (126) of B-G/A/H.
In the Girls Championships, Oneonta finished second overall out of 23 schools. Jay Karns (94) and Maia Woertendyke (145) each won titles in their classes, while Sophia Churchill (138) and Leylani Wiltshire (165) each placed third and Valentina Carotenuto (132) finished fifth.
Sidney’s Isabella Briggs, meanwhile, was the champion in the 107-pound weight class.
The Cooperstown/Milford team was in action the same day at the Section III Championships, where TJ O’Connor finished second overall at 145 pounds.
INDOOR TRACK
Ithaca College was the site of the Section IV Indoor Track Class Championships last weekend, as the Sidney girls came out on top as the Small School Champions.
Dejah Taylor led the way for the Warriors by winning the 55 meter dash and placing second in the 300 meter run. Isabelle Briggs and Camille Begley finished second in the triple jump and weight throw, respectively, while Alex Nebuert (600), Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (55 hurdles), and Megan Lewis (weight throw) all earned third-place finishes. Sidney also placed second in the 800 relay.
Sidney’s boys also performed well, with Michael Morrissey winning the weight throw, Bryce Chirico taking second in the 600, and Aidan Moodley finishing third in the 55 hurdles.
Delhi’s Eleanor Lees was a double-winner on the girls side, taking first in the 600 and 1000 meter runs. Teammate Gretel Hilson-Schneider added a runner-up finish in the 1500.
For the Delhi boys, Alton Francisco won the 1000 and was second in the 1600, Vincent VanMaaren won the pole vault, and Nelson VanMaaren was second in the 1000.
Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville won two individual events in the 1500 and 3000 meter runs. Riley Lindsay, meanwhile, won the weight throw and was third in the shot put. Teammate Maddie Ingham placed third in the 1000.
Collin Dicks won the long jump and was third in the triple jump for the B-G/A/H boys, while Julian Pruskowski added a win in the triple jump.
Oneonta had several strong finishes for both boys and girls: on the girls side, Simone Schuman was second in the 1000 and Claire Seguin placed third in the 300. For the boys, Noah Ashe was the runner-up in the shot put while Brandon Gardner placed third in the 1600.
Unadilla Valley’s Gracie Gorell won the girls 300 while the Lady Storm also won the 800 relay. Unatego’s David Clapper was the boys champion in the 600, Oxford’s Victor Richette placed third in the 300, and the Blackhawk boys were second in the 1600 relay.
The top six finishers in each event qualified for the State Qualifiers at Cornell on Saturday, Feb. 25.
