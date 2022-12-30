Jacqlyn Gransbury set a new Walton single-game record for boys or girls with 47 points in the Warriors’ 64-27 non-league victory over Sullivan West on Friday.
Gransbury shot 20-of-30 from the field plus four three-pointers and also finished with 16 steals to register a double-double for good measure. She scored 30 of her points in the first half alone.
Elsewhere for Walton, MaKara MacGibbon had six points and eight assists while Eve Foster had five points and five steals.
Walton will host Laurens on Wednesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 68, Mount Markham 40
The Cherry Valley-Springfield girls rolled past Mount Markham 68-40 on Friday in a non-league contest.
Joleen Lusk netted 27 points to lead the Patriots while Brin Whiteman hit five three-pointers as part of a 19-point performance. Morgan Huff added eight points.
CV-S will be at home against Franklin on Friday, Jan. 6.
Walton 64, Sullivan West 27
W … 20 16 22 6 — 64
SW … 4 6 8 9 — 27
W: Eve Foster 3 0-0 5, Havyn Merwin 1 0-0 2, Ella Beardslee 1 0-0 2, Ava Coons 0 0-0 0, Jacqlyn Gransbury 24 3-5 47, MaKara MacGibbon 3 1-1 6, Grace Walley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 4-11 64
SW: Violla Shami 3 3-8 9, Felicity Bauernfeind 0 2-2 2, Fiporgeanne Cardona 0 2-5 2, Kaylee DiBiase 0 0-0 0, Abby Parucki 0 1-3 1, Liz Reeves 0 0-0 0, Sophie Flynn 0 0-0 0, Nicole Reeves 0 0-0 0, Karlee Diehl 2 3-4 7, Anna Bernas 1 0-0 2, Lanie Herbert 1 2-3 4. Totals: 7 13-25 27
Three-point baskets: W 6 (Foster, Gransbury 4, MacGibbon); SW 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield 68, Mount Markham 40
CV-S: Kyra Druse 1 0-0 2, Daphnee West 2 0-0 4, Morgan Huff 3 0-2 8, Stephanie Whiteman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Mia Dubben 2 2-4 6, Joleen Lusk 11 4-6 27, Brin Whiteman 7 0-0 19. Totals: 27 6-12 68
MM: K. Loomis 0 0-0 0, M. Vunk 1 1-2 3, J. Kocienda 1 0-0 2, M. Sayers 1 0-0 2, C. Entwistle 6 2-2 16, C. Donley 2 0-0 4, K. Piersma 3 0-0 6, M. Plummer 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 3-4 40
Three-point baskets: CV-S 8 (J. Lusk, Huff, 2, Whiteman 5); MM 3 (Entwistle 2, Plummer)
BOWLING
The Fox Bowling Center in Hancock was the site of the Midstate Athletic Conference High School Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.
Unadilla Valley had the top handicap series in both the boys and girls matches. The boys triumphed with a score of 3414 while the girls finished with a score of 3120.
Rounding out the top three on the boys side were Deposit (3353) and Afton/Harpursville (3200). The Downsville girls were second at 3118 and Deposit was third at 3071.
Ronnie Ellis of Hancock led all boys with a scratch series of 738. Placing second was teammate Anton Leonard with a line of 610 while Aaron Sowersby of Sidney followed close behind at 604.
Leading the girls was Greene’s Brianna Fowlston with a scratch series of 630. Finishing second was teammate Halia Tallett with a 613 while Phalen Hill and Arin Buchanan of Unadilla Valley each notched a series of 507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.