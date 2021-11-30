A big night from Jacqlyn Gransbury and a dominant defensive performance lifted the Walton girls to a 46-26 victory over Deposit-Hancock at home in Tuesday’s Tip-Off Tournament.
Gransbury finished with a game-high 30 points to lead the Walton offense, while the defense held the Eagles to single digits in three of the game’s four quarters.
Walton will face Franklin on Thursday in the title game of the tournament.
South Kortright 51, Charlotte Valley 23
South Kortright prevailed over Charlotte Valley 51-23 in its first league game of the season.
Lacey Eckert led the Rams with 19 points, followed by Caila Thomas with 10 points.
Charlotte Valley’s Cadence Louis scored a team-high nine points and teammate Arianna Gonsales followed with eight points.
Charlotte Valley will travel to face Fort Plain in a non-league game on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Laurens 17
The Bobcats rolled past the Leopard 65-17 in Tuesday’s non-league game.
Celeste Baldwin scored a game-high 19 points to lead Bainbridge-Guilford. Johanna Henderson added 12 points.
Leading Laurens was Natasha Solovich with nine points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Delhi on Tuesday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49,
Stamford 23
Hannah Bonczkowski and Ashlyn Marron both had big games to lead GMU past Stamford 49-23 in Tuesday’s contest.
Bonczkowski scored a game-high 19 points and added three steals, while Marron notched a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds plus three blocks.
Emily Clark led Stamford with six points.
Windham 40, Milford 34
A big fourth quarter helped propel Windham past Milford 40-34 in Tuesday’s non-league game.
The Warriors outscored the Wildcats 18-10 in the final period to pull away for the victory.
Amanda Nilsen scored a game-high 19 points to lead Windham, while Emma Drum scored 10 and Ashton Hanson added nine.
For Milford, Taylor Beckley finished with seven points, and Leeanna West and Audrey Olmstead both scored six.
Walton 46, Deposit-Hancock 26
W … 12 14 12 8 — 46
DH … 7 2 11 6 — 26
Walton: Havyn Merwin 3 0-0 5, Ava Coons 3 0-0 6, Jacqlyn Gransbury 12 4-4 30, Jillian Wright 4 0-0 4, MaKara MacGibbon 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 5-6 46
Deposit-Hancock: M. Fetter 3 0-0 7, A. Makowski 1 0-0 2, C. Bruford 0 1-3 1, K. Macumber 3 3-4 9, O. Carey 1 0-0 2, G. Singer 1 0-0 2, T. Gotthart 0 0-2 0, K. Wank 0 0-2 0, R. Christ 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 4-11 26
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Merwin, Gransbury 2); DH 2 (Fetter, Christ)
South Kortright 51, Charlotte Valley 23
SK … 19 16 8 8 — 51
CV … 2 8 9 4 — 23
South Kortright: Caila Thomas 4 0-0 10, Emily Andersen 2 3-5 8, Catherine Shagan 2 0-0 4, Hannah Collins 1 0-0 2, Lexi Rockefeller 0 0-0 0, Lacey Eckert 9 1-4 19, Madelynn Eckert 1 0-0 2, Peyton Pittrantoni 1 0-0 2, Marion Styber 2 0-0 4, Abigail Sander 0 0-0 0, Madison Albano 0 0-0 0, Myra Mata 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-9 51
Charlotte Valley: Liz Gerster 1 0-0 2, Cadence Losie 3 2-4 9, Kailey Whitbeck 0 0-0 0, Maeve Carey 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Arianna Gonsales 4 0-2 8, Ella Gerster 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santiago 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 4-10 23
Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Thomas 2, Andersen); CV 1 (Losie)
Bainbridge-Guilford 65, Laurens 17
BG … 17 16 20 10 — 65
L … 4 4 0 9 — 17
BG: Taylor K. 6 0-0 13, Celeste Baldwin 9 1-2 19, Jayslin H. 0 1-2 1, Danielle M. 4 0-0 8, Lilly S. 0 0-0 0, Johanna Henderson 6 0-0 12, Chandler B. 2 0-0 4, Jordyn P. 2 0-0 4, Abigail W. 1 2-2 4. Totals: 30 4-6 65
L: Natasha Solovich 3 2-8 9, Gabby Andrades 2 0-0 4, Cassidy Moxley 0 0-0 0, Kendra Dunham 0 0-0 0, Genesis Bushnell 0 0-0 0, Jaden Grazelding 2 0-0 4, Natalie Segina 0 1-3 1, Kiernan Dunham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-11 17
Windham 40, Milford 34
W … 7 7 8 18 — 40
M … 12 2 10 10 — 34
Windham: Ashton Hanson 3 3-8 9, Emma Drum 4 1-2 10, Amanda Nilsen 9 1-2 19, Cassandra Coe 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 5-12 40
Milford: Taylor Beckley 3 1-2 7, Tara Mertz 1 1-2 3, Julia Barone 1 0-0 2, Delaney Mason 3 1-2 8, Leeanna West 2 1-2 6, Audrey Olmstead 3 0-2 6. Totals: 13 4-10 34
Three-point baskets: W 1 (Drum), M none
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49, Stamford 23
S… 9 6 4 4 — 23
GMU … 9 14 10 16 — 49
Stamford: Seneca Shafer 1 0-0 2, Tryhnati Donato 2 0-0 5, Shannon Hartwell 0 0-0 0, Georgia Lynch 1 2-2 5, Chloe Mead 0 0-4 0, Emily Clark 2 1-2 6, Breanna Wyble 0 0-0 0, Skylar Aldrich 0-0-0 0, Justina Daempfle 0 0-0 0, McKenna Hoyt 0 3-8 3, Andromaeda Schulz 0 2-6 2. Totals: 6 8-22 23
GMU: Alyssa Sorochinsky 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bonczkowski 8 1-1 19, Avriel Correll 0 0-0 0, Emma Peck 0 0-0 0, Kyra Demmon 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Marron 7 2-5 16, Aubree Palmer 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Turnbull 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Kendra Hammond 2 0-4 4, Tammy Barnes 3 1-4 8, Megan Perrine 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 4-14 49
Three-point baskets: Stamford 3 (Donato, Lynch, Clark); GMU 3 ( Bonczkowski 2, Barnes)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilboa 54, Schenevus 34
Michael O’Hara’s big game led the Gilboa boys past Schenevus 54-34 on Tuesday.
O’Hara finished with 27 points as well as five assists in the Wildcats’ victory. Also finishing in double figures were Dakota Oliver with 12 points and William Cipolla with 11 points and five assists.
Leading the way for Schenevus was Jackson Reed with 15 points.
Schenevus will host its Tip-Off Tournament beginning on Friday against Windham-Ashland-Jewett.
Milford 46, Windham 30
Milford defeated Windham 46-30 in Tuesday’s non-league game.
Martin Thorsland led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Riley Stevens with seven points. Brady Post led Windham with a team-high of nine points.
Milford will host Harpursville on Thursday in the first round of the Anton Remy Tournament.
Gilboa 54, Schenevus 34
G … 12 16 20 6 — 54
S … 7 3 12 12 — 34
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 5 0-1 12, Michael O’Hara 10 4-5 27, Ethan Halat 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 4 2-2 11, Gage Gockel 1 0-0 2, Peter DeWitt 0 0-2 0, Antonio Remache 0 0-0 0, Joe Willie 1 0-2 2, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals; 21 6-12 54
Schenevus: Cody Keator 3 0-1 7, Wyndham Spooner 0 2-2 2, Jackson Reed 7 1-4 15, Trevor Schneider 0 0-0 0, Mehki Regg 0 0-0 0, Owen Bryant 0 2-2 2, Jordan Regg 1 0-0 2, Logan Hanner 1 0-0 2, Ryan Spranger 2 0-1 4. Totals: 14 5-10 34
Three-point baskets: G 6 (Oliver 2, O’Hara 3, Cipolla); S 1 (Keator)
Milford 46, Windham 30
M … 8 15 14 9 — 46
W … 4 10 10 6 — 30
Milford: Martin Thorsland 7 1-4 15; Riley Stevens 2 3-8 7; Carter Stevens 2 1-2 6; Mike Virtell 2 2-4 6; Sawyer Eckberg 2 1-2 5; Zach Brown 2 0-0 4; Braden Murphy 1 0-0 3 Totals 18 8-20 46
Windham: Keith Hewitt 1 0-2 2; Judah Allsop 3 1-8 7; Tyler Lashua 0 0-1 0; Connor Aplin 4 0-0 8; Aaron Cohen 2 0-2 4; Brady Post 4 1-5 9. Totals 14 2-18 30
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Carter, Murphy); W none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.