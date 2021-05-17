SOFTBALL
Greene 15, Harpursville 0
Greene's Olivia Kennedy was perfect for the second time this season as she tossed five flawless innings in the Trojans' 15-0 victory over Harpursville in Monday softball action.
Kennedy recorded 12 of her 15 outs via strikeout to blank the Harpursville offense. She also recorded two hits and scored two runs to help her own cause on offense.
Alex Brown and Faith Tierno both finished with two hits and two runs scored for Greene.
The Trojans (5-1) will visit Afton on Thursday.
Morris 10, Richfield Springs 9
Morris took over a close, high-scoring game with a seven-run fourth inning to defeat Richfield Springs 10-9 on Monday in Tri-Valley League action.
Hannah Wist led the Mustangs both at the plate and on the mound. She was the winning the pitcher, finishing with 10 strikeouts, and also had three hits at the plate, including two doubles. Kenzie Bigger and Madison Aiken both had multi-hit games for Morris.
Maggie Worobey led the Indians with a triple and two doubles at the plate.
Morris will visit Milford on Saturday.
Deposit-Hancock 15, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
Rylee Smith pitched five innings of one-hit ball to lead Deposit-Hancock to a 15-0 victory over Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Monday.
Smith finished with 13 strikeouts in just five innings while yielding only one hit and two walks. Smith also notched a double at the plate.
Kayla Eldred went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and a triple for the Eagles, while Riley Martin went 2-for-2 with a triple.
Deposit-Hancock (7-1) will visit Unatego on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 6, Unatego 4
The Bobcats used a balanced offense to hand the Spartans their first loss in league play for a 6-4 victory in Midstate Athletic Conference action on Monday.
Abbey Wombacker went 2-for-4 for Bainbridge-Guilford including a home run, while Ashley Matthews also hit a home run for the Bobcats.
Alexa Lucia, Jenna Faulkner, and Madison Couperthwait all went 2-for-4 for Unatego.
Worcester 16, Franklin 6
The Wolverines scored nine runs in the sixth inning to defeat Franklin 16-6 in Monday's Tri-Valley League contest.
Lily Conroe went 3-for-4 with a double for Worcester, while Maci Milavec had a triple and Delimar Vega-Haley went 2-for-4. Jenna Morell got the win on the mound as she and Vega-Haley combined for 10 strikeouts in the game.
Marissa Campbell recorded a triple for Franklin.
Worcester (4-1) will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield on Wednesday.
Milford 17, Edmeston 2
LeeAnna West led the Wildcats both on the mound and at the plate in Milford's 17-2 victory over Edmeston in Monday's Tri-Valley League game.
West struck out 12 batters in a five-inning one-hit performance. At the plate, she recorded three hits, including a triple, and drove in four runs. Tia Vagliardo had a huge day for Milford, going 5-for-5 with 4 RBIs.
Milford (2-2) will travel to face Laurens on Wednesday.
Sidney 24, Walton 1
Sidney used a 17-run second inning to secure a decisive win over Walton on Monday.
Ava Cirigliano made her varsity debut for Sidney, pitching all five innings and finishing with nine strikeouts. At the plate she also notched a double and 2 RBIs. Teammate Olivia DeMott hit a triple with 4 RBIs, while Adrienne Paternoster cracked a double of her own with 2 RBIs.
Riley McDonald was the lone hitter for Walton, finishing 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Sidney will visit Owego-Apalachin on Wednesday.
Richfield Springs 16, Milford 6 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs scored eight runs in the second inning en route to a 16-6 victory over Milford in Saturday's Tri-Valley League contest.
Four different Indians hitters had multi-hit games: Maggie Worobey (3-for-4, triple, three runs, 1 RBI), Molly Bobnick (3-for-4, double one run, 2 RBIs), Caroline Furner (2-for-4, triple, two runs, 1 RBI), and Sydney Burdick (2-for-2, two runs, 3 RBIs). Kalie Evangelow added 3 RBIs.
Brooke Connolly earned the win on the mound, striking out seven in seven innings while allowing five hits, four walks, and three earned runs.
LeeAnna West smacked two doubles and drove in two runs for Milford while also striking out eight batters in the losing effort on the mound.
Worcester 12, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
The Wolverines scored in every inning of Saturday's 12-0 victory over Laurens, including three-run outbursts in the third and fifth frames.
Delimar Vega-Haley led the Worcester offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate that included a triple and a double. Vega-Haley was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven while allowing two hits and five walks.
Elsewhere for Worcester, Haley Iriyah, Lily Conroe, Kim Rock, and Miriam Odell all had two hits each.
Laurens (2-2) will host Milford on Wednesday.
Greene 15, Harpursville 0
H … 000 00X X – 0 0 3
G … 002 67X X – 15 15 0
H: Kylie Havens (L), and Sophia Konidis
G: Olivia Kennedy (W), and Mckenzie Scott
3B: Alex Brown (G)
2B: Faith Tierno (G), Olivia Kennedy (G)
Morris 10, Richfield Springs 9
RS 212 310 0 – 9 8 4
M 120 700 X – 10 10 2
RS: Brooke Connolly (L) 2k
M: Hannah Wist (W) 10k
3B: Maggie Worobey
2B: Kenzie Bigger (M), Hannah Wist 2 (M), Maggie Worobey 2 (RS), Caroline Furner (RS)
Deposit-Hancock 15, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
UVGMU … 000 00X X – 0 1 2
DH … 212 46X X – 15 7 0
UVGMU: Bonczkowski (L), Kneale
DH: Rylee Smith
3B: Riley Martin (DH), Kayla Eldred (DH)
2B: Rylee Smith (DH)
Bainbridge-Guilford 6, Unatego 4
BG … 100 130 1 – 6 6 3
UNA … 110 020 0 – 4 9 3
BG: G. Cuozzo (W), and Bree Barber
UNA: Madison Couperthwait (L), and Haleigh Burton
HR: Ashley Matthews (BG), Abbey Womabacker (BG)
Worcester 16, Franklin 6
F … 010 221 0 – 6 3 2
W … 400 309 X – 16 7 1
F: Kayla Campbell (L)
W: Jenna Morell (W), Delimar Vega-Haly
3B: Maci Milavec (W), Marissa Campbell (F)
2B: Lily Conroe (W)
Milford 17, Edmeston 2
E … 001 01X X – 2 1 4
M … 532 34X X – 17 13 2
E: Michayla Bateman (L), Logan Lund, and Ashley Bateman
M: LeeAnna West (W), and Tia Vagliardo/McKenna Burrello
3B: LeeAnna West (M)
2B: Kara Mertz (M)
Sidney 24, Walton 1
W … 001 00X X – 1 3 2
S … 4(17)3 0XX X – 24 19 0
W: Katelynn Brooks (L), Ava Coones
S: Ava Cirigliano (W)
3B: Olivia DeMott (S)
2B: Adrienne Paternoster (S), Ava Cirigliano (S), Riley McDonald (W)
Richfield Springs 16, Milford 6
M … 012 102 0 – 6 5 1
RS … 182 113 X – 16 14 5
M: LeeAnna West (L)
RS: Brooke Connolly (W), and Maggie Worobey
3B: K. Barnhart (RS), Maggie Worobey (RS), Caroline Furner (RS)
2B: Molly Bobnick (RS), Kalie Evangelow (RS), LeeAnna West 2 (M)
Worcester 12, Laurens 0
W … 113 223 X – 12 13
L … 000 000 X – 0 2
W: Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
L: Skyler White (L), Brooke Mann
3B: Delimar Vega-Haley (W)
2B: Delimar Vega-Haley (W), Kim Rock (W)
TENNIS
Delhi 6, Oneonta 1
The Oneonta tennis team fell to Delhi 6-1 in a match Monday at Wilber Park.
Chris Catan notched Oneonta's sole point in the first singles match, defeating Alex Haight 6-0, 6-1. Hunter Sanford, Brandon Bodo, and Hailee Bodo all earned singles victories for Delhi.
The pairings of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, Risdon Reed and Tabor Reed, and Vidya Samudraia and Tyler Branigan all won their doubles matched for the Bulldogs.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Tuesday.
Delhi 6, Oneonta 1
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Alex Haight, 6-0, 6-1; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Max Madej, 6-0, 6-4; Brandon Bodo (DA) def. Jayden Zakala, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Hailee Bodo (DA) def. Peyton Mackey, 6-7 (6-6), 6-2 (10-4)
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Dylan Shaughnessy/Veronica Coe, 6-1, 6-2; Risdon Reed/Tabor Reed (DA) def. Stephen Mendez/Makya Morrison, 6-1, 6-1; Vidya Samudraia/Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Simmone Segal/Julia Babieradzki, 6-0, 6-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.