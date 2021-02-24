The Franklin boys basketball team defeated visiting Walton, 53-47 behind a game-high 33 points from Brandon Gregory on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“I’m very happy with Brandon Gregory. I’ve been telling him to be aggressive and look for his shot and he finally did that tonight and he showed what he’s capable of,” Franklin head coach Skyler Thompson said via email.
Matt Serrao also scored 19 points for the Purple Devils.
“I’m very happy with defensively how we’ve improved each game,” Thompson said. “We work on that and preach it. We know that’s where games are won and lost. We still have work to do, but we’re going in the right direction.”
Keyer Little led Walton with 20 points and teammate Garret Babcock scored 10.
Franklin 53, Walton 47
at Franklin
Franklin: Brandon Gregory 5 5-9 33, Matt Serrao 5 7-11 19, James Meyers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 13-22 53.
Walton: Keyer Little 7 2-3 20, Garret Babcock 3 4-5 10, Carson Watkins 2 3-5 7, Deacon Phoenix 2 2-6 6, Jorge Delpino 1 0-2 2, Jacob Pomeroy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 11-21 47.
3-point field goals: F 4 (Serrao 2, Gregory 2); W 4 (Little 4).
