Deposit-Hancock's Caleb Gross tossed a no-hitter that included 21 strikeouts in the Eagles' 16-0 Midstate Athletic Conference baseball victory over Walton on Thursday. Gross was just three batters away from a perfect game, as his only blemishes were two walks and one hit batter.
The Eagles provided more than enough offense to support Gross's dominant pitching performance, scoring five runs in the second inning and six runs in the fifth. Caden Fortunato hit a two-run home run, while Bob Lewis and Ethan Hunt both notched two doubles and Caleb Walker recorded a triple.
Morris 14, Roxbury 2
The Mustangs opened their 2021 season with a convincing win over the Rockets in a non-league contest.
JJ Benjamin did fine work both on the mound (four strikeouts in two innings) and at the plate (2-for-4 with an RBI). Asa Dugan went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs while Jon Child earned the win on the mound while also going 2-for-5 at the plate.
Morris (1-0) will face off against Edmeston on Monday.
Deposit-Hancock 16, Walton 0
WALT … 000 000 0 – 0 0 3
DH … 152 062 X – 16 16 0
WALT: B. Barlow (L), H. Halstead, M. Little
DH: Caleb Gross (W), catcher: Bob Lewis
DH: Caden Fortunato HR, Caleb Walker 3B, Bob Lewis 2 2B, Ethan Hunt 2 2B, Wyatt Jacobs 2B
Morris 14, Roxbury 2
ROX … 002 000 0 – 2 5 4
Morris … 070 106 X – 14 11 2
ROX: Trent Faulkner (L), Jayden DeMaio, Brandon Wright, and Robert Peters
Morris: JJ Benjamin, Asa Dugan (3), Jon Child (W), and Matt Burtis
ROX: Isaiah Figueroa 2B, Peyton Proctro 2B
Morris: Asa Dugan 2 2B
TENNIS
Oneonta 7, Chenango Valley 0
With only two singles matches being played, Oneonta relied on its doubles teams in a sweep of Chenango Valley on Thursday.
The pairings of Jayden Zakala and Tyler Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy and Stephen Mendez, and Tobias Carter and Peyton Mackey all prevailed for the Yellowjackets. Chris Catan and Max Madej both won their singles matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Oneonta will visit Norwich on Tuesday.
Delhi 5, Deposit-Hancock 0
Delhi notched a clean sweep of Deposit-Hancock 5-0 to open its season. Each point earned by the Bulldogs was by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Winning in singles were Alex Haight, Hunter Sanford, and Brandon Bodo. The pairings of Josh Baxter and Owen Haight, and Hallee Bodo and Tabor Reed earned wins in doubles play.
Delhi (1-0) hosts Oxford on Friday.
Oneonta 7, Chenango Valley 0
At Wilber Park, Oneonta
Singles: Chris Catan (OHS) def. Gavin Mercik (CV) 6-0, 6-0, Max Madej (OHS) def. Andrew Clark (CV) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Jayden Zakala/Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Chad Cole/Gavin Laskowsky (CV) 6-2, 6-1; Dylan Shaughnessy/Stephen Mendez (OHS) def. Caydin Gates/Gabi Wright (CV) 6-2, 6-1; Tobias Carter/Peyton Mackey (OHS) def. Cameron Singer/Kolin Parks (CV) 6-0, 6-0
Delhi 5, Deposit-Hancock 0
At Delhi
Singles: Alex Haight (DA) def. Diamond Proffitt 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Sanford (DA) def. Sam Parkison 6-0, 6-0; Brandon Bodo (DA), def. Madison Schloss (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles: Josh Baxter/Owen Haight (DA) def. Alexis Mead/Davis Herzog 6-0, 6-0; Hallee Bodo/Tabor Reed (DA), def. Hannah Haines/Stasia Todd 6-0, 6-0
