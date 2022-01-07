Iriyah Haley hit a trio of free throws with less than two seconds left on the clock to give the Worcester girls a 38-37 victory over Franklin on Friday.
With the Wolverines trailing 37-35 in the final seconds, Haley was fouled behind the three-point arc with 1.8 seconds remaining and subsequently made all three free throws to seal the victory.
Hailey Shalor led Worcester with 13 points while Odell added 10 points. Haley finished with six points in the victory.
Marissa Campbell led Franklin with a game-high 16 points with Kayla Campbell providing nine points.
Worcester (7-3 overall, 5-0 league) will visit Morris on Tuesday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 56,
Milford 22
The Patriots used a stout defense and a balanced offense to defeat the Wildcats 56-22 on Friday.
CV-S raced out to a 22-4 halftime lead and never looked back to earn the Tri-Valley League victory.
Joleen Lusk registered a double-double of 19 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Patriots while Morgan Huff nearly had one as well, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Julia Barown and Delaney Maison each scored nine points to pace Milford.
Worcester 38, Franklin 37
W … 4 15 7 12 — 38
F … 8 15 10 4 — 37
Worcester: Sophia Adama 1 3-5 5, Iriyah Haley 1 3-3 6, Elizabeth Odell 5 0-0 10, Hailey Shalor 4 2-2 13, Anna Serdy 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 8-10 38
Franklin: Marissa Campbell 5 1-2 16, Jaritza Myers 3 2-2 8, Kayla Campbell 4 1-4 9, Zoe Warren 1 0-0 2, Meredith Shivers 1 0-4 2. Totals: 14 4-12 37
Three-point baskets: W 4 (Haley, Shalor 3); F 5 (M. Campbell 5)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 56, Milford 22
CV-S … 17 5 14 20 — 56
M … 2 2 7 11 — 22
CVS: Kailey Barnes 0 0-0 0, Ari Bosc 3 0-0 6, Morgan Huff 8 0-2 16, Alyssa Rockwell 0 0-0 0, Emma Whiteman 2 0-0 6, Lydia Lusk 0 0-0 0, Joleen Lusk 8 3-6 19, Brin Whiteman 3 2-2 9. Totals 23 5-10 56
M: Taylor Beckley 0 0-2 0, Kara Mertz 1 0-0 2, Julia Barown 3 0-0 9, Alison Munson 0 0-0 0, Delaney Maison 4 0-0 9, Sara Munson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 9 0-2 22
Three-point baskets: CVS 3 (E. Whiteman 2, B. Whiteman); M 4 (Maison, Barown 3)
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright 67 Margaretville 37
A big first quarter propelled the South Kortright boys to a decisive 67-37 victory over Margaretville on Friday.
The Rams outscored the Blue Devils 27-7 in the first quarter, eventually taking a 38-13 lead into halftime.
Connor Quarino led the way with a game-high 25 points while Adam Champlin (14 points) and Josh Anderson (12) also finished in double figures.
Michael Gavette’s 13 points led Margaretville in the loss.
South Kortright will visit Gilboa on Tuesday while Margaretville will be at Roxbury on Tuesday.
Unatego 65, Unadilla Valley 43
Unatego won its matchup with Unadilla Valley 65-43 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Leading the way for Unatego was Shea Barber with 20 points scored, followed by Braeden Johnson with 17 points.
Unadilla Valley was led by Trason Murray with 18 points, with Zach Smith following with 10 points.
Unatego will host Walton on Monday.
Richfield Springs 65, Laurens 34
The Indians topped the Leopards 65-34 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Dylan Hosford hit five of Richfield Springs’ 10 three-pointers en route to a game-high 23 points. Austin Bowman and Brogan Graves pitched in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Adam Petrie led Laurens with 11 points.
Richfield Springs will host Milford on Wednesday.
Milford 50,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 42
(Thursday)
Milford defeated Cherry Valley-Springfield 50-42 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley league game.
Mike Virtell scored 13 points for Milford, followed by teammate Martin Thorsland with 11 points.
CV-S was led by Kyle France, who had a game-high 20 points including six three-pointers.
Milford will travel to Richfield Springs on Wednesday.
South Kortright 67 Margaretville 37
SK … 27 11 16 13 — 67
M … 7 6 8 16 — 37
SK: Byrne 0 0-0 0, Dianich 4 0-1 8, D. Dengler 2 2-2 6, Quarino 10 3-4 25, Champlin 7 0-0 14, J. Anderson 5 1-2 12, Martinez 0 0-2 0, Glouster 0 0-0 0, Haynes 1 0-1 2, B. Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 6-12 67
M: Damien Brewer 1 0-0 2, Cody Wayman 1 0-0 3, Cody Balcom 1 0-0 3, Ryan McVitty 3 0-2 8, Elijah Bullock 3 0-0 8, Michael Gavette 5 1-2 13, Matt Antonette 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 1-4 37
Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Quarino 2, J. Anderson); M 8 (Wayman, Balcom, McVitty 2, Bullock 2, Gavette 2)
Unatego 65, Unadilla Valley 43
U … 13 3 22 12 — 65
UV … 21 7 3 11 — 43
Unatego: Shea Barber 9 2-2 20, Xander Ranc 0 6-6 6, Luke Foster 1 0-0 2, Garrett Backus 4 2-2 10, James Wright 1 0-0 2, Braeden Johnson 7 2-5 17, Xander Johnson 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 12-15 65
Unadilla Valley: Dakota Johnson 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Thompson 1 2-2 4, Zach Smith 4 0-0 10, Trason Murray 6 0-0 18, Trent Marinelli 1 2-2 5, Kaden Butts 2 0-6 4. Totals 15 4-10 43
Three-point baskets: U 3 (K. Johnson 2, B. Johnson); UV 9 (Murray 6, Smith 2, Marenelli)
Richfield Springs 65, Laurens 34
RS … 15 20 12 18 — 65
L … 7 9 5 13 — 34
RS: Bobnick 1 1-2 3, Bowman 6 0-4 12, Oakley 1 0-0 2, Graves 4 1-3 11, Hosford 9 0-0 23, Dunckel 3 0-2 9, Diliberto 2 1-2 5. Totals: 26 3-13 65
Laurens: Petrie 3 3-4 11, Mann 3 1-2 8, Cimko 1 2-2 4, Conklin 2 0-0 4, Provost 3 0-0 7. Totals: 12 6-8 34
Three-point baskets: 10 (Graves 2, Hosford 5, Dunckel 3); L 4 (Ped
die, Mann 2, Provost)
Milford 50, Cherry Valley-Springfield 42 (Thursday)
M … 5 14 16 15 — 50
CV-S … 9 6 17 10 — 42
Milford: Carter Stevens 3 0-2 9, Martin Thorsland 5 1-2 11, Braden Murphy 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Eckberg 2 1-2 5, Zach Brown 3 0-1 8, Mike Virtell 5 3-6 13. Totals: 20 5-13 50
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Will Heinrich 3 0-0 6, Kyle France 7 0-0 20, Max Horvath 2 3-4 8, Dylan Huff 0 1-6 1, Oscar Webster 1 1-2 3, Oren Prime 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 5-13 42
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Stevens 3, Brown 2); CV-S 7 (France 6, Horvath)
BOWLING
BOYS: Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Thursday)
GIRLS: Little Falls 4, Cooperstown 1 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown bowling teams split a match against Little Falls on Thursday with the boys winning 5-0 and the girls falling 4-1.
Frank Wilsey was the top roller for the Hawkeye boys with a series of 191-223-172-586. On the girls side, Hope Davis led the way with a score of 115-117-95-327.
Hancock 3, Deposit 0 (Thursday)
The Hancock bowling team defeated Deposit 3-0 on Thursday in a match at the Fox Bowling Center. The girls teams did not play due to health reasons.
Ronnie Ellis led Hancock with a series of 181-188-223-592. Other top scorers for the victors included Anton Leonard (570), Peyton Johnson (560), and Tyler Allen (530).
Seth Shofkom paced Deposit with a line of 151-117-124-392.
Boys: Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0
Cooperstown (2606): Frank Wilsey 191-223-172-586, Nathan Heavner 198-168-178-544, Ethan Lichtman 158-202-163-523, Liam Ford 190-152-152-494
Little Falls (2207): Ian Mosher 153-169-147-469, Graham Hewitt 124-136-191-451, John Reese 146-157-124-427, Gabe Filippi 159-160-319
Girls: Little Falls 4, Cooperstown 1
Little Falls (1688): Jasmin Pelzer 110-125-134-369, Natalie Frederick 95-120-139-354, Abigail C-A 102-98-139-339, Alexis Chrisman 117-106-114-337
Cooperstown (1530): Hope Davis 115-117-95-327, Ava Caporali 100-126-100-326, Lean McCrea 93-89-112-294, Talie Hanson 103-123-226
At Fox Bowling Center
Boys: Hancock 3, Deposit 0
Hancock (2713): Ronnie Ellis 181-188-223-592, Anton Leonard 201-205-164-570, Peyton Johnson 181-182-197-560, Tyler Allen 176-159-195-530, Luke Prescott 168, Wyatt Persbacker 159, Davis Herzog 134
Deposit (1791): Seth Shofkom 151-117-124-392, Derrick White 141-98-119-358, Ben Petrick 115-102-133-350, Sam Griffin 143-167-310, Grant deGraw 84-112-196, Justin Lanner 88-97-185
