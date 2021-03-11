John Kennedy scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Cooperstown boys basketball team to a road victory over Richfield Springs, 69-31 on Thursday, March 11 to end the team’s season.
The Hawkeyes finished the pandemic-shortened year with a 7-4 record.
“I am beyond proud of how both our boys and girls teams handled this very different season, especially the seniors on both teams,” Cooperstown head coach John Lambert said via email.
“They are outstanding young men and women who were very successful on the basketball court and who have shown us they will also be very successful off the court as well.”
Coopertstown grabbed an early 17-8 lead which the Hawkeyes extended to 13 points at halftime.
In the second half, the Indians were limited to just 10 points as Cooperstown turned the game into a blowout.
3-point field goals by Spencer Lewis, Chris Criqui, Dillion Burns and Alex Hage helped the Hawkeyes offense score in the high teens in each quarter.
Lewis finished with 13 points, while Criqui scored 10.
Joe Senchyshyn added a team-high seven assists and Jason Furnari added five.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 12 points.
Cooperstown 69, Richfield Springs 31
at Richfield Springs
Cooperstown .... 17 17 16 18 – 69
Richfield Springs .... 8 13 7 3 – 31
Cooperstown: John Kennedy 9 1-2 19, Spencer Lewis 4 2-4 13, Chris Criqui 4 0-0 10, Will Weldon 3 1-1 7, Alex Hage 3 0-0 7, Sam Grigoli 3 0-0 6, Dillion Burns 1 0-0 3, Joe Senchyshyn 1 0-0 2, Alexander Poulson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 4-7 69.
Richfield Springs: Dylan Hosford 5 1-1 12, Brady Young 2 1-2 5, Connor Scheffler 1 2-4 4, David Leonard 2 0-0 4, Jordi DiLiberto 1 0-0 3, Damon Thomson 1 0-0 3, Clay Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Damon Boss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 4-731.
3-point field goals: C 7 (Lewis 3, Criqui 2, Burns, Hage); R 3 (Hosford, Thomson, DiLiberto).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown 50, Richfield Springs 33
Dani Seamon scored a game-high 17 points to lead the visiting Cooperstown girls basketball team to a victory over Richfield Springs, 50-33 on Thursday, March 11.
Richfield Springs outscored Cooperstown 9-4 in the first quarter behind seven of Sam O’Connor’s team-high 12 points.
In the second quarter, Seamon scored 11 points, while Gabby Woeppel added five of her 12 points to lead the Hawkeyes on 21-5 run to take an 11-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Amy Seamon scored five of her eight points to help propel the Indians on a 13-8 run to cut the Hawkeyes lead to 33-27.
In the fourth quarter, six different Hawkeyes scored as the team went on a 17-6 run to help increase the lead.
Cooperstown shot 15-23 from the free throw line, including 5-7 in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach.
Cooperstown 50, Richfield Springs 33
At Richfield Springs
Cooperstown …. 4 21 8 17 – 50
Richfield Springs …. 9 5 13 6 – 33
Cooperstown: Dani Seamon 8 0-0 17, Gabby Woeppel 2 8-11 12, Sarah Feik 2 1-2 5, Melissa Schuermann 1 3-4 5, Clair Jensen 2 1-2 5, Addy Lewis 1 2-4 4, Anna Lambert 1 0-0 2, Savannah Kirkby 0 0-0 0, Meg Niles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 15-23 50.
Richfield Springs: Sam O’Connor 4 3-3 12, Amy Seamon 3 3-4 8, Jackie Hosford 2 2-6 6, Maggie Worobey 1 0-0 2, Sydney Burdick 0 1-2 1, Brooke Connolly 0 0-0 0, Natalie Teachout 0 0-0 0, Edie Garnsey 0 0-0 0, Kalie Evangelow 0 0-0 0, Molly Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gournsey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 9-15 33.
3-point field goals: C 1 (Seamon); R 2 (Seamon, O’Connor).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.