Cooperstown’s John Kennedy scored 31 points-including his first 3-point field goal-and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes boys basketball team to a victory over visiting Sherburne-Earlville, 69-44 on senior night.
The Hawkeyes 11-man roster includes 10 seniors: Kennedy, Joe Senchyshyn, Spencer Lewis, Jason Furnari, Chris Criqui, Alexander Poulson, Will Weldon, Sam Grigoli, Ian Quinn and Alex Hage.
Cooperstown held Sherburne-Earlville to just two points in the first quarter to grab a 15-point lead.
Senchyshyn scored four of his six points in the second quarter to help propel the Hawkeyes on a 15-9 run to take a 21-point lead into halftime.
Senchyshyn also grabbed 10 rebounds.
In the third quarter, Cooperstown outscored Sherburne-Earlville 22-16 to increase their lead to 27.
Weldon scored a career-high eight points for the Hawkeyes, including two in the fourth quarter, to help the team secure the victory.
Weidman led Sherburne-Earlville with 16 points.
Up Next:
Cooperstown will travel to Richfield Springs on Thursday.
Cooperstwon 69, Sherburne-Earlville 44
at Cooperstown
Sherburne-Earlville …. 2 9 16 17 – 44
Cooperstown …. 17 15 22 15 – 69
Sherburne-Earlville: Weidman 6 4-6 16, Gryzmkowski 4 1-4 9, Miles 3 0-0 7, Eaves 1 1-2 4, Rodman 1 0-0 3, Frisbie 0 2-4 2, Hill 1 0-0 2, Fleming 0 1-1 1, Parsons 0 0-0 0, Trass 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-20 44.
Cooperstown: John Kenndy 14 2-4 31, Jason Furnari 4 1-1 9, Will Weldon 3 2-2 8, Joe Senchyshyn 3 0-0 6, Chris Criqui 3 0-0 66, Sam Grigoli 2 0-2 4, Ian Quinn 1 0-0 3, Alex Hage 1 0-0 2, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 5-9 69.
3-point field goals: S 2 (Eaves, Miles); C 2 (Quinn, Kennedy).
