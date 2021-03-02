The visiting Hartwick men’s basketball team lost to Russell Sage College 76-69 on Monday, March 1 in the team’s first game in 373 days.
Hartwick junior Bobby Connors recorded a double-double as he tied for a game-high 24 points on 9-16 shooting, including 4-7 from 3-point range. Connors also had 11 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Seniors Pat Garey and Austin Aaskell scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Haskell also had nine rebounds.
Jalon Borders was the top scorer for Russell Sage with 24 points. Amani Cummings (19) and Ryan Long (14) also reached double digits.
The Gators had a 71-62 advantage with under three minutes to play. A 7-1 Hartwick run trimmed the lead to a single possession, 72-69. Following a timeout, the Hawks got a steal and took a potential game-tying 3-pointer, but it didn’t fall. The Gators put the game away with two from the free-throw line with 12 seconds left.
Up Next:
The Hawks will travel to Elmira College on Friday, March 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.