Although New York announced "high-risk" high school sports could begin next week, it's not a sure thing it will happen locally.
On Friday, Jan. 22, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the potential start date, contingent upon approval from local health officials.
“The risk of exposure hasn't really changed,” said Heather Warner, health education coordinator of Delaware County Public Health Services. “The risks for being exposed to COVID-19 has not really changed … our amount of active cases are the highest its ever been and our hospitalizations are quite high too.”
Friday was the first time the state has released a guidance regarding “high-risk” sports since releasing specific risk designations over the summer. On Monday, Jan. 25, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association released a 78-page document titled "Return To Interscholastic Athletics," detailing its safety measures for returning to high school sports and undoing the verbiage of the organizations indefinite postponement that came earlier this year.
Per the state guidance, local health officials must examine the following criteria when deciding whether to allow “high-risk” sports:
▪ whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area,
▪ local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity, and
▪ local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.
“We are extremely thankful to Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Health for providing authorization for all sports to begin,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a media release.
“I am thrilled our association’s member schools will be able to provide over two hundred thousand students with valuable and beneficial participation experiences. Today is certainly a great day for the students of New York State,” he continued.
The challenge that now faces health departments, Section IV, leagues and school districts, is the inter-county crossover that occurs during high school sports.
“The real key is the health departments, because we have 16 different health departments in Section IV, and of course they’re all different and all have different situations and environments —and will probably make different decisions,” Section IV Executive Director Ben Nelson said.
Locally, the 10-team Delaware League is composed of schools in Delaware (Charlotte Valley, Downsville, Margaretville, Roxbury, South Kortright, Stamford), Greene (Hunter-Tannersville, Windham) and Schoharie (Gilboa, Jefferson) counties.
The 12-team Midstate Athletic Conference features local teams from Chenango (Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Unadilla Valley), Delaware (Delaware Academy, Sidney, Walton) and Otsego (Unatego) counties.
The 11-team Tri-Valley League has member schools from Delaware (Franklin), Otsego (Cherry Valley-Springfield, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Richfield Springs, Schenevus, Worcester) and Schoharie (Sharon Springs) counties.
Meanwhile, Oneonta, which plays in the 17-school Southern Tier Athletic Conference, does not play any other school in Otsego County.
Cooperstown, also located in Otsego County, which opted to forgo fall sports despite Section III and the 24-school Center State Conference proceeding with high school sports, also plays in a conference where no other school is located in the same county.
“The announcement came out Friday afternoon so it hasn’t given any of the health departments a whole lot of time to, No. 1, talk to their school districts, and then also talk as a whole with the other health departments in the state,” Warner said.
“If this were to happen, it doesn’t just happen in your own county. You’re going cross counties, you’re going different places,” she continued.
Therefore, county health departments across New York state are collaborating on a decision.
“(We're) working on guidance, and also working with our surrounding counties so we can have guidance that comes out on a more collaborative way than individually by county,” Otsego County Department of Health Public Health Director Heidi Bond said.
Section IV does not view collaborations by the county health departments as a positive.
“I am not crazy about that because I would hope that the Chenango health department isn't restricted by the Erie County health department which has a whole different environment than Chenango,” Nelson said.
A date has not been set regarding a decision on “high-risk” high school sports by the county health departments; however, according to Warner, the Delaware County Public Health Services office plans on reaching out to local schools to gauge their feelings before moving forward with any decision.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 rages in the area. On Monday, the area saw its 100th COVID-related death and continues to see dozens of new cases reported daily.
But, for now, everyone waits.
“We're ready to go if we can,” Nelson said. “We're all kind of waiting now to see what kind of information we get from the health departments.”
