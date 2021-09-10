High School Sports Roundup: Big first half propels Oneonta girls past Susquehanna Valley

Four first-half goals helped the Oneonta girls defeat Susquehanna Valley 4-2 in Friday soccer action.
The Yellowjackets’ four goals came in a span of less than 15 minutes early in the first half. Julia Joyner netted the first two goals for OHS, with Brooke Burrows and Veronica Madej also finding the back of the net. Jordan Bellinger notched two assists while Madej had one of her own.
Ava Spottek got Susquehanna Valley on the board late in the first half. Brynn Hogan cut the deficit to 4-2 with 7:06 left in the game.
Liz Brantley made five saves as the winning goaltender for Oneonta. Susquehanna Valley’s Emma Bindle made 14 stops in the opposite net.
Oneonta will be back in action on Monday when it visits Norwich.
Laurens 2, Worcester 1
Laurens recovered from an early deficit to defeat Worcester on Friday.
Rianna Otero opened the scoring for the Wolverines with a goal less than ten minutes into the game with an assist from Hailey Shalor. Laurens’ Rya Menicol responded with the tying goal late in the first half.
Midway through the second half, Gabby Andrades gave the Leopards the lead for good with a long-distance goal that dropped just under the crossbar.
Worcester goalkeeper Naci Milavec blocked 13 shots, and Natasha Solovitch saved three for Laurens.
Laurens will play Franklin at home on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Milford/Laurens 8, Richfield Springs 0
Milford/Laurens scored six goals in the second half en route to an 8-0 victory over Richfield Springs in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Brock Mann led the M/L attack with three goals, while Nick DeBoer and Justin LaPilusa both netted two goals. Rhys Calleja rounded out the scoring for the victors. Riley Stevens provided two assists on the night.
Milford/Laurens (3-2) outshot the Indians 25-1 in the game. Richfield Springs (0-2) keeper Brogan Graves made 14 saves in the loss.
Downsville 6, Walton 0
Downsville defeated Walton in a shutout in the semifinal game of the James Campbell Tournament on Friday.
Kaden Cicio led the scoring early, netting the first two goals of the game three minutes apart. Cicio also assisted on the third goal scored by Ashton Townsend. Billy Gilmore added another goal, leading to a halftime score of 4-0.
In the second half, Gavin Brunner assisted Travis Houck to score with Brunner adding a goal of his own off of a penalty kick.
Goalkeeper Nate Burnham made four saves for Downsville and Peyton Tweedie made two saves for Walton.
Downsville will play in the title game at home against Morris on Saturday.
Cooperstown 7, Utica Academy of
Science 2 (Thursday)
Cooperstown defeated Utica Academy of Science on Thursday thanks to a big second-half outburst.
Matt Salis led the way with two goals and three assists for Cooperstown. Elsewhere, Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olsen contributed two goals each, with Ollie Wasson adding another goal.
For UAS, Almin Beganovic got his team on the scoreboard with two goals. In net, Mark Voytovich blocked nine shots for UAS while Finn Holohan saved three for the Hawkeyes.
Cooperstown is currently 2-0 overall and will travel to play Frankfurt-Schuyler on Saturday.
GOLF
Windsor 244, Oneonta 275
The Oneonta golf team fell to Windsor 244-275 on Friday at Ouleout Creek Golf Course.
Aidan Gelbsman paced the Yellowjackets with a 50, while teammates Seamus Catella (51), Max Gelbsman (52), Ethan Dugan (59), and Ben Casola (63) rounded out the scoring.
Zach Vaseleck and Dante Rooke shot matching 45s to lead Windsor. The team’s other scorers included Carmine Dozoretz (50), Gaven Lang (51), and Daniel Newman (53).
Oneonta will host Owego on Thursday at Oneonta Country Club.
SWIMMING
Oneonta 113, Windsor 70 (Thursday)
The Oneonta girls swimming and diving team notched a 113-70 road victory over Windsor on Thursday.
Leading the way for the Yellowjackets was Anna Bischoff, who earned a pair of firsts in the 200 (2:16.36) and 500 freestyle (6:08.56). Bischoff also swam in the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
The winning 200 team (2:02.68) featured Bischoff, Peyton Gregory, Victoria Heilveil, and Briegha Truesdell. The winning 400 quartet (4:38.75) consisted of Bischoff, Kaylen Turley, Veronica Coe, and Truesdell.
Oneonta’s other individual winners were Gregory in the 100 free (1:05.56) and Truesdell in the 100 backstroke (1:11.91).
Oneonta will host Greene on Tuesday.
