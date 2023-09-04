With summer coming to an end, high school sports are rapidly returning, as several teams have games under their belts already.
With this comes plenty of hope and optimism from local girls soccer coaches.
Schenevus’ Steve Hornung and Oneonta’s Jerry Mackey are among those who are excited to see what their teams can do this year.
“Our goal every year is to play the last game of soccer that New York State allows,” Mackey said of the upcoming season.
Mackey’s high expectations come in part from the amount of flexibility he sees in this year’s roster.
“I have a returning all-state kid in Veronika Madej,” he said. “She is a college level player and will stay that way. That gives us plenty of ability in the midfield to control the possession. Alongside her will be Josie Scanlon, a junior who was All-STAC last year as well. They’ll be able to play off each other quite a bit.
“Grace Slesinsky is also a returning All-STAC player and a really talented forward. Jordan Bellinger, who was taking one for the team for a while and moving out of her normal midfield position to be a sweeper for us. We have quite a bit of flexibility and a really talented section of midfielders.”
Hornung is also confident in his roster this year, even though it’s set to look much different than in years past. Among the big losses for the Dragons are the trio of Angie Competiello, Taylor Knapp and Sam Osborne. Competiello was a two-time Daily Star Player of the Year and shared last year’s award with Knapp.
“We lost three really quality players,” he said. “Two of them were big time scorers, so we’re going to have to approach things a little differently this year.”
“No one kid is going to fill those shoes.”
“We’re going to be a little different team,” he added. “We can defend with speed and we’re going to move Lily Competiello around a lot. [Last Tuesday] she played in midfield and had a lot of goals but then we moved her back and played her at sweeper and she stabilized the defense.”
Competiello, a Second Team All-State selection last year, needed 25 goals to become the second-leading scorer in program history before she opened the season with a five-goal performance in a 7-0 win at Roxbury last Tuesday.
Hornung feels the depth of his roster last year will make a big impact this season.
“We had some really good players coming off our bench last year,” he said. “Kids that normally would start were coming off our bench and we just didn’t have a lot of minutes for those kids and now they have a chance to play more. I think they’re going to do very well.”
Competiello, Cassidy Howard, Sam Barrett and Cady Ritton are among those who he feels can play big roles this season. Hornung also talked about how he thinks defense will be an area of strength for this year’s team without some of the goal-scoring they graduated last year.
With all the optimism heading into the season, both coaches are aware they have their work cut out for them in league play.
“Chenango Valley and Owego are going to be the class of the league along with Waverly,” Mackey said. “We think we’re going to be a factor with them.”
“Our league has a lot of good teams. Morris/Edmeston is really good,” Hornung said. “They’ve got a lot of experience back. Hannah Wist is one of the better players in the area. She’s outstanding. She’s a strong kid and she has a good sense of the game. She’s a really good leader.”
“Morris/Edmeston is the team that looks like they should be the favorite,” he added. “Milford, Franklin and Laurens can surprise people this year. Cherry Valley-Springfield has a good program and has a good history.”
Even with the tough competition, Mackey is confident in his team’s potential to make a deep run to meet his big-picture goal of being among the last team’s standing in the state. He also knows that in order to do so, the team needs to take small steps and get better every day.
“We have the leadership that’s going to keep our kids on task and help us add each day in practice to that skillset and depth and understanding of the game,” he said.
“Anytime you have dynamic midfielders and forwards and have a great goalie and you have girls that are learning their assignments are going to settle into their roles and have good defensive principles, you’re always going to have a chance to be competitive,” he added.
“Soccer is one of those funny games where depending on the scenarios, the condition of the field that day, the wind, whether you get up or down 1-0, it’s one of those games where maybe teams that aren’t always the best on paper can hang around. I think we’re going to be a factor come the middle of October. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I think the girls are as well.”
As mentioned above, Morris/Edmeston figures to be one of the stronger teams in the area once again.
The top seed in last year’s Class D sectional playoffs before falling to Schenevus in the title game, M/E opened the season last Friday with a 1-0 loss to 2022 state finalist Cincinnatus.
The team returns four players who were Daily Star All-Stars in 2022: Wist, a junior, and seniors Avery Bolton, Jennadee Cotton and Jessica Walling. Wist and Bolton each received All-State honors as well.
In the Delaware League, Charlotte Valley is coming off a surprising run to the sectional semifinals as the 12-seed in Class D. Maeve Carey is a returning Daily Star All-Star while Natalie Amadon scored five goals in the Wildcats’ season-opening 7-4 win over Cairo-Durham last Wednesday.
Unatego should once again be strong in the MAC as the Spartans opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Laurens last Friday.
Returning Daily Star All-Stars Bailey McCoy and Avery James were both instrumental in the win, with McCoy scoring both goals and James providing an assist.
One more player to keep an eye on is Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury, who was named to the All-State Second Team as an eighth-grader last year.
