Harpursville/Afton 48, Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Saturday)
A 34-point first half helped Harpursville/Afton defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 48-6 in Saturday’s football game.
The Hornets leaned on a dominant rushing attack in the victory, piling up 325 yards on the ground while only throwing the ball once.
Brady Buttice led the H/A offense with 132 yards on just five carries with two of them going for scores. James Craig also found the end zone twice as part of a 61-yard performance. Luke Merrill ran for 71 yards and a touchdown and Ryan Akulis had 23 yards and a score of his own.
Brayden Sakowsky made his only pass attempt of the game count when he hit Joey Florance for a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The Bobcats, meanwhile, were held to just 103 yards of offense on the day. Ethan Beames went 6-for-12 for 55 yards and B-G’s only touchdown of the game, a 30-yard scoring strike to Declyn Marshfield in the fourth quarter.
James Hogorian was the Bobcats’ leading rusher with 29 yards on nine carries.
Harpursville/Afton (3-0 overall, 3-0 league) will travel to face Walton on Saturday. Bainbridge-Guilford (1-2, 0-2) will visit Deposit-Hancock on Saturday.
Thousand Islands 54, Cooperstown 20 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown football team fell to Thousand Islands by the score of 54-20 on Saturday.
Hawkeyes quarterback Liam Ford went 6-for-12 for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Ford’s favorite target was Kalen Dempsey, who caught five passes for 87 yards and a score.
On the ground, Bryson Whitaker finished with 40 yards and a touchdown.
Cooperstown will host New York Mills on Saturday.
Harpursville/Afton 48, Bainbridge-Guilford 6 (Saturday)
BG … 0 0 0 6 — 6
HA … 13 21 7 7 — 48
First Quarter
HA — James Craig 1 run (Brady Buttice kick), 7:41
HA — Joey Florance 32 pass from Brayden Sakowsky (James Craig 2-pt conversion), 5:53
Second Quarter
HA — James Craig 1 run (Brady Buttice kick), 10:27
HA — Luke Merrill 1 run (Brady Buttice kick), 5:58
HA — Brady Buttice 17 run (Brady Buttice kick), 2:41
Third Quarter
HA — Brady Buttice 56 run (Brady Buttice kick), 12:00
Fourth Quarter
HA — Ryan Akulis 1 run (Brady Buttice kick), 8:38
BG — Declyn Marshfield 30 pass from Ethan Beames (kick failed), 5:21
Bainbridge-Guilford Rushing: E. Beames 14-14, R. Parry 3-5, J. Hogorian 9-29, E. Gregory 1-0
Bainbridge-Guilford Passing: E. Beames 6-12 55 1-0
Bainbridge-Guilford Receiving: D. Marshfield 1-30-1, R. Parry 1-5, N. Patton 1-8, E. Gregory 3-12
Harpursville/Afton Rushing: R. Akulis 7-23-1, J. Florence 7-21, L. Merrill 8-71-1, B. Buttice 5-132-2, A. Kappauf 4-15, R. Wright 1-2, J. Craig 8-61-2
Harpursville/Afton Passing: B. Sakowsky 1-1 32 1-0
Harpursville/Afton Receiving: J. Florance 1-32-1
Thousand Islands 54, Cooperstown 20 (Saturday)
No box score provided
VOLLEYBALL
Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0
The Unadilla Valley volleyball team beat Unatego 3-0 in a match on Monday. The Storm won with scores of 25-8, 25-6, 25-17
Shanon Kelly and Ava Rowe each had five aces for the Storm leading the way to victory. Gabby Cummings and Erica Mumbulo each had three kills, and Kate Conway had a team-high six assists.
For the Spartans, Hailey VanBlarcom had two aces while Ava Hilton and Carly Hoag each had one.
Unadilla Valley will be playing Oxford at home on Tuesday.
Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0
Game Scores: 25-8, 25-6, 25-17
Unadilla Valley: Shanon Kelly 5 aces; Ava Rowe 5 aces; Gabby Cummings 3 kills; Erica Mumbulo 3 kills; Madison Sayles 2 digs; Kate Conway 6 assists; Hudson Lyons 1 assist
Unatego: Hailey VanBlarcom 2 aces; Ava Hilton 1 ace, 1 block; Carly Hoag 1 ace; Danielle Dungey 1 dig
SWIMMING
Whitesboro 97, Cooperstown 67 (Friday)
The Cooperstown girls swim team lost to Whitesboro by the score of 97-67 in Friday’s meet.
Emily Kane and Ariadne Hodgson both had a pair of second-place finishes for the Hawkeyes. Kane took second in the 200 (2:16.66) and 500 freestyle (6:08.78) while Hodgson finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:44.83) and the 100 butterfly (1:21.33).
Rylie Austin also had a second-place finish in the 50 free (31.07).
Whitesboro 97, Cooperstown 67 (Friday)
200 medley relay: 2. Austin, Kane, Hodgson, Bischof, 2:18.24
200 freestyle: 2. Emily Kane, 2:16.66
200 IM: 2. Ariadne Hodgson, 2:44.83
50 freestyle: 2. Rylie Austin, 31.07
100 butterfly: 2. Ariadne Hodgson, 1:21.33
100 freestyle: 3. Rylie Austin, 1:13.03
500 freestyle: 2. Emily Kane, 6:08.78
200 freestyle relay: 2. Bischof, Hodgson, Austin, Kane, 2:04.35
100 backstroke: 3. Jaina Bischof, 1:20.26
100 breaststroke: 3. Tara Phillips, 1:35.10
400 freestyle relay: 2. Riesenfeld, Patel, Phillips, Eggleston, 5:42.93
CROSS COUNTRY
Oneonta hosted the 78th EJ Herrmann Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Proctor Park.
The Oneonta boys placed third overall in the small school standings, with Delhi placing second.
The Bulldogs’ Vincent VanMaaren was the top finisher among the local boys with a time of 18:09.3 that was good for fourth place. Korbin Jones was the top runner for OHS, finishing ninth in 18:38.2.
Other top finishers on the boys side included Delhi’s Alton Francisco (ninth, 18:41.6), Oneonta’s Brandon Gardner (11th, 19:14.7), and Delhi’s Nelson VanMaaren (13th, 19:35.0).
On the girls side, the Delhi girls took first overall thanks to a pair of top-five finishes by Ellie Lees (third, 21:32.6) and Gretel Hilson-Schneider (fifth, 21:39.9). Delhi’s Abi Tessier finished just outside the top 10 (11th, 22:25.6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.