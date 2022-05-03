Hot start lifts Unatego/Franklin to 13-1 win

The Unatego/Franklin baseball team got off to a hot start Tuesday and never looked back, defeating Harpursville 13-1 thanks in part to a six-run first inning.
Xander Johnson earned the win on the mound, working six innings and striking out 11 batters.
At the plate, Garrett Backus and Shea Barber each had three base hits and two RBIs for U/F. Brandon Gregory, meanwhile, drove in four runs.
Unatego/Franklin will visit Greene on Thursday.
The Rams remained perfect by winning in walk-off fashion on Tuesday with a 6-5 eight-inning victory over the Wildcats.
Logan Firment got on base for South Kortright (8-0) with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the eighth, stole both second and third base, and eventually scored the winning run on a Charlotte Valley throwing error.
Patrick Dengler struck out 14 batters in seven innings for SK but received a no-decision, as Firment picked up the win by striking out two in one inning of relief.
Dylan Waid, Jamison Quigley, and Cooper Wright each had a double for Charlotte Valley. Quigley finished with three hits while Waid had two. Quigley, Michael Camarata, and Nathan Amadon combined for 10 strikeouts on the mound.
South Kortright will be at Gilboa-Conesville on Thursday.
Oneonta 10, Seton Catholic 1
Oneonta was in Binghamton on Tuesday and came away with a 10-1 victory over Seton Catholic.
Seamus Catella was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters in five innings. Lou Bonnici and Nolan Stark each pitched one inning of relief for OHS, which didn’t allow a single walk in the victory.
Catella also led the Yellowjackets’ offense with three RBIs on the day. Owen Burnsworth and Kaden Halstead each drove in two runs as Oneonta also took advantage of nine walks and two hit batsmen.
Oneonta (8-3) hosts Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Sidney 7, Delhi 3
The Warriors earned a 7-3 win over the Bulldogs in Tuesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Garrett Beckwith pitched five innings as the winning pitcher for Sidney, striking out four Delhi batters. At the plate, Damien Smith and Ben Miller each had a double.
For Delhi, Lane Ackerly had three hits while Garrett Fitch cracked a double.
Sidney will be at home against Deposit-Hancock on Thursday while Delhi (3-9) will be at Downsville on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 16, Walton 1
The Bobcats rolled past the Warriors 16-1 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Tuesday
Connor Davy got the win for the Bobcats, recording 12 strikeouts on the mound.
Davy and Jack Winn led the offense with a triple and two RBIs each for the Bobcats. Nolan Hawkins also had two base hits in the win.
Robert Conklin had four strikeouts in four relief innings for Walton.
Gilboa-Conesville 21, Margaretville 6
Gilboa-Conesville blew open a close game on Tuesday with a 13-run fifth inning to defeat Margaretville 21-6.
Eight different Gilboa players drove in a run. Joe Willie, William Cipolla, Sean Wille, Joe Strauch, and Dylan Braswell each had a single in the victory.
On the mound, Joe Willie and Cipolla combined to allow just five base hits.
Michael Gavette drove in two runs for Margaretville.
Gilboa-Conesville (7-3 overall, 3-1 league) will host South Kortright on Thursday.
Delhi 4, Walton 3 (Monday)
A three-run fifth inning helped Delhi edge their MAC rivals from Walton 4-3 on Monday.
Logan Nealis went the distance on the mound for the Bulldogs, striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Garrett Fitch drove in two runs for Delhi while Isaac Marsiglio had two base hits.
Brendan Barlow pitched well in the loss for Walton, racking up nine strikeouts. Robert Conklin and Deacon Phoenix each had a hit for the Warriors.
H … 000 100 0 — 1 4 3
U/F … 604 300 X — 13 16 1
H: Akulis, Sakowsky, Smith
U/F: Xander Johnson (W), Matt Serrao
CV … 202 001 00 — 5 8 3
SK … 100 022 01 — 6 4 1
CV: Jamison Quigley, Michael Camarata (2), Nathan Amadon (5), Quigley (6, L), and Trevor Waid
SK: Patrick Dengler, Logan Firment (8, W), and Darren Dengler
2B: Dylan Waid (CV), Jamison Quigley (CV), Cooper Wright (CV)
OHS … 300 600 1 — 10 7 0
SCC … 001 000 0 — 1 8 0
OHS: Seamus Catella (W), Lou Bonnici (6), Nolan Stark (7), and Carter Neer
SCC: Hopf (L), Bucko (4), and Dennison
3B: Cameron Horth (OHS)
S … 041 200 0 — 7 5 2
DA … 000 201 0 — 3 6 6
S: Garrett Beckwith (W), Ben Miller (6), and Quinton Beckwith
DA: Luke Sanford (L), Matt Griswold (5), and Cody Sage
2B: Damien Smith (S), Ben Miller (S), Garrett Fitch (DA)
B-G … 060 008 2 — 16 11 1
W … 001 000 0 — 1 1 7
B-G: C. Davy (W)
W: S. Hunter (L), R. Conklin (2), M. Little (6), M. McCormack (6), P. MacDonald (7)
3B: C. Davy (B-G), J. Winn (B-G)
M … 010 032 X — 6 5 4
G-C … 340 1(13)X X — 21 14 3
M: Fairbairn (L), Copper Wayman (4), Cody Wayman (5)
G-C: Joe Willie (W), William Cipolla (4), Damien Merwin (5), Sean Willie (6)
2B: Damien Brewer (M), Joe Willie (G-C), William Cipolla (G-C), Sean Willie (G-C), Joe Strauch (G-C), Dylan Braswell (G-C)
DA … 100 030 0 — 4 5 1
W … 000 111 0 — 3 6 2
DA: Logan Nealis (W)
W: Brendan Barlow (L)
2B: Robert Conklin (W), Deacon Phoenix (W)
GOLF
Adirondack 183, Cooperstown 229
The Cooperstown golf team fell to Adirondack 183-229 in a match held at Woodgate Pines Golf Course on Tuesday.
Max Jones led the Hawkeyes with a round of 42. Rounding out the scoring were Charlie Lambert (50), Ellie Dykstra (68), and Owen Tedesco (69).
Jordan Rivette had the low round of the day for Adirondack with a 41.
At Woodgate Pines Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
Adirondack: Jordan Rivette 41, Sam Andrews 44, Jack Hutton 49, David Kelsey 49
Cooperstown: Max Jones42, Charlie Lambert 50, Ellie Dykstra 68, Owen Tedesco 69
