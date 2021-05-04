A 10-run third inning helped Deposit-Hancock defeat Delhi 15-0 in the Eagles' baseball season opener Tuesday.
After taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning, Deposit-Hancock blew the game wide open in the following frame. The Eagles capitalized on several Delhi miscues with some strong hitting. Caden Fortunato, Caleb Walker, and Bob Lewis all drove in three runs in the game.
On the mound, Fortunato and Nick Locke combined for seven inning of two-hit ball with 13 strikeouts and just one walk.
“It was finally nice to be back on the ball field,” Deposit-Hancock coach Matt Mastropietro said. “These guys have been looking forward to this moment for two years, and they are ready to make the most of the opportunities they get.”
Roxbury 3, Margaretville 2
Roxbury overcame a dominant pitching performance by the Blue Devils' Connor Joedicke to win its season opener.
Down 2-0 in the sixth inning, Robert Peters got things started for the Rockets with a single. A pair of Margaretville errors allowed Roxbury to take the lead for good. Joedicke was the definition of a hard-luck loser, as he recorded 16 of his 17 outs by strikeout in five and two-thirds innings before having to exit due to pitch count.
“He's the best pitcher in the league by far,” Roxbury coach Greg Funck said. “Not playing in a year and having to face him straight out of the gate was tough.”
Roxbury's Peyton Proctor also put forth a strong start, striking out six and walking just one in five innings before turning things over to the bullpen.
“Proctor and Joedicke totally controlled the game,” Funck said. “It was a good pitching duel between those two.”
Roxbury (1-0) will visit Morris on Thursday.
Deposit-Hancock 15, Delhi 0
DH … 03 10 002 0 – 15 12 3
DA … 000 000 0 – 0 2 2
DH: Caden Fortunato (W), Nick Locke
DA: Kyle Pagillo (L), Logan Nealis, Garrett Fitch
DH: Caleb Walker HR, 2B, Wyatt Jacobs 2B, Bob Lewis 2 2B
Roxbury 3, Margaretville 2
M 000 002 0 – 2 4 2
R 000 003 X – 3 2 0
M: Connor Joedicke (L), Christian Davis
R: Peyton Proctor, Ian Walker (W), Jayden DeMaio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.