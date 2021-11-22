The Hunter-Tannersville girls basketball team defeated Margaretville 46-10 on Monday at its season-opening Booster Tournament.
Marissa Legg led the Wildcats with 12 points, while Hedda Flynn (10), Saleema Poladian (nine), Gwendolyn Glennon (seven), and Emma Constable (six) all pitched in as well.
Netalia Herrera led the Blue Devils with six points.
H-T will continue its play in the tourney on Tuesday against Schenevus.
Hunter-Tannersville 46, Margaretville 10
HT … 12 13 17 4 — 46
Marg … 4 0 4 2 -—10
HT: Marissa Legg 6 0-0 12, Hedda Flynn 3 2-2 10, Saleema Poladian 4 1-6 9, Gwendolyn Glennon 3 1-2 7, Emma Constable 3 0-2 6, Angelina Dixon 1 0-0 2
Marg: Netalia Herrera 2 1-2 6, Samantha Bandernewitz 1 0-0 2, Kayla Clark 1 0-0 2
