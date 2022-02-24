Indians' Hosford tops 1,000 points, scores 39 in playoff win

Dylan Hosford of Richfield Springs had a night to remember on Wednesday in the Indians’ 77-52 victory over Milford in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Hosford became the 10th Richfield Springs player to cross 1,000 career points and he did so with a 39-point performance that spurred the victory over the higher-seeded Wildcats.
Four other members of the Indians’ 1,000-point club were in attendance to see Hosford achieve the milestone: Ryan Kelly, John Muller, Greg Harris, and Kyle Grup.
Austin Bowman joined Hosford in double figures with 12 points.
Carter Stevens was Milford’s leading scorer with 16 points.
Richfield Springs will visit top-seeded Morris on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round, a rematch of last week’s triple-overtime thriller in the Tri-Valley League Championship that saw Morris win 88-87.
Edmeston 74,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
The Panthers rolled past the Raiders 74-45 in the first round of the boys Section IV Class D playoffs on Wednesday.
Four players finished in double-digits for the Panthers with Gunner Schoellig leading the way with 18 points. Also scoring in double figures were Kyle Ough with 13 points, Preston Graham with 13 points, and Collin McEnroe with 12 points.
Dalton Proskine led G-MU with 17 points while Dylan McVey scored 10 points.
Edmeston will visit South Kortright on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
Franklin 65, Gilboa-Conesville 60
The Purple Devils were able to hold off Gilboa-Conesville for a 65-60 victory on Wednesday in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Matt Serrao came up big for Franklin with a game-high 32 points, including an 11-for-14 performance at the free throw line. Brandon Gregory added 13 points in the win while Tyler Holcomb contributed three key three-pointers.
Joe Willie and Michael O’Hara both had big games for Gilboa with Willie scoring 25 points and O’Hara finishing with 20.
Franklin will visit Charlotte Valley on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinal round.
Delhi 47, Groton 34
Delhi beat Groton 47-34 in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs’ top scorer was Luke Schnabel who had 21 points to go along with six steals.
Owen Haight added eight points and eight rebounds while Angelo Krzyston finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
Ben DeMatteo led Groton with nine points.
Delhi will travel to Newfield to play in the sectional quarterfinals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Unatego 75, Walton 30
Unatego lit up the scoreboard in a 75-30 victory over Walton 75-30 on Wednesday in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.
Twelve different Spartans scored points in the victory with Shea Barber leading the way with 18 points. Also scoring in double figures was Devon Kroll with 10 points. Unatego made 11 three-pointers as a team in the victory.
Walton was led by Aron Northrup with nine points.
Unatego will host Lansing on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Class C Quarterfinals.
Charlotte Valley 70,
Odessa-Montour 46
The Charlotte Valley boys rolled to a 70-46 victory over Odessa-Montour in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Wednesday.
The Wildcats raced out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and eventually led 41-13 at the half to pull away. Dylan Waid had a huge game for the victors with a game-high 33 points. Teammates Ezra Ontl and Jamison Quigley followed up with 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Daniel Lewis and John Gillis each scored 10 points for Odessa-Montour.
Charlotte Valley will face Franklin at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Class D Quarterfinals.
Candor 76, Bainbridge-Guilford 36
The Bobcats saw their season come to an end on Wednesday with a 76-36 loss to Candor in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs.
David Emerson led Bainbridge-Guilford with 10 points while Ilias Wilson added eight points, all on free throws, in the loss.
Jadon Heidl and Will Zimmer each scored 18 points to lead Candor.
Richfield Springs 77, Milford 52
RS … 19 18 22 18 — 77
M … 11 10 13 18 — 52
RS: Bobnick 1 1-4 3, Bowman 6 0-0 12, Oakley 2 0-0 5, Graves 0 1-2 1, Boss 1 0-0 2, Hosford 14 7-10 39, Diliberto 3 0-2 7, Dunckel 3 1-2 8, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 31 10-20 77
Milford: C. Stevens 4 6-8 16, R. Stevens 2 0-0 5, Murphy 3 1-2 8, Sawyer 4 1-2 10, Brown 0 3-6 3, Virtrell 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 11-18 52
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Oakley, Hosford 4, Diliberto, Dunckel); M 5 (C. Stevens 2, R. Stevens, Murphy, Sawyer)
Edmeston 74, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 45
E … 16 20 28 10 — 74
G-MU … 10 5 15 15 — 45
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 0 2-4 2, Kyle Ough 5 0-1 13, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Collin McEnroe 5 2-3 12, Gunner Schoellig 8 0-0 18, Austin Galley 2 2-2 7, Landon Wust 3 0-0 6, Max Bolton 0 0-0 0, Preston Graham 5 1-1 13, Aaron Loiacono 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 7-11 74
G-MU: Dylan McVey 4 1-4 10, Noah Pain 1 0-0 3, McKinley Gardner 1 0-0 2, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 3, Kristian Stachura 0 0-2 0, Chase Simond 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 0 1-4 1, Dalton Proskine 8 0-1 17, Brian Wilson 2 3-5 7, Lane Dibble 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-17 45
Three-point baskets: E 9 (Ough 3, Schoellig 2, Graham 2, Galley, Loiacono); G-MU 3 (McVey, Pain, Hartwell)
Franklin 65, Gilboa-Conesville 60
F … 16 16 17 16 — 65
G-C … 13 11 15 21 — 60
Franklin: Matt Serrao 10 11-14 32, Brandon Gregory 5 2-3 13, Alan DuMond 1 0-0 3, Victor Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, William Mettler 3 0-0 6, Tyler Holcomb 3 0-0 9. Totals: 23 13-17 65
G-C: Dakota Oliver 3 2-4 9, Michael O’Hara 5 8-8 20, Peter Dewitt 3 0-0 6, Joe Willie 12 1-3 25. Toals: 23 11-15 60
Three-point baskets: F 6 (Serrao, Gregory, DuMond, Holcomb 3); G-C 3 (Oliver, O’Hara 2)
Delhi 47, Groton 34
DA … 10 13 15 9 — 47
Groton … 6 8 10 10 — 34
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Luke Schnabel 8 5-7 21, Owen Haight 3 0-0 8, Zachary Finch 0 2-2 2, Logan Nealis 2 0-0 5, Ryan Wilson 1 0-0 2, Angelo Krzyston 3 1-2 7, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Rocco Schnabel 0 0-2 0, Luke Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-13 47
Groton: Ben DeMatteo 2 5-8 9, Owen Crispell 0 0-3 0, Austin Hunt 1 0-0 2, Drake O’Connor 2 0-0 5, Omari Riley-Israel 2 1-3 5, Mason Slade 2 0-0 4, Kanye Israel 1 2-2 4, Connor Eldred 0 0-0 0, Tom Pinkowski 1 0-0 2, Kael Eldred 1 1-1 3. Totals 12 9-17 34
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Haight 2, Nealis); G 1 (O’Connor)
Unatego 75, Walton 30
U … 21 19 26 9 — 75
W … 5 8 15 2 — 30
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 3 0-0 7, Shea Barber 7 0-0 18, Logan Utter 2 0-0 4, Xander Ranc 3 0-0 8, Luke Foster 0 1-2 1, Spencer Wilms 2 0-0 5, Garrett Backus 3 1-3 8, Austin Wilde 0 0-3 0, James Wright 2 1-2 5, Braedon Johnson 2 1-4 5, Jakob Sergent 1 0-0 2, Devon Kroll 4 0-0 10, Chase Birdsall 1 0-0 2, Reese James 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 4-14 75
Walton: Max Dutcher 0 0-0 0, Gideon Backus-Wildey 0 0-0 0, Seth Hunter 1 0-2 2, Ransom Dutcher 3 0-0 7, Parker MacDonald 3 0-0 6, Aron Northrup 3 2-2 9, Colby Phraner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Mirabel 0 0-3 0, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Robert Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 2-7 30
Three-point baskets: U 11 (Barber 4, Ranc 2, Kroll 2, Mohrien, Wilms, Backus); W 2 (R. Dutcher, Northrup)
Charlotte Valley 70, Odessa-Montour 46
CV … 23 18 22 7 — 70
OM … 7 6 12 21 — 46
CV: Travis Pierce 1 1-2 3, Ethan Barrett 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 3 0-0 6, Ezra Ontl 5 4-4 16, Dylan Waid 14 5-10 33, Jamison Quigley 3 4-6 10. Totals 27 14-22 70
OM: Keith June 3 3-4 9, John Gillis 4 1-2 10, Brad Gillis 0 0-2 2, Daniel Lewis 4 1-4 10, Ben Huchel 3 0-0 8, Brady Cannon 2 2-5 7. Totals 16 9-17 46
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Ontl 2); OM 5 (Huchel 2, J. Gillis, Lewis, Cannon)
Candor 76, Bainbridge-Guilford 36
C … 18 17 20 21 — 76
B-G … 5 13 12 6 — 36
Candor: Nick Thomas 1 1-2 4, Jadon Heidl 5 4-4 18, Hunter Haynes 2 1-2 6, Luke Heidl 1 0-2 2, Jacek Teribury 3 0-0 6, Seth McBride 0 0-0 0, Zach Watson 1 0-0 2, Hunter Bates 2 0-0 5, Jakobe Foster 0 0-0 0, Will Zimmer 7 4-4 18, Jacob Banks 0 0-0 0, Zeb Soper 4 5-5 15, Cole Strong 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 15-19 76
B-G: David Emerson 5 0-0 10, James Hogorian 2 2-2 7, Ilias Wilson 0 8-10 8, Lucas Carlin 2 0-0 4, Michael Lipani 0 1-2 1, Isaac Seiler 0 0-0 0, Garrett O’Hara 0 0-0 0, Owen Drown 1 0-0 2, Declyn Marshfell 0 0-0 0, Ethan Gregory 0 0-0 0, Connor Vredenburgh 0 4-8 4, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Levi Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 15-22 36
Three-point baskets: C 9 (Thomas, J. Heidl 4, Haynes, Bates, Soper 2); B-G 1 (Hogorian)
