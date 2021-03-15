The visiting Sauquoit Valley boys basketball team held Richfield Springs scoreless in overtime to secure a 68-60 victory on Saturday, March 13.
Sauquoit Valley outscored Richfield Springs 19-14 in the first quarter to take a seven-point lead into halftime.
Garret Stalker led Sauquoit Valley with 22 points. Teammates Donovan Nelson and Mike Makuszak added 18 and 15 points, respectively.
In the third quarter, Sauquoit Valley increased its lead to 14 points after a 20-13 run.
In the fourth quarter, the Indians limited Sauquoit Valley to just six points, while Brady Young made four 3-point field goals to lead Richfield Springs on a 20-6 run tying the score at 60.
Dylan Hosford had 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Indians, while teammate Connor Scheffler added 16.
Sauquoit Valley outscored the Indians 8-0 in overtime put the game away.
Sauquoit Valley 68, Richfield Springs 60, OT
Sauquoit Valley .... 19 15 20 6 8 – 68
Richfield Springs .... 14 13 13 20 0 – 60
Sauquoit Valley: Garrett Stalker 7 4-5 22, Donovan Nelson 7 0-0 18, Mike Makuszak 6 3-6 15, Anthony Nassar 3 0-0 7, Matt Moreau 2 2-2 6. Totals: 25 9-13 68.
Richfield Springs: Dylan Hosford 9 4-9 26, Connor Scheffler 6 0-0 16, Brady Young 4 0-2 12, David Leonard 2 0-2 4, Jordi DiLiberto 1 0-0 3, Damon Thomson 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Damon Boss 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-13 60.
3-point field goals: S 9 (Nelson 4, Stalker 4, Nassar); R 12 (Hosford 4, Young 4, Scheffler 3, DiLiberto).
