This past year, Charlotte Valley junior Simone Tunno got to live out his longtime dream of coming to America as an exchange student from Turin, Italy.
Tunno, who had played soccer and tennis back home, played soccer, tennis, basketball and baseball for the Wildcats in 2022-23.
“It was something that I always wanted to do since I was a little kid,” Tunno said of coming to America. “I always had an American Dream from watching movies and TV series where I would see high schools and playing sports for the school. First year of high school a senior talked about his experience as an exchange student and it was a really nice experience. I talked to my parents and once we figured out how it was going to work we decided to do it. It was an opportunity to improve my English and learn about the culture here because it was always my dream to come here for college.
“I was nervous because I didn’t know anyone,” Tunno said of coming to Davenport. “I was from the other side of the world thousands of miles away from my house, my parents and my friends. It was all new. It was a new life for me.”
Tunno arrived in Albany on Aug. 31, 2022. The next day, he was in Davenport and already taking part in his first soccer practice.
Upon receiving the team’s schedule, he was confused. In Italy, Tunno said they mainly play one sport per year with a schedule more similar to travel teams here in the States.
“I saw the last game was Oct. 11,” he said. “I went to my closest friend here, Trevor Waid, and asked why it didn’t go until June. He told me we play multiple sports and change every season. I was so impressed about that. It was crazy to be able to play multiple sports in a year. I was very excited about that.”
Waid being there to explain how sports work here is just one example of Tunno’s teammates helping him get adjusted.
“I have to say my teammates helped me out a lot,” Tunno said. “I’m very thankful to every one of them. For the first week I didn’t know anyone and it was very tough. Every one of [my soccer teammates] helped me out. I didn’t know where some of my classes were so I asked for help and they told me ‘Don’t worry, I’m going to help you out.’”
Tunno was used to focusing mainly on soccer since he was about three years old. Now, knowing he could play different sports each season, he was excited to be able to try new ones as well as learn the differences in the way soccer and tennis are played here.
In the winter Tunno started his first new sport, basketball. He said that he was a pretty big basketball fan back home and a huge Michael Jordan fan. He followed the NBA as much as he could, which was easier said than done with the time difference.
This made learning basketball a little easier than it might have been otherwise as he said knowing the rules made a difference in learning how to play.
Michael Ballard, Charlotte Valley’s boys basketball, soccer and tennis coach, was impressed with Tunno’s enthusiasm coming into a new sport.
“He showed up on day one ready to do whatever it took to get better and that was really fun to see.” he said. “He improved so much from the first practice to the last game and he was a completely different kid.”
Baseball is another sport Tunno had never played before.
“It went better than I ever would’ve expected,” Charlotte Valley baseball coach Jim Wolf said of him learning to play. “The first practice, [Ballard] came in and said, ‘He’s going to pick it up, just give him a couple weeks.’ He has a tennis background so he’s swinging the bat like he swings a tennis racket. We just kept working with him, starting with the real basics, and the difference in his swing was night and day between practice one and our last game.
“I told him, ‘You don’t have to make a diving catch or throw a guy out at home plate, but if a ball is hit right to you, just catch it.’ For the most part if a ball was hit to him he caught it.”
Wolf said that Tunno’s host family are big Yankees fans and his host father would explain what was going on as they watched games together, helping him pick up on the rules of the game.
He went on to add he doesn’t think Tunno could’ve gotten any better than he did over the course of three months and that they wouldn’t have been able to advance to the Section IV Class D final without his improvement over the season. The Wildcats only had 10 players and couldn’t have done it without each one of them.
Both coaches raved about Tunno’s qualities as a teammate.
“He’s a fantastic teammate,” Wolf said. “We were not sure if we were even going to have enough [players]. I had a camp of kids that didn’t want to merge it and a camp of kids that did. Simone was aware that he was pivotal in what happened to our baseball season.
“Basically he said, ‘Listen guys, I want to do what’s best for you. I don’t want to be the guy who messes things up if we do or don’t merge.’ He put everyone else in that room first. That’s the way he was all year.”
“He was a very good teammate,” Ballard said. “In basketball we had a very good season and minutes were scarce in some games. If we had a really close game he may not have gotten in. He was the first one to high five a teammate or clap when something happened. He was always locked in and ready to go at any moment. He wanted to win at all costs whether that meant he was the guy winning the game for us or on the sidelines cheering the rest of the team on.”
Both Wolf and Ballard enjoyed the opportunity to coach Tunno this year.
“It was such a great pleasure to coach him and to see him learn the game,” Wolf said. “To be able to teach a kid from another country that didn’t know anything about baseball and really enjoy it, play it fairly well for a first-timer, was pretty neat for me. It was a rewarding experience.”
“It’s such a privilege to coach him,” Ballard said. “Simone coming into our community and being able to coach him for three sports has made me better as a coach. He’s definitely one of a kind and I think every coach should experience coaching a foreign exchange student. I think our team as a whole learned a lot from him. It was really nice to see how he matured and grew in a totally different country and school. Not a lot of people can do that.”
Tunno enjoyed his experience as an exchange student as much as he always thought he would.
“It was an incredible experience that made me grow as a person,” he said. “I met so many new people and new friends. I am from a big city with almost a million people and [in Davenport] there are maybe 2,000. It was a big change but I am very happy about it. I’m really glad I came to Charlotte Valley and met awesome people that helped me since the first day.
“I’m really looking forward to coming back here for college. Maybe I can go to college with some of the friends I made here; we’ll see. Maybe I’ll play sports in college too.”
