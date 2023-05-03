The Unatego/Franklin baseball team posted its second no-hitter in as many days Wednesday as Xander Johnson’s dominant outing led the way in a 13-2 victory over Harpursville
Johnson followed up his brother Braeden’s no-hitter against Delhi/Downsville Tuesday with a no-no of his own.
Xander struck out 17 batters while walking four. He allowed no earned runs, as the Hornets took advantage of a pair of errors to get on the board. Johnson also had a great game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a triple, a double, and four RBI in the win.
Logan Utter went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI, while Brayden Nichols, Braeden Johnson and Austin Wilde each tallied two hits for U/F.
Brayden Sakowski struck out nine over six and two thirds innings for Harpursville.
U/F will host Deposit-Hancock Thursday, while Harpursville will host Walton the same day.
Unatego/Franklin 13, Harpursville 2
U/F 012 023 5 — 13 14 2
Harpursville 000 101 0 — 2 0 1
U/F: Xander Johnson (W), and Chase Birdsall
H: Brayden Sakowski (L), Ashton Villecco (7), and Jayden Yereb
3B: Xander Johnson (U/F)
2B: Logan Utter 2 (U/F), Xander Johnson (U/F)
Laurens/Milford 10, Morris/Edmeston 7
The Laurens/Milford softball team was able to rally for a 10-7 victory over Morris/Edmeston Wednesday at the Cooperstown All-Star Village in Oneonta.
Morris/Edmeston led 6-2 after the fourth inning, but Laurens/Milford closed the gap to 6-5 in the fifth and took the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning.
Gabby Andrades, Taylor Beckley and Bailey Rondeau each had three hits in the win, with Beckley driving in four runs. Bella Garlick notched a triple while Kara Mertz, Kyrah Andrades and Rondeau each had doubles.
Brooke Mann earned the win in the circle after striking out nine batters.
Maeve Robinson, Haylie Lund and Hannah Wist had two hits apiece for Laurens/Milford. Kenna Buriello drove in two runs, Makenzie Hoyt had a triple, and Buriello and Wist each had a double.
Wist finished with six strikeouts in the circle.
Laurens/Milford will be at Worcester Thursday while Morris/Edmeston will visit Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs the same day.
Laurens/Milford 10, Morris/Edmeston 7
L/M 100 135 0 — 10 17 0
M/E 400 200 1 — 7 11 9
L/M: Brooke Mann (W) and Bella Garlick
M/E: Hannah Wist (L) and Kenna Buriello
3B: Bella Garlick (L/M), Makenzie Hoyt (M/E)
2B: Kara Mertz (L/M), Kyrah Andrades (L/M), Bailey Rondeau (L/M), Kenna Buriello (M/E), Hannah Wist (M/E)
