Unatego 16, Harpursville 1
Braedon Johnson threw 15 strikeouts and batted 4-for-5 Friday to lead Unatego baseball to a 16-1 victory at home over Harpursville.
The Spartans scored three runs in the second inning and six more in the third to put the game out of reach early. Johnson allowed just two hits and one run over six and one-third innings.
Ryan Marshall, Shea Barber and Ricky Brennan also had two hits apiece for the Spartans, who will next visit Sidney on Wednesday, June 3.
Alex Hoyt and Colton Sakowsky had hits for Harpursville, with Sakowsky hitting a double and scoring the Hornets' lone run. Harpursville next faces Unadilla Valley on the road Monday.
Afton 12, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 11 (Thursday)
Afton fended off UV/GMU on Thursday as the Crimson Knights won 12-11 in a Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
Afton's Haiden Burns, who went 2-for-5 with 2 RBIs, drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Knights the win.
UV/GMU sent the back-and-forth affair into extra innings by scoring the tying run in the top of the seventh inning after three lead changes earlier.
Brody Oleksak drove in three runs for Afton on a 2-for-3 day while Curtis Law drove in two.
Cameron Osborne had a double and three RBIs for UV/GMU, while Timmy Postma and Gavin Bonczkowski both drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
Richfield Springs 18, Laurens 2 (Thursday)
Richfield Springs cruised to a 18-2 victory on the road over Laurens on Thursday.
Brooke Connolly threw four strikeouts and earned the win for Richfield Springs while batting 3-for-5.
Richfield Springs' home game the following day against Edmeston was canceled amid steady rain.
Brooke Mann threw seven strikeouts in defeat for Laurens (2-6 league, 2-7 overall), who will next face Franklin on the road Tuesday.
GOLF
UV/GMU 246, Sidney 327
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton golf defeated host Sidney on Friday by a 246-327 score to keep its unbeaten record intact at 9-0.
UV/GMU's Dominick Hartwell led the way with a 39 on the par-36 course at Sidney Golf Club. Gavin Bonczkowski and Devin Hartwell finished at 44 and 46 respectively.
Kyle Smith had Sidney's lowest score at 51.
TRACK AND FIELD
BOYS: Cooperstown 86, Utica Academy of Science 44 (Thursday)
GIRLS: Cooperstown 105, Utica Academy of Science 18 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown track and field teams swept Utica Academy of Science on Thursday in a dual meet. The Hawkeyes boys won 86-44, while the girls won 105-18.
Samantha Vezza earned an individual triple with wins in the long jump, triple jump, and pole vault. Four other Hawkeyes notched double wins: Riley Jubar (discus, shot put), Meah Boyles (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Claire Jensen (200, 400), and Cooper Hodgdon (pole vault, 110 hurdles).
BASEBALL
Harpursville 010 000 0 —1 2 5
Unatego 036 230 2 — 16 16 1
U: B. Johnson (W), . B. Gregory.
H: J. Fleming (L), E. Rogers, J. McWherter.
2B: B. Johnson, R. Brennan, R. Marshall, S. Barber (U). C. Sakowsky (H).
UVGMU … 320 104 100 – 11 8 6
AFTON … 710 102 001 – 12 9 4
UVGMU: Drew Emrich, Trent Marinelli, Gavin Bonczkowski, Dalton Proskine (L)
AFTON: Backuska, Jacob Wright, Brody Oleksak (W)
3B: Brady Buttice (A)
2B: Cameron Osborne (UVGMU)
SOFTBALL
RS 014 544 x — 18 15 1
Laurens 020 000 x — 2 1 7
R: Brooke Connolly (W).
L: Brooke Mann (L).
2B: M. Bobnick (R)
GOLF
at Sidney Golf Club
Par 36, Front 9
UV/GMU: Dominick Hartwell 39, Gavin Bonczkowski 44, Devin Hartwell 46, Braden Potter 56, Nate Rumovicz 61.
Sidney: Kyle Smith 51, Sam Constable 55, Anthony Spino 68, Cole Goodspeed 70, Ed Henrikson-Duvall 83.
TRACK AND FIELD
100m: 1. Jaiovonii Bowman (U), 11.8, 2. G. Lesko (COOP), 12.1, 3. F. Holohan (COOP), 12.3; 200m: 1. Gavin Lesko (COOP), 25.3, 2. J. Bowman (U), 25.4, 3. S. Hurysz (COOP), 26.4; 400m: 1. Silas Watson (U), 1:04.1, 2. M. Eckert (COOP), 1:13.1; 800m: 1. Mason Raffo (COOP), 2:39.2, 2. M. Alhyaway (U), 2:40.2; 3. R. Hovis (COOP), 2:41.7; 1600m: 1. Ray Hovis (COOP), 5:35.7, 2. M. Raffo (COOP), 5:36.3, 3. J. Htoo (U), 6:41.4; 3200m : 1. Fred Hodgson (COOP), 16:00.9, 2. L. DiLorenzo (COOP), 16:05.1; 110m hurdles: 1. Cooper Hodgdon (COOP), 23.7; 400m hurdles: 1. Caleb Hitchcock (COOP), 1:44.9; 400m relay: 1. UAS (J. Bowman, Ittikorn K., K. Huff, W. Mantcheng), 50.4; 1600m relay: 1. COOP (R. Hovis, M. Raffo, O. Wasson, T. Crippen), 4:16.2; 2. UAS, 4:20.1; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (O. Wasson, R. Hovis, M. Raffo, F. Hodgson), 12:39.7; High jump: 1. Wol Mancheng (UAS), 4-10, 2. F. Holohan (COOP), 4-4, 3. T. Crippen (COOP), 4-4; Long jump: 1. Jaiovonii Bowman (UAS),1 5-8, 2. S. Hurysz (COOP), 14-9.75,3 . M. Eckert (COOP), 10-5.5; Triple jump: 1. Finn Holohan (COOP), 37-1.5, 2. J. Bowman (UAS), 36-5.5, 3. Ittikon K. (UAS), 32-2.75; Discus: 1. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 113-1, 2. R. Collado (UAS), 83-7, 3. A. Briggs (COOP), 83-1; Shot put: 1. Ranfy Collado (UAS), 34-6, 2. Mikael Foutch-Carkees (COOP), 33-6, 3. A. Briggs (COOP), 30-5.5, Pole vault: 1. Cooper Hodgdon (COOP), 7-6, 2. F. Holohan (COOP), 7-0
100m: 1. Savanah Noel (UAS), 17.8, 2. I. Gable (COOP), 13.3, 3. O. Murdock (COOP), 14.2; 200m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 26.8, 2. S. Noel (UAS), 27.9, 3. I. Gable (COOP), 30.3; 400m: 1. Claire Jensen (COOP), 1:03.2, 2. M. Zeifact (UAS), 1:21.4; 3. L. Anthony (UAS), 1:25.6; 800m: 1. Cate Bohler (COOP), 3:09.0, 2. J. Mirada (UAS), 3:36.8; 1500m: 1. Annelise Jensen (COOP), 5:21.8, 2. J. Mirada (UAS), 7:41.3; 3200m: not contested; 100m hurdles: 1. Meah Boyles (COOP), 17.8, 2. G. Fuller (COOP), 21.7, 3. C. Feury (COOP), 22.3; 400m hurdles: 1. Meah Boyles (COOP), 1:30.7, 2. M. Raffo (COOP), 1:55.7; 400m relay: 1. COOP (A. Lesko, I. Gable, O. Murdock, S. Vezza), 56.9; 2. UAS, 1:01.1; 1600m relay: not contested; 3200m relay: 1. COOP (C. Craft, J. Cunnington, J. McCrea, L. Martin), 13:47.8; High jump: 1. Juliet Cunnington (COOP), 4-3, 2. L. Hayes (COOP), 3-10; Long jump: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 13-2.25, 2. A. Lesko (COOP), 11-9.5; 3. S. Rudloff-Rico (COOP), 11-9.25; Triple jump: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 29-4.75, 2. A. Lesko (COOP), 27-4.5, 3. S. Rudloff-Rico (COOP), 25-11.5; Discus: 1. Riley Jubar (COOP), 81-3, 2. H. Rathbone (COOP), 79-10, 3. E. Hughes (COOP), 75-0; Shot put: 1. Riley Jubar (COOP), 29-3.5, 2. R. Green (COOP), 27-11, 3. E. Hughes (COOP), 26-6, Pole vault: 1. Samantha Vezza (COOP), 7-6, 2. C. Feury (COOP), 6-6, 3. A. Hodgson (COOP), 6-0
