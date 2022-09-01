A hat trick by Braeden Johnson helped the Franklin/Unatego boys soccer team defeat Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 4-0 on Thursday to open its season on a high note.
Johnson opened the scoring just over five minutes into the match, with his second and third goals coming in the second half. Jacob Kingsbury also found the back of the net for Franklin/Unatego while Chase Birdsall notched an assist.
In net, Aiden Ross made two saves for the shutout win. Tucker Cattanach made four stops for UV/G-MU.
Franklin/Unatego will face Roxbury on Tuesday in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup while UV/G-MU will host Oxford next Thursday.
Morris 5, Laurens/Milford 0
The Mustangs blanked Laurens/Milford 5-0 on Thursday in Tri-Valley League action.
Scott Murphy netted a hat trick to lead Morris while Keegan Fraser and Ryan Murphy scored a goal apiece. Garrett Aikens added an assist.
In goal, Jon Child made three saves in the shutout for Morris. Chase Long stopped five shots for Laurens/Milford.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville Mount Upton 5, Delhi 2 (Wednesday)
The UV/G-MU boys defeated Delhi 5-2 on the road Wednesday.
Scoring for UV/G-MU were Trason Murray, Owen Hill, Devon Hartwell, Haywood Edwards, and Seth Meagley with one goal apiece
Delhi’s goalscorers were Zach Finch and Cole Vredenburg, while Risdon Reed added an assist for the Bulldogs.
Tucker Cattanach made four stops for UV/G-MU while Tabor Reed had 11 saves for Delhi.
GOLF
Oneonta 245, Susquehanna Valley 270
Oneonta’s golf team improved to 2-2 on Thursday with a 245-270 victory over Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta Country Club.
Matt Rigas led the Yellowjackets with a round of 44. He was joined on the scoreboard by Landon Weaver (46), Aidan Gelbsman (47), Ben Casola (50), and Nate Johnson (58).
Isaac Spottek of Susquehanna Valley tied Rigas for the best round of the day with a 44.
Oneonta will face Windsor at Golden Oaks Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Sidney 230, Greene 237 (Wednesday)
Sidney edged Greene 230-237 in a Midstate Athletic Conference match on Wednesday at Sidney Golf and Country Club.
Four Sidney players shot in the 40s, with Anthony Conroy’s 42 leading the way. Ben Miller (44), Caidyn Lambrecht (45), and Colton Rose (48) each broke 50, while Kyle Smith shot a 51.
Greene’s Parker Flanagan had the round of the day with a 41, while teammate Lincoln Youngs shot a 43.
Sidney also won on Tuesday, topping Deposit-Hancock 237-294.
