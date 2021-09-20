The Oneonta cross country teams competed in the 43rd Annual Fort Plain Cross Country Invitational.
The boys team placed second behind only Guilderland in the large school division. Korbin Jones was the top finisher for the Yellowjackets, placing sixth with a time of 17:58.13. Brandon Gardner (eighth, 18:17.18) and Jackson Forbes (14th, 18:47.56) also performed well.
Jordan Forbes was the top OHS finisher on the girls side, with her time of 23:39.31 placing her 11th overall.
GOLF
Hunter-Tannersville 205,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 241
Hunter-Tannersville won its matchup against Windham-Ashland-Jewett 205-241 on Monday at Windham Country Club.
HT’s Grady Glennon had the day’s low round of 39, with Lyden Smith (50) also contributing a solid round. Jason Hammel (50) and Charlie Mulholland (58) led the scoring for WAJ.
Sidney 217, Delhi 327 (Friday)
Sidney brought its record to 7-1 with a 217-327 victory over Delhi at the Sidney Golf and Country Club on Friday.
Ben Miller (41) led the scoreboard for Sidney, with Garrett Beckwith (43) and Kyle Smith (43) also having strong rounds. Colton Rose (45) and Anthony Conroy (45) rounded out the scores for Sidney.
The top scorers for Delhi included Gavin Little (56) and Ryan Doenges (60).
Sidney matches up with Oxford at home on Wednesday.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 255, Bainbridge-Guilford 332 (Friday)
The UV/GMU golf team improved to 5-1 on Friday with a 255-332 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford.
Owen Hill had the low round of the day with a 42, with teammate Scott Murphy following close behind with a 43. Devon Hartwell (47), Tiger Stancil (55), and Nolan Lewis (68) were the other top performers for UV/GMU.
Jack Winn led Bainbridge-Guilford with a 45.
VOLLEYBALL
Sidney 3, Unatego 1 (Friday)
The Warriors defeated the Spartans in four sets in Friday’s volleyball match. Sidney won by set scores of 25-14, 25-18, 18-25, 25-15.
Kelcie Cowan led the way for Sidney with 10 aces, three assists, one kill, and one dig. Aceleinn Brainard (five aces, two kills), Aarienna Lawson (four aces), and Chelsea Jerman (six aces) also performed well.
Ava Hilton was the top performer for Unatego with three aces, three kills, and two assists. Abby Bomba finished with a team-high four aces.
