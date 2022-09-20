Oneonta’s Julia Joyner scored an early goal and a late goal to give the Yellowjacket girls a 3-2 victory over Owego Apalachin on Tuesday.
Joyner opened the scoring with a goal just 28 seconds into play. After Owego tied the game at 2-2 with seven minutes left in regulation, Joyner found the back of the net again on a corner kick with just under five minutes to play.
Joyne also provided an assist on a goal by Veronika Madej in the second half.
Lilli Rowe finished with nine saves in the Oneonta net.
OHS will visit Chenango Forks on Saturday.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Schenevus 3, 2OT
A contest between two of the top girls teams in the area lived up to its billing on Tuesday as Morris/Edmeston defeated Schenevus 4-3 in double overtime.
Avery Bolton scored the golden goal with just under three minutes to play in the second extra period. Schenevus’ Lily Competiello sent the game into overtime with the tying tally coming with just under two minutes to play in regulation.
Joining Bolton on the scoresheet for M/E were Hannah Wist, Molly Rifanburg, and Carissa Richards. Arissa Bolton and Maiya King had an assist apiece.
Lily Competiello scored twice for Schenevus with Angie Competiello scoring the other goal. Angie Competiello, Samantha Osborne, and Samantha Barrett each had an assist.
Both goalies were kept busy throughout the game: Abby White stopped 19 shots for M/E while Leah Brundege had 14 saves for Schenevus.
Morris/Edmeston hosts Laurens on Thursday while Schenevus visits Schoharie on Friday.
South Kortright 2, Walton/Downsville 1
South Kortright defeated Walton/Downsville 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a last-minute goal by Madison Coberly.
After both teams scored in the first half, Coberly finally broke the deadlock by scoring the game-winner with less than three minutes to play in regulation. Nora Trimbell scored the Rams’ first goal on an assist by Coberly.
Mckenzy Brown was the goalscorer for Walton/Downsville.
In net, Addy Eckert had three saves for SK while Eve Foster stopped two shots for Walton/Downsville.
Richfield Springs 2, Franklin 1
The Richfield Springs girls defeated Franklin 2-1 on the road Tuesday.
Emily Kenyon and Riley Francis each scored in the first half to give Richfield an early 2-0 lead that it would never relinquish.
Shannon Kingsbury got Franklin on the board late in the first half.
Richfield Springs keeper Lillian Frable finished with eight saves while Maddie Hyzer had four stops for Franklin.
Franklin will visit Sharon Springs on Thursday.
Laurens 6, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
The Leopards beat the Raiders 6-0 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Tuesday.
Scoring for the Leopards were Jaidon Brodie with two goals and one assist, Eowyn Chickerell and Libby Cox each with one goal and one assist, and Nicole Stanley and Gabby Andrades each with one goal.
Mackenzie Barnes was in the net for the Raiders and had 19 saves while Emerson Allen had one save for the Leopards.
Cherry Valley-Springfield 1, Worcester 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield edged Worcester 1-0 in Tuesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Joleen Lusk scored the game’s only goal on a long-distance shot with less than five minutes to play.
Both goalies were solid, with Daphnee West making four saves in the shutout for CV-S while Elyza Schoeberl finished with nine stops for the Wolverines.
Worcester will host Milford on Thursday while CV-S will face Delhi at home on Saturday.
Milford 6, Sharon Springs 0
The Wildcats earned a 6-0 victory over the Spartans on Tuesday.
Kara Mertz led Milford with two goals and two assists, while Alexis Sutphin added two goals and one assist. Elsewhere, Lily Cohn and Delaney Maison each had one goal, Delaney Maison had two assists and Brooke Stanley had one assist. Gabriella Saggese made four saves to earn the shutout.
Roxbury 8, Stamford/Jefferson 0
The Lady Rockets rolled to an 8-0 home victory over Stamford/Jefferson on Tuesday.
Kylie DeMaio led the Roxbury offense with four goals and an assist while Livy Grieco recorded her first career hat trick. Kelly Kalleberg added a goal and two assists.
No box score was provided for this game.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oneonta 100, Susquehanna Valley 51
The Oneonta girls swim team improved to 3-0 on the season Tuesday with a 100-51 victory over Susquehanna Valley in which the Yellowjackets won every event.
Kinnley Wightman, and Kaylen Turley each won two individual events for OHS: Wightman took first in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly and Turley won the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
Oneonta’s other individual winners were Peyton Gregory in the 200 individual medley, Adella Koeh in the 50 free, Sadie Baskin in diving, Grace Privitera in the 500 free, and Jaelyn Privitera in the 100 breaststroke.
Oneonta will be at home against Johnson City on Thursday.
Cooperstown/Milford 88, Rome Free Academy 81
Cooperstown/Milford scored a close 88-81 victory over Rome Free Academy in a meet held on Tuesday.
Caitlin O’Sullivan won both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for C/M while Emily Kane notched wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Other individual winners for Cooperstown/Milford were Anne Walker in the 200 free and Jaina Bischof in the 50 free. C/M also won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Cooperstown/Milford will host Utica Proctor on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 1
The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the year with a four-set victory over Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday by game scores of 26-24, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16.
Emily Lobb and Abbie Platt each had strong all-around performances for the Yellowjackets: Lobb registered 10 kills and 11 digs while Platt finished with 19 assists, nine digs, and four blocks.
Also contributing to the win were Claire O’Donnell (nine digs), Hayden LeFever (three blocks, five aces), and Bella Gracias (11 kills, two digs).
Oneonta will visit Owego Apalachin on Thursday.
Oxford 3, Delhi 1
Oxford’s volleyball team recovered from dropping the opening set to defeat Delhi 10-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a Midstate Athletic Conference match.
Madalyn Barrows did a bit of everything for the Blackhawks, racking up six kills, six digs, six aces, and one block. Ava Benjamin, meanwhile, had 27 assists and three digs, Jadyn Ruff had five kills, and Tamera Hurlburt notched three digs.
For Delhi, Samantha White finished with four assists and four aces, Julia Baxter had four kills and four blocks, and Izzy Tucker had 10 digs.
