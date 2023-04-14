Edmeston hosted a track and field tri-meet on Friday with Franklin and Stamford also competing. Morris/Edmeston finished first in team scoring for both boys and girls.
Maiya King finished first in four different individual events for Morris/Edmeston, winning the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Jennadee Cotten added three wins of her own in the 100, 200 and high jump. Also winning for Morris/Edmeston were Abby White in the shot put and Ella Tomlins in the discus.
Franklin’s Sydney Elmendorf won both the 800 and 1500 while teammate Valentina Temple took first in the 400.
On the boys side, Izek Richards was a triple winner for M/E, placing first in the 100, 200 and long jump. Thomas Bennett and Collin McEnroe each had a pair of firsts, with Bennett winning the shot put and discus and McEnroe winning the high jump and triple jump.
Austin Galley and Sawyer King added wins in the 400 and 800, respectively.
For Franklin, Issac Wright won both the 1600 and 400 hurdles while Issac Jordan took first in the 110 hurdles.
On Thursday, Sidney was the host of a Midstate Athletic Conference track and field meet that also featured Bainbridge-Guilford, Deposit-Hancock and Walton. The Warriors finished first in both the boys and girls team scoring while the Bobcats placed second in both events.
Dejah Taylor, Nayla Miley and Isabelle Briggs each won two individual events for Sidney. Taylor won the 100 and 200 meter runs, Miley took first in the 400 and high jump, and Briggs won both the long jump and triple jump.
Also winning for the Sidney girls were Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (100 hurdles) and Elaina Neubert (400 hurdles).
Ethne Degan won a pair of races for Bainbridge-Guilford, taking first in the 800 and 1500. Teammate Vanessa Brazee won the 3000. Eve Foster of Walton rounded out the individual winners by taking first place in the shot put.
Leading the Sidney boys with a pair of firsts were Carson Strauss and Jalen Reardon. Strauss won the 1600 and 3200 and Reardon triumphed in the 110 hurdles and high jump. Other winners for Sidney were Connor Allen (400 hurdles), Dylan Easton (long jump) and Brayden Eastman-Willens (shot put).
Collin Dicks won both the 100 and triple jump for B-G while teammate Connor Vredenburgh won the discus. Walton’s Ransom Dutcher had a pair of victories in the 200 and 400.
GIRLS Morris/Edmeston 96, Franklin 43, Stamford 11
3200 relay: 1. Morris/Edmeston 14:14.4; 100 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (M/E) 19.5, 2. H. Taggart (F), 3. L. Brower (F); 100: 1. Jennadee Cotten (M/E) 14.5, 2. A. Vibbard (M/E), 3. K. Ogborn (F); 1500: 1. Sydney Elmendorf (F) 6:24.7, 2. C. Bond (M/E), 3. I. White (M/E); 400: 1. Valentina Temple (F) 1:12.4, 2. L. Shareski (S), 3. E. Eklund (S); 400 relay: 1. Franklin 1:04.3, 2. Morris/Edmeston; 400 hurdles: 1. Maiya King (M/E) 1:24.8, 2. E. White (M/E), 3. M. Kiel (S); 800: 1. Sydney Elmendorf (F) 3:04.8, 2. C. Bond (M/E), 3. I. White (M/E); 200: 1. Jennadee Cotten (M/E) 30.1, 2. V. Temple (F), 3. A. Vibbard (M/E); 1600 relay: 1. Franklin, 2. Morris/Edmeston; Shot put: 1. Abby White (M/E) 28-07, 2. H. Rifanburg (M/E), 3. H. Taggart (F); Discus: 1. Ella Tomlins (M/E) 74-06.5, 2. H. Rifanburg (M/E), 3. M. Coleman (M/E); High jump: 1. Jennadee Cotten (M/E) 4-02, 1. Taryn Lund (M/E) 4-02, 3. I. McCants (S); Long jump: 1. Maiya King (M/E) 13-05.38, 2. T. Lund (M/E), 3. J. Cotten (M/E); Triple jump: 1. Maiya King (M/E) 28-01.25, 2. E. White (M/E), 3. S. Elmendorf (F)
BOYS Morris/Edmeston 91, Franklin 36, Stamford 18
3200 relay: 1. Morris/Edmeston 11:56.6; 110 hurdles: 1. Issac Jordan (F) 22.0, 2. A. Otero (S); 100: 1. Izek Richards (M/E) 12.0, 2. C. DeDominicis (F), 3. R. Wolfe (M/E); 1600: 1. Issac Wright (F) 5:33.4, 2. M. Pickhardt (F), 3. C. Smith (M/E); 400: 1. Austin Galley (M/E) 1:00.8, 2. L. Seeley (S), 3. S. King (M/E); 400 relay: 1. Morris/Edmeston 54.1, 2. Stamford; 400 hurdles: 1. Issac Wright (F) 1:11.1, 2. A. Goodrich (M/E); 800: 1. Sawyer King (M/E) 2:43.7, 2. M. Pickhardt (F), 3. A. Pondolfino (M/E); 200: 1. Izek Richards (M/E) 24.7, 2. R. Wolfe (M/E), 3. L. Donato (S); 1600 relay: 1. Morris/Edmeston 4:15.7, 2. Franklin; Shot put: 1. Thomas Bennett (M/E) 41-0.5, 2. K. Burke (M/E), 3. C. DeDominicis (F); Discus: 1. Thomas Bennett (M/E) 115.9, 2. I. Jordan (F), 3. R. German (S); High jump: 1. Collin McEnroe (M/E) 5-07, 2. L. Donato (S), 3. I. Richards (M/E); Long jump: 1. Izek Richards (M/E) 18-02.88, 2. C. McEnroe (M/E); 3. A. Galley (M/E); Triple jump: 1. Collin McEnroe (M/E) 34-02.5, 2. I. Wright (F), 3. S. King (M/E)
GIRLS Sidney 78, Bainbridge-Guilford 45, Deposit-Hancock 12, Walton 10
100: 1. Dejah Taylor (S) 12.91, 2. E. Sprow (B-G), 3. N. Miley (S); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (S) 26.40, 2. E. Sprow (B-G), 3. S. Crowley (S); 400: 1. Nayla Miley (S) 1:06.21, 2. E. Simmons (S), 3. E. Rhinehart (W); 800: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 2:39.57, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. A. Neubert (S); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 5:32.77, 2. I. Yetto (W), 3. A. Yetto (W); 3000: 1. Vanessa Brazee (B-G) 16:30.82, 2. C. Benjamin (B-G); 100 hurdles: 1. Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz (S) 16.53, 2. I. Briggs (S), 3. M. Paul (S); 400 hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (S) 1:14.91, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (S), 3. C. Casey (S); 400 relay: 1. Sidney 51.75, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Deposit-Hancock; 1600 relay: 1. Sidney 4:28.59, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Bainbridge-Guilford 10:47.64, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford; High jump: 1. Nayla Miley (S) 4-10, 2. L. Williams (B-G), 3. M. Paul (S); Pole vault: 1. Darby deGraw (D-H) 6-06; Long jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S) 15-03.75, 2. M. Paul (S), 3. M. Zaczek (D-H); Triple jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (S) 33-09, 2. Em. Sprow (B-G), 3. El. Sprow (B-G); Shot put: 1. Eve Foster (W) 29-00.5, 2. L. Swain (S), 3. G. Evanitsky (D-H); Discus: 1. Hannah Sanford (D-H) 80-00, 2. B. Taylor (S), 3. C. Bagley (S)
BOYS Sidney 97.5, Bainbridge-Guilford 26, Walton 17.5, Deposit-Hancock 11
100: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 11.75, 2. D. Easton (S), 3. J. Allen (W); 200: 1. Ransom Dutcher (W) 23.60, 2. T. Weeden (S), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); 400: 1. Ransom Dutcher (W) 51.35, 2. B. Chirico (S), 3. J. McNamara (S); 1600: 1. Carson Strauss (S) 5:15.27, 2. C. Eberly (S), 3. A. Shelton (S); 3200: 1. Carson Strauss (S) 13:04.94, 2. C. Eberly (S); 110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (S) 17.32, 2. A. Orezzoli (S), 3. A. Moodley (S); 400 hurdles: 1. Connor Allen (S) 1:07.07, 2. A. Orezzoli (S), 3. A. Moodley (S); 400 relay: 1. Sidney 46.62, 2. Deposit-Hancock, 3. Sidney B; 1600 relay: 1. Walton 3:54.03, 2. Sidney, 3. Bainbridge-Guilford; 3200 relay: 1. Sidney 9:59.38, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford; High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (S) 5-08, 1. Zane Lett (S) 5-08, 3. C. Lebarge (W); Pole vault: 1. Alejandro Gonzalez (D-H) 6-06, 2. C. Moyer (B-G), 2. J. Eromenok (D-H); Long jump: 1. Dylan Easton (S), 18-06, 2. L. Nordberg (S), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); Triple jump: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 38-06, 2. A. Moodley (S), 3. F. Becker (S); Shot put: 1. Brayden Eastman-Willens (S) 47-02.5, 2. M. Morrissey (S), 3. C. Vredenburgh (B-G); Discus: 1. Connor Vredenburgh (B-G) 114-06, 2. B. Eastman-Willens (S), 3. Z. Russell (D-H)
TENNIS Oneonta 5, Norwich 2
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Norwich 5-2 on Friday.
Ryan VanValkenberg and Isaac Wooden each won their singles matches.
Oneonta swept the doubles action, with Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala, Simmone Segal and Caleb Christman, and Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz each winning their matches.
The Yellowjackets will host Windsor on Monday.
Oneonta 5, Norwich 2
Singles: Anthony Pomares (N) def. Dylan Shaughnessy 1-6, 6-3, (10-7); Ryan VanValkenberg (OHS) def. Kristopher Duell 6-0, 6-6 (7-2); Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Matthew Hall 6-2, 6-1; Joey Hall (N) def. Bella Holleran 7-5, 6-0
Doubles: Tyler Zakala and Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Phillip Kraft and Alex Newman 6-1, 6-2; Simmone Segal and Caleb Christman (OHS) def. Liam Hunter and Troy Schack 6-1, 6-4; Brighton Logue and Reilly Waltz (OHS) def. Jason Lian and Donovan Gillen 6-2, 7-5
