The Franklin girls soccer team rolled to an 8-1 victory over South Kortright on Tuesday in the opening round of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Shannon Kingsbury led the Purple Devils with a four-goal performance, three of which came in the first half. She also had an assist in the win.
Franklin’s other goalscorers were Valentina Temple, Sara Rosenbusch, Leah Brower, and Desiree Rosenbusch.
Nora Trimbell got the Rams on the board late in the second half.
Franklin will host Worcester on Friday while South Kortright will be back in Stamford on Saturday against an opponent still to be determined.
Chenango Valley 9, Oneonta 1
The OHS girls fell to Chenango Valley 9-1 on the road Tuesday.
Julia Joyner scored the Yellowjackets’ lone goal midway through the first half. Keeper Lilli Rowe finished with 10 saves.
Maddie Hayes and Zoe Donlick each scored twice to lead Chenango Valley’s offense.
Oneonta will be at Susquehanna Valley on Thursday.
Greene 4, Walton/Downsville 2
Walton/Downsville’s comeback effort fell short in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Greene.
After falling behind 2-0 early, Walton/Downsville eventually tied the score in the second half. But two late goals from the Trojans put the game away.
Calla Conklin and Makara MacGibbon scored for Walton with assists from Kahrin Vesterfelt and Havyn Merwin.
Cassie Butler scored twice for Greene, with Cali Knapp and Audra Doll also scoring.
Eve Foster finished with four saves in the loss for Walton/Downsville.
Franklin 8, South Kortright 1
F … 7-1-8
SK … 0-1-1
Franklin: Macey Beers 0-2, Valentina Temple 1-1, Shannon Kingsbury 4-1, Sara Rosenbusch 1-1, Leah Brower 1-0, Desiree Rosenbusch 1-0, Tamara Wright 0-1, Maddie Hyzer 0-1
SK: Nora Trimbell 1-0, A. Finkle 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 15-2, SK 6-2
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer/Macey Beers (F) 6, Angie Eckert (SK) 7
Chenango Valley 9, Oneonta 1
CV … 6-3-9
OHS … 1-0-1
CV: Molly Berg 1-0, Maddie Hayes 2-0, Zoe Donlick 2-0, Nadia Wojcik 1-0
OHS: Julia Joyner 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 20-8, OHS 7-1
Goalies: Maddi Trisket (CV) 3, Lilli Rowe (OHS) 10
Greene 4, Walton/Downsville 2
G … 2-2-4
W/D … 1-1-2
Greene: Cali Knapp 1-0, Cassie Butler 2-0, Audra Doll 1-0
W/D: Calla Conklin 1-0, Makara MacGibbon 1-0, Kahrin Vesterfeld 0-1, Havyn Merwin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: G 3-4, W/D 3-2
Goalies: Eve Foster (W) 4
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2
The Hawkeyes opened their season on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Waterville.
Colby Diamond finished with a goal and two assists to lead Cooperstown’s offense. Cooper Bradley, meanwhile, had a goal and an assist, Oliver Wasson had a goal, and Janak Panadit had an assist. In goal, Charlie Lambert finished with eight saves.
Gavin Barth and Garth Acker were the goalscorers for Waterville. Tyler Barth made 13 stops in net.
Cooperstown will host Herkimer on Thursday.
Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 1
Edmeston scored all five of its goals in the first half of Tuesday’s victory over Charlotte Valley.
Scoring for Edmeston were Landon Wust with two goals, Gavin McEnroe and Gunner Schoellig each with one goal and one assist, Zack Gray with one goal and Preston Graham with one assist.
John Gonsalves put Charlotte Valley on the board with a goal assisted by Jamison Quigley.
Bryce Bolton made four saves in the net for Edmeston and Travis Blumberg made 10 for Charlotte Valley.
Franklin/Unatego 4, Roxbury 1
Franklin/Unatego defeated Roxbury 4-1 on Tuesday to open its play in the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Chase Birdsall scored twice and added an assist to lead Franklin/Unatego’s offense. Elsewhere, Braeden Johnson had a goal and two assists, Jacob Kingsbury had a goal, and Austin Wilde notched an assist.
George Proctor scored Roxbury’s only goal on an assist from Taran Davis.
Aiden Ross made six stops for Franklin/Unatego while Bryton Bower had four saves for Roxbury.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1, Worcester 0
The Wolverines dropped their home opener to Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1-0 on Tuesday.
Leon Honge scored the game’s only goal seven minutes into the first half on an assist from Judah Allsop.
Worcester’s Tyler Head finished with three saves in the loss.
Worcester will host Franklin/Unatego on Friday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 2, Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg 1, OT
CV-S/SS edged Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Duanesburg 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.
Luke Enyart scored the winner in extra time on an assist from Max Horvath. Aidan Bosc netted the other goal for CV-S/SS. Owen Lohret was the goalscorer for BKW/Duanesburg.
No box score was provided for this game.
Cooperstown 3, Waterville 2
C … 3-0-3
W … 1-1-2
Coop: Colby Diamond 1-2, Cooper Bradley 1-1, Oliver Wasson 1-0, Janak Panadit 0-1
Waterville: Gavin Barth 1-0, Garth Acker 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 17-5, Waterville 13-5
Goalies: Charlie Lambert (Coop) 8, Tyler Barth (W) 13
Franklin/Unatego 4, Roxbury 1
F/U … 2-2-4
R … 1-0-1
F/U: Chase Birdsall 2-1, Braeden Johnson 1-2, Jacob Kingsbury 1-0, Austin Wilde 0-1
Rox: George Proctor 1-0, Taran Davis 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: F/U 12-9, Rox 7-1
Goalies: Aiden Ross (F/U) 6, Bryton Bower (Rox) 4
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 1, Worcester 0
WAJ … 1-0-1
W … 0-0-0
WAJ: Leon Honge 1-0, Judah Allsop 0-1
Worcester: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: WAJ 4-1, Worcester 14-5
Goalies: Tyler Head (W) 3
Edmeston 5, Charlotte Valley 1
E … 5-0-5
CV … 0-1-1
Edmeston: Landon Wust 2-0, Gavin McEnroe 1-1, Gunner Schoellig 1-1, Zack Gray 1-0, Preston Graham 0-1
Charlotte Valley: John Gonsalves 1-0, Jamison Quigley 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Edmeston 23-9; Charlotte Valley 9-2
Goalies: Bryce Bolton 4 (E); Travis Blumberg 10 (CV)
