A brilliant performance by Shannon Kingsbury led the Franklin girls to a 6-3 non-league victory over Charlotte Valley on Monday.
Kingsbury netted five of the Purple Devils’ six goals while also adding an assist. That helper came on a goal by Valentina Temple. Five of Franklin’s goals came in the first half as they raced out to a 5-1 halftime lead.
Scoring for the Wildcats were Natalie Amadon, Maeve Carey, and Hayden Marino.
Franklin keepers Maddie Hyzer and Macey Beers combined for three saves while Cadence Santiago stopped six shots for Charlotte Valley.
Franklin will be back in action on Tuesday when it hosts Laurens. Charlotte Valley will be at Stamford on Tuesday.
Morris/Edmeston 4, Sidney 1
Morris/Edmeston scored three goals in the second half to pull away for a 4-1 non-league victory over Sidney on Monday.
Scoring for M/E were Carissa Richards, Hannah Wist, Maiya King, and Ella Sparaco. Nayla Miley scored Sidney’s only goal off an assist by Abdieliz LaBoy.
Abby White made four saves for Morris/Edmeston while Sidney’s Paige Duchnowski had eight stops.
Morris/Edmeston will be at Worcester on Friday while Sidney hosts Delhi on Wednesday.
Richfield Springs 2,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
A pair of first-half goals helped Richfield Springs defeat G-MU 2-0 on Monday in the Tri-Valley League.
Camryn Marshall and Lauren Johnson each scored for the Indians with Aedan Osborne adding an assist.
Both goalies were kept very busy: Lillian Frable had 10 saves in the shutout for Richfield Springs while G-MU’s Mackenzie Barnes finished with 22 stops.
Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0
The Cooperstown girls fell to Sauquoit Valley on the road 3-0 on Monday.
Olivia Kalil scored twice for SV with Ella Dischiavo adding the third tally. Cooperstown’s Brenna Seamon had 18 saves while Jadyn Land stopped six shots in the shutout.
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham on Wednesday.
Delhi 2, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
(Saturday)
The Lady Bulldogs overcame an early own goal to defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 2-1 in Saturday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
Natalie Vredenburgh opened the scoring for Delhi in the fifth minute off an assist by El Wagner. Less than seven minutes later, however, the score was tied when Delhi put the ball in its own net.
But the Bulldogs responded quickly, as Wagner scored the go-ahead goal in the 22nd minute with Vredenburgh providing the assist. Delhi was able to hang in the rest of the way for the win.
Both goalies — Hannah Ransford for Delhi and Danica Park for Bainbridge-Guilford — finished with nine saves.
Morris/Edmeston 3,
Cherry Valley-Springfield 2 (Saturday)
The Morris/Edmeston girls edged Cherry Valley-Springfield 3-2 on Saturday in a Tri-Valley League contest.
Hannah Wist, Avery Bolton, and Arissa Bolton each scored a goal for M/E, with Carissa Richards providing an assist.
For CV-S, Kailey Barnes and Ari Bosc scored goals on assists from Adrianna Tripple and Morgan Huff.
Abby White made six saves for Morris/Edmeston and CV-S’s Daphnee West finished with 14 stops.
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Saturday)
The Cooperstown girls used a four-goal second half to defeat Little Falls 5-0 on Saturday.
Dani Seamon scored twice and had an assist to lead the Hawkeyes. Also scoring for Cooperstown were Rory Nelen, Izzy Martz, and Annalise Jensen. Jensen, Riley Green, and Mia Pelecer had an assist apiece.
Brenna Seamon made six saves to earn the shutout. Abby Vadney had 15 stops for Little Falls.
Richfield Springs 2,
Utica Academy of Science 0 (Saturday)
Richfield Springs notched a 2-0 victory over Utica Academy of Science on Saturday.
Aedan Osborne and Cam Marshall were the goalscorers for the Indians, with Marshall assisting on Osborne’s goal. Lillian Frable made eight saves in the shutout.
Franklin 6, Charlotte Valley 3
F … 5-1-6
CV … 1-2-3
F: Shannon Kingsbury 5-1, Valentina Temple 1-1
CV: Natalie Amadon 1-1, Maeve Carey 1-0, Hayden Marino 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 12-3, CV 6-5
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 2, Macey Beers (F) 1, Cadence Santiago (CV) 6
Morris/Edmeston 4, Sidney 1
M/E … 1-3-4
S … 1-0-1
M/E: Carissa Richards 1-0, Hannah Wist 1-0, Maiya King 1-0, Ella Sparaco 1-0
S: Nayla Miley 1-0, Abdieliz LaBoy 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 17-4, S 6-6
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 4, Paige Duchnowski (S) 8
Richfield Springs 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 0
RS … 2-0-2
G-MU … 0-0-0
RS: Camryn Marshall 1-0, Lauren Johnson 1-0, Aedan Osborne 0-1
G-MU: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: RS 24-7, G-MU 10-3
Goalies: Lillian Frable (RS) 10, Mackenzie Barnes (G-MU) 22
Sauquoit Valley 3, Cooperstown 0
SV … 3-0-3
Coop … 0-0-0
SV: Olivia Kalil 2-0, Ella Dischiavo 1-0, Katlin Corr 0-1, Emma Yerman 0-1
Coop: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SV 21-2, Coop 6-4
Goalies: Jadyn Land (SV) 6, Brenna Seamon (Coop) 18
Delhi 2, Bainbridge-Guilford 1 (Saturday)
DA … 2-0-2
B-G … 1-0-1
DA: Natalie Vredenburgh 1-1, El Wagner 1-1
B-G: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: DA 11-5, B-G 9-5
Goalies: Hannah Ransford (DA) 9, Danica Park (B-G) 9
Morris/Edmeston 3, Cherry Valley-Springfield 2 (Saturday)
M/E … 2-1-3
CV-S … 1-1-2
M/E: Hannah Wist 1-0, Avery Bolton 1-0, Arissa Bolton 1-0, Carissa Richards 0-1
CV-S: Kailey Barnes 1-0, Ari Bosc 1-0, Adrianna Temple 0-1, Morgan Huff 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: M/E 15-4, CV-S 10-2
Goalies: Abby White (M/E) 6, Daphnee West (CV-S) 14
Cooperstown 5, Little Falls 0 (Saturday)
Coop … 1-4-5
LF … 0-0-0
Coop: Rory Nelen 1-0, Dani Seamon 2-1, Izzy Martz 1-0, Annalise Jensen 1-1, Riley Green 0-1, Mia Pelecer 0-1
LF: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 20-4, LF 6-2
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 6, Abby Vadney (LF) 15
Richfield Springs 2, Utica Academy of Science 0 (Saturday)
RS … 2-0-2
UAS … 0-0-0
RS: Aedan Osborne 1-0, Cam Marshall 1-1
UAS: none
Shots: RS 12, UAS 7
Goalies: Lillian Frable (RS) 8, Spratt (UAS) 10
